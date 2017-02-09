More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League review

Previews of every Premier League game – Week 24

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 9, 2017, 2:29 PM EST

We have a packed Week 24 coming your way with plenty of pivotal games at the top and bottom of the Premier League standings.

Below you can find previews, team news and score predictions on every game coming up this weekend.

Plus, if you can’t get enough of my dulcet tones Anglo-American/Anglo-Australian accent, hit play on the video above for the latest PST Extra focusing in on the massive Liverpool vs. Tottenham Hotspur clash at Anfield on Saturday (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

Enjoy.

Sunderland vs. Southampton

Arsenal vs. Hull City

Manchester United vs. Watford

Swansea City vs. Leicester City

Liverpool vs. Tottenham Hotspur

West Ham vs. West Brom

Middlesbrough vs. Everton

Stoke City vs. Crystal Palace

Bournemouth vs. Manchester City

Burnley vs. Chelsea

Premier League player Power Rankings: The top 20

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 9, 2017, 1:43 PM EST

The Premier League player Power Rankings for Week 24 are here.

Plenty of Chelsea and Manchester City players are in our top 20, while some struggling teams who sealed big wins have their star men duly rewarded.

Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League.

Click play on the video above to grab a closer look at the top five players in our rankings.

Let us know in the comments section below if you agree with the selections of the top 20 players in the PL right now.

  1. N’Golo Kante (Chelsea) – Even
  2. Gabriel Jesus (Man City) – Up 1
  3. Eden Hazard (Chelsea) – New entry
  4. Gylfi Sigurdsson (Swansea) – Up 9
  5. Romelu Lukaku (Everton) – New entry
  6. Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Man United) – New entry
  7. David Luiz (Chelsea) – Down 2
  8. Kevin De Bruyne (Man City) – Down 2
  9. Thibaut Courtois (Chelsea) – Up 2
  10. Dele Alli (Tottenham) – Down 3
  11. Diego Costa (Chelsea) – Down 7
  12. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Man United) – Down 4
  13. Harry Kane (Tottenham) – Down 4
  14. Raheem Sterling (Man City) – Down 4
  15. Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea) – New entry
  16. Leroy Sane (Man City) – Even
  17. Jermain Defoe (Sunderland) – New entry
  18. Andy Carroll (West Ham) – New entry
  19. Gary Cahill (Chelsea) – Down 3
  20. Eldin Jakupovic (Hull City) – New entry

Romelu Lukaku set to sign new deal at Everton

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 9, 2017, 1:10 PM EST

Fresh from scoring four goals in the 6-3 win against Bournemouth last weekend, Everton’s Romelu Lukaku is ready to extend his stay at Goodison Park.

Lukaku is still just 23 years old but he now leads the Premier League scoring charts with 16 this season and he has 136 goals in his career so far, that’s more than the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney had scored when they were 23.

Remarkable.

Given his good form in recent weeks, Lukaku’s agent Mino Raiola has spoken about his clients future and has revealed the Belgian striker is close to signing a new deal with the Toffees.

In an interview on talkSPORT, Raiola was crystal clear about Lukaku staying at Everton.

“There are no problems right now between the player and the club,” Raiola said. “Talks are ongoing. He will sign.”

That will be music to the ears of Ronald Koeman as the Everton manager has previously stated that he needs to hear Lukaku and his agent commit their future to his side. There you have it, Ron.

With Koeman previously saying that the bustling Belgian forward should also move on to the likes of Barcelona in the future, such is his potential, it seems like for the time being he will remain on Merseyside.

Lukaku has scored 78 goals in 152 appearances for Everton signing joining from Chelsea in 2013. He joined on a season-long loan initially and then signed permanently in the summer of 2014 for $35 million.

Right now, that seems like money very well spent as Lukaku is hitting some consistency in his game. That factor, or lack of it, has always been a big question mark against him and was one of the reasons Chelsea didn’t give him a chance to flourish in their setup.

At Everton there’s no doubting Lukaku is the main man and Koeman’s side play to his strengths with balls into the box and plenty of runners from midfield supporting him in attack.

This is a very wise decision from Lukaku and his agent to remain with Koeman at Everton for the next few years. A club of Barcelona’s caliber will always be the aim but Lukaku is only 23 and given the promise of plenty of investment in new players at Everton, he can achieve great things at Goodison before one day moving on.

Wenger says Arsenal can win title; fans should follow Spurs example

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 9, 2017, 12:15 PM EST

“Don’t stop believing!”

Arsene Wenger has obviously dusted off his “Journey: Greatest Hits” album this week as he looks for inspiration following two defeats on the spin in the Premier League.

The Gunners lost 3-1 at Chelsea last weekend to fall 12 points behind the current PL leaders (that defeat came hot on the heels of their shock home defeat to Watford) and their title hopes appear all but over for another season. After admitting at the weekend that he’s been offered a new two-year contract extension, Wenger didn’t give any update on how he’s feeling about his future.

Speaking to the media ahead of their clash against Hull City on Saturday (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com), Wenger isn’t giving up just yet.

“It is never over. Even if you [the media] think it is, I don’t – we can’t think like that,” Wenger said. “We’re in a pack that is very tight and the fight for every position will be massive, maybe more this season than before. If it is over for us, it is over for everyone else as we are all in the pack.”

The Frenchman reiterated his point that Chelsea is in a very strong position as they do not have European action to contend with in the second half of the season, keeping their players fresher than their title rivals, but he’s obviously not giving up hope of securing a first PL title in 13 years.

Still, after plenty of late-season collapses in recent years, Arsenal’s fans won’t be holding their breath.

Speaking of fans, Arsene told the Arsenal supporters to look across north London to their rivals for how they should support a team…

“Of course, our fans have been consistent and have a high level of expectation, as I have as well,” Wenger said. “But I don’t feel it is absolutely clear. You cannot be a fan until last Tuesday and not be a fan anymore and not be behind the team this Saturday. It doesn’t make sense. All the other clubs, everywhere we fight with – Man United, Man City, Liverpool… they have big expectations as well and big histories.

“We are in a fight there, we absolutely have to be united or we have no chance to do it. You have Tottenham, everyone is in the fight and everyone is behind their team. We have to do exactly the same, even if we had two disappointing results.”

That will go down well with the fanbase, Arsene…

In other news Wenger also completely rubbished transfer reports stating he would make a move for Manchester City’s Joe Hart this summer.

Hart, 29, is currently on a season-loan with Serie A side Torino but reports stated Arsenal were interested in England’s No.1 goalkeeper. Wenger said he already has three world class goalkeepers, so he’s good.

With Petr Cech at 34 years old, plus David Ospina around, the rumor regarding Hart joining Arsenal seemed a little off the mark to begin with. With no place for him at Man City, his search for a new permanent home will continue as Liverpool and West Ham continue to be linked with a summer move.

And when it comes to Jack Wilshere, it doesn’t seem like he will be on the move this summer according to Wenger who also said there have been no talks about the Arsenal academy product, currently on loan at Bournemouth, joining the Cherries permanently.

“We have, at the moment, had no move from Bournemouth for Jack Wilshere,” Wenger confirmed.

Wilshere said himself on Thursday that he’s focused on digging Bournemouth out of a relegation battle they currently look like being sucked in to and any decision about a new deal at Arsenal or a move away from the Emirates Stadium will be contemplated in the summer.

The England international continues to grab assists and look tidy in midfield as he gets back to full fitness and back to his best. Arsenal could certainly do with his bite back in midfield next season but if Wenger can’t guarantee him regular minutes then Wilshere may well look elsewhere.

Manchester United reveal record revenue levels

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 9, 2017, 11:26 AM EST

You’ve got to speculate to accumulate.

Manchester United knows all about that.

After a summer of heavy spending on the likes of Jose Mourinho, Paul Pogba, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Eric Bailly and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, United revealed record quarterly revenue levels on Thursday.

Broadcast revenues were up 40.8 percent in the final three month of 2016, while matchday revenues were up 27 percent and their operating profit for the three months to December 31 were up 15 percent to  $47.1 million. Overall turnover increased by 18 percent in the same time period and came in at $197.8 million. United also expect to record annual revenue levels of over $676 million.

Despite all of that good news the net debt also rose by 27 percent as it now stands at $513 million.

Chief Executive Ed Woodward blamed the rise in debt for the weak pound against the US dollar, while he also revealed the Red Devils are on course to break even more records.

“The robustness of our business model continues to be reflected in our strong quarterly financial results and we remain on track to deliver record revenues for the year,” Woodward said.

Last month United were listed by Forbes as the biggest revenue making sports team on the planet based on the 2015-16 season, bringing in $774 million.

Imagine how much more profitable they’d be if they actually got back into the UEFA Champions League (they’ve missed out on the UCL in two of the last three seasons) and were serious contenders for the Premier League title…