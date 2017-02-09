Report: Arsenal beat Chelsea to sign American born wonderkid

Lateef Omidiji Jr.

Remember the name.

Aged just 13, the American born forward has reportedly signed for Arsenal’s academy ahead of the likes of Chelsea, Real Madrid, Barcelona, PSG, Ajax and Manchester City.

Per the report from Nigeria, Omidiji will travel to Arsenal multiple times a year to train with them, with the youngster currently with Sparta Rotterdam who have brought through players such as Memphis Depay, Danny Blind and Georginio Wijnaldum in the past.

It is believed Omidiji chose Arsenal over the other clubs because he wants to develop technically as quick as possible. The USMNT’ Gedion Zelalem has spent the past few years at Arsenal after being spotted in Bethesda, Maryland but the German born midfielder of Ethiopian descent has spent loan spells in Scotland and now Holland after struggling to break though into the first team at Arsenal.

That said, Arsenal and Arsene Wenger have a great reputation in spotting and then developing stars of the future: See Fabregas, Cesc. Bellerin, Hector. Iwobi, Alex. Walcott, Theo. Oxlade-Chamberlain, Alex.

Omidiji was born in the Las Vegas, Nevada and has been invited to U.S. national team U-14 squads, but he remains eligible to play for Nigeria through his parentage and the Super Eagles are keen to beat off plenty of other nations vying for his allegiance. His older sister Sophia currently plays for Nigeria’s U-20 women’s national team.

Capable of playing on either flank, up front or even in midfield, Omidiji has been compared to Memphis and his small stature and speed have seen top clubs from across Europe scrambling for his signature.

Take a look at the video above which showcases why plenty of clubs are looking to sign Omidiji and nurture his undoubted talent.

