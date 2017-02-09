More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 08: Mexico players (L-R, back row) goaltender Alfredo Talavera #12, Nestor Araujo #2, Rafael Marquez #4, Jesus Gallardo #17, Jesus Molina #5 and Oswalso Alanis #3, and (L-R, front row) Hirving Lozano #8, Orbelin Pineda #7, Giovani Dos Santos #10, Jurgen Damm #11 and Alan Pulido #9, pose on the field before their exhibition match against Iceland at Sam Boyd Stadium on February 8, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Mexico won 1-0. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Getty Images

Mexico beat Iceland as prep for World Cup qualifiers continues

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 9, 2017, 8:38 AM EST

There were no victorious viking thunderclaps in Las Vegas on Wednesday.

El Tri beat Iceland 1-0 in an international friendly at Sam Boyd Stadium, with Alan Pulido’s goal from Giovani dos Santos’ free kick enough to lift Mexico past a virtual Iceland reserve team (Gylfi Sigurdsson, Aron Gunnarsson and Kolbeinn Sigthorsson were all missing) in the game played in the non-FIFA match window.

This encounter was a valuable exercise for Mexico as they continue to step up their preparations for the massive 2018 World Cup qualifiers against Costa Rica and Trinidad and Tobago next month.

Like the U.S. national team in their recent January camp and friendlies against Serbia and Jamaica, none of Mexico’s European contingent were called up for their first game of 2017. It gave Juan Carlos Osorio plenty of time to assess players from Liga MX, with

Below are the highlights from the game, including Pulido’s header which was his first goal for Mexico since 2014 and the Chivas Guadalajara forward now has five goals in eight appearances for El Tri.

Looks like Mexico, who sit second in the Hexagonal in World Cup qualifying on four points, is gearing up well for their huge qualifier against Costa Rica (currently top of the Hex on six points) at the Azetca on Mar. 24.

Report: Arsenal beat Chelsea to sign American born wonderkid

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 9, 2017, 7:43 AM EST

Lateef Omidiji Jr.

Remember the name.

Aged just 13, the American born forward has reportedly signed for Arsenal’s academy ahead of the likes of Chelsea, Real Madrid, Barcelona, PSG, Ajax and Manchester City.

Per the report from Nigeria, Omidiji will travel to Arsenal multiple times a year to train with them, with the youngster currently with Sparta Rotterdam who have brought through players such as Memphis Depay, Danny Blind and Georginio Wijnaldum in the past.

It is believed Omidiji chose Arsenal over the other clubs because he wants to develop technically as quick as possible. The USMNT’ Gedion Zelalem has spent the past few years at Arsenal after being spotted in Bethesda, Maryland but the German born midfielder of Ethiopian descent has spent loan spells in Scotland and now Holland after struggling to break though into the first team at Arsenal.

That said, Arsenal and Arsene Wenger have a great reputation in spotting and then developing stars of the future: See Fabregas, Cesc. Bellerin, Hector. Iwobi, Alex. Walcott, Theo. Oxlade-Chamberlain, Alex.

Omidiji was born in the Las Vegas, Nevada and has been invited to U.S. national team U-14 squads, but he remains eligible to play for Nigeria through his parentage and the Super Eagles are keen to beat off plenty of other nations vying for his allegiance. His older sister Sophia currently plays for Nigeria’s U-20 women’s national team.

Capable of playing on either flank, up front or even in midfield, Omidiji has been compared to Memphis and his small stature and speed have seen top clubs from across Europe scrambling for his signature.

Take a look at the video above which showcases why plenty of clubs are looking to sign Omidiji and nurture his undoubted talent.

Oscar drops linesman, scores opening goal in SIPG debut

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 1: Oscar of Chelsea celebrates scoring the opening goal during the Barclays Premier League match between Chelsea and Queens Park Rangers at Stamford Bridge on November 1, 2014 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)
Getty Images
By Kyle BonnFeb 8, 2017, 10:20 PM EST

Oscar had a pretty good start to life in China.

Having signed for Chinese club SIPG in Shaighai over the January transfer window, and while the Chinese Super League season doesn’t begin for some time, Oscar made his debut in the Asian Champions League against Thai club Sukhothai. In simple terms, it went well.

Well for Oscar, that is. Not the linesman, who the Brazilian happened to leave in a heap on the ground with his funky fresh moves.

It took two defenders AND a linesman and they still couldn’t hold him down. Especially because he went on to score the opener of a 3-0 win, his first goal for the club.

Take a look:

Oscar was always best on the counter in his days with Chelsea, and he did it again here. Also, terrible job by the goalkeeper to cover his near post.

The win puts SIPG, managed by Andre Villas-Boas, into the group stage of the competition, drawn in with FC Seoul, Western Sydney Wanderers, and Japanese club Urawa Red Diamonds.

Spanish clubs invest only $19 million in winter transfer window

MADRID, SPAIN - JULY 13: Javier Tebas, President of La Liga smiles at the press conference to announce TAG Heuer as the Official Timekeeper and Official Sponsor of La Liga at the Royal Theatre on July 13, 2016 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images for Tag Heuer)
Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 8, 2017, 9:44 PM EST

MADRID (AP) — Spanish league clubs spent only 18 million euros ($19.2 million) in signings in the winter transfer window, the lowest figure among the top leagues.

The Spanish league said Wednesday that the numbers were low in part because teams prioritized retaining talent and improved financial control.

Spanish league president Javier Tebas said local “clubs are spending less because they are operating more maturely.”

He noted that the results are proving very positive,” as Spanish clubs have been succeeding in European competitions recently.

Tebas said “the economic landscape has also changed for investors” and the league “can guarantee them peace of mind when they invest, as there are financial controls and guarantees in place.”

By contrast, Premier League clubs spent a record 237 million pounds ($300 million) in the January transfer window.

Leicester defender Fuchs jokes “chicken is back” after FA Cup win

STOKE ON TRENT, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 17: Christian Fuchs of Leicester City reacts during the Premier League match between Stoke City and Leicester City at Bet365 Stadium on December 17, 2016 in Stoke on Trent, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)
Getty Images
By Kyle BonnFeb 8, 2017, 8:31 PM EST

There had been rumors of discontent at Leicester City. Such discontent, in fact, that it was widely reported that certain menu items had been removed from the training ground.

Those rumors are now debunked.

Following Leicester City’s 3-1 extra-time win over Derby County in the FA Cup to send the Foxes to the final 16 of the competition, defender Christian Fuchs posted on Instagram that “chicken is back on the menu.”

[ MORE: Leicester City downs Derby County in the FA Cup ]

With the Foxes having suffered four straight Premier League defeats to send them straight into the thick of the relegation battle, many had widely reported that manager Claudio Ranieri was losing the clubhouse, having taken severe measures hoping to turn things around. One of the measures Ranieri reportedly took was to remove chicken burgers from the post-match menu.

Well, it would seem chicken has made a triumphant return:

Fuchs was not part of the squad at King Power Stadium that took down Derby, with Ranieri putting out a second-choice squad including defenders Marcin Wasilewski and Yohan Benaloune in place of Fuchs. Andy King, Wilfred Ndidi, and Demarai Gray all scored for the Foxes in the victory.

The 30-year-old has been a fixture for the Foxes throughout the season, missing just one Premier League match this campaign, but he struggled his last time out, a 3-0 loss to Manchester United.