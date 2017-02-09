More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 08: Mexico players (L-R, back row) goaltender Alfredo Talavera #12, Nestor Araujo #2, Rafael Marquez #4, Jesus Gallardo #17, Jesus Molina #5 and Oswalso Alanis #3, and (L-R, front row) Hirving Lozano #8, Orbelin Pineda #7, Giovani Dos Santos #10, Jurgen Damm #11 and Alan Pulido #9, pose on the field before their exhibition match against Iceland at Sam Boyd Stadium on February 8, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Mexico won 1-0. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Mexico beat Iceland as prep for World Cup qualifiers continues

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 9, 2017, 8:38 AM EST

There were no victorious viking thunderclaps in Las Vegas on Wednesday.

El Tri beat Iceland 1-0 in an international friendly at Sam Boyd Stadium, with Alan Pulido’s goal from Giovani dos Santos’ free kick enough to lift Mexico past a virtual Iceland reserve team (Gylfi Sigurdsson, Aron Gunnarsson and Kolbeinn Sigthorsson were all missing) in the game played in the non-FIFA match window.

This encounter was a valuable exercise for Mexico as they continue to step up their preparations for the massive 2018 World Cup qualifiers against Costa Rica and Trinidad and Tobago next month.

Like the U.S. national team in their recent January camp and friendlies against Serbia and Jamaica, none of Mexico’s European contingent were called up for their first game of 2017. It gave Juan Carlos Osorio plenty of time to assess players from Liga MX, with

Below are the highlights from the game, including Pulido’s header which was his first goal for Mexico since 2014 and the Chivas Guadalajara forward now has five goals in eight appearances for El Tri.

Looks like Mexico, who sit second in the Hexagonal in World Cup qualifying on four points, is gearing up well for their huge qualifier against Costa Rica (currently top of the Hex on six points) at the Azetca on Mar. 24.

Jonathan Klinsmann, son of Jurgen, on U.S. under-20 roster

LEIGH, GREATER MANCHESTER - OCTOBER 05: Tab Ramos, Head Coach of USA looks on prior to the Under 20s Four Nations Tournament match between Germany and the United States at Leigh Sports Village Stadium on October 5, 2016 in Leigh, Greater Manchester. (Photo by Mark Robinson/Getty Images)
Associated PressFeb 9, 2017, 10:27 PM EST

CHICAGO (AP) California goalkeeper Jonathan Klinsmann, the son of fired U.S. national coach Jurgen Klinsmann, is among 20 players on the American roster for CONCACAF’s Under-20 Championship.

Eleven players are from Major League Soccer teams, with the rest from clubs in England, Spain and Mexico, and from college.

The tournament in Costa Rica serves as qualifying for the Under-20 World Cup. Coach Tab Ramos’ team opens against Panama, plays Haiti three days later and closes the group stage Feb. 21 against Saint Kitts and Nevis.

The roster:

Goalkeepers: Jonathan Klinsmann (California), JT Marcinkowski (Georgetown).

Defenders: Marlon Fossey (Fulham, England), Justen Glad (Salt Lake), Aaron Herrera (New Mexico), Erik Palmer-Brown (Sporting Kansas City), Tommy Redding (Orlando City), Auston Trusty (Philadelphia).

Midfielders: Danny Acosta (Salt Lake), Tyler Adams (New York Red Bulls), Coy Craft (Dallas), Luca De la Torre (Fulham, England.), Jonathan Gonzalez (Monterrey, Mexico), Jeremiah Gutjahr (Indiana), Jonathan Lewis (New York City), Sebastian Saucedo (Salt Lake), Eryk Williamson (Maryland).

Forwards: Jeremy Ebobisse (Portland), Brooks Lennon (Salt Lake), Emmanuel Sabbi (Las Palmas, Spain).

Herrera says Top Four rivals can see Manchester United coming

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 11: Mousa Dembele of Tottenham Hotspur and Ander Herrera of Manchester United compete for the ball during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford on December 11, 2016 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 9, 2017, 9:33 PM EST

Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera says the Premier League chase for the Top Four is intense, but that the other teams have their eyes trained on his Red Devils.

United sits sixth, five points ahead of Everton and another five back of second-place Spurs.

Yet given the club’s stature and 15-match unbeaten run, Herrera thinks the onrushing red threat is concerning the other sides.

From the Manchester Evening News:

“I think the fight with the first six teams in the league – and I add also Everton because they have a very good team – will be very tough.

“We all want to be in the top four and there’s still a lot play for, but I think we are in a good moment. They can see ‘Man United is chasing us’.”

Does United still carry that much weight with the opposition? Or are Herrera’s thoughts based more on how solid his club has looked in recent months?

Either way, it’s hard to imagine teams are more concerned about United than the other Top Four threats, but whatever floats your boat, Ander.

Report: Aubameyang price tag at least $74 million

WOLFSBURG, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 20: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (C) of Dortmund celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during the Bundesliga match between VfL Wolfsburg and Borussia Dortmund at Volkswagen Arena on September 21, 2016 in Wolfsburg, Germany. (Photo by Ronny Hartmann/Getty Images For MAN)
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 9, 2017, 8:44 PM EST

What’s the going price for one of the best strikers in the world?

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is set to cost any suitors, including his beloved Real Madrid, at least $74 million on the market. He’s previously admitted he could leave Borussia Dortmund.

The Borussia Dortmund and Gabon star, 27, has scored more than 100 goals since arriving at BVB from Saint-Etienne in 2013, including a career-best 39 last season.

That number’s in jeopardy this season even with Aubameyang missing time for the Africa Cup of Nations. He is averaging a goal a game through 17 Bundesliga matches and has four more markers in the UEFA Champions League.

At 27, BVB will be tempted to cash in on the striker given its young attacking depth and Real Madrid likely won’t blink at spending Galactico-style dough for a striker. A part of this feels a fait accompli.

Noble: Payet transfer saga definitely hurt West Ham room

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 10: Mark Noble (16), Andy Carroll (9) and Dimitri Payet of West Ham United (27) celebrate victory after the Barclays Premier League match between West Ham United and Manchester United at the Boleyn Ground on May 10, 2016 in London, England. West Ham United are playing their last ever home match at the Boleyn Ground after their 112 year stay at the stadium. The Hammers will move to the Olympic Stadium for the 2016-17 season. (Photo by Paul Gilham/Getty Images)
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 9, 2017, 7:53 PM EST

West Ham captain Mark Noble admits the Dimitri Payet saga wore on his Irons.

Payet refused to play for West Ham in order to engineer a return to Marseille, and the move took plenty of time to play out.

At the time, Irons wide man Michail Antonio said the club wasn’t “wasting time” worrying about the transfer.

Noble admitted that, at least for him, Payet’s decision to leave town stung a bit. In fact, he said the club was “gutted” by the request.

From Sky Sports:

“He had a massive impact on our team because he was a big player in the changing room. The players loved him and would do anything for him.

“It got a bit disjointed and it was a tough time for all of us. But it has become a happy place again. I think it was on the manager’s chest and mind.”

The Irons have been a lot better without Payet, which is odd considering the majority of statistical metrics painted the midfielder as one of the best players in the Premier League. But a happy room is a happy room, and West Ham finally looks like a club that can climb higher on the table.