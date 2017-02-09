More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
WOLFSBURG, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 20: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (C) of Dortmund celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during the Bundesliga match between VfL Wolfsburg and Borussia Dortmund at Volkswagen Arena on September 21, 2016 in Wolfsburg, Germany. (Photo by Ronny Hartmann/Getty Images For MAN)
Photo by Ronny Hartmann/Getty Images For MAN

Report: Aubameyang price tag at least $74 million

Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 9, 2017, 8:44 PM EST

What’s the going price for one of the best strikers in the world?

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is set to cost any suitors, including his beloved Real Madrid, at least $74 million on the market. He’s previously admitted he could leave Borussia Dortmund.

[ MORE: Top 5 PL storylines — Wk 25 ]

The Borussia Dortmund and Gabon star, 27, has scored more than 100 goals since arriving at BVB from Saint-Etienne in 2013, including a career-best 39 last season.

That number’s in jeopardy this season even with Aubameyang missing time for the Africa Cup of Nations. He is averaging a goal a game through 17 Bundesliga matches and has four more markers in the UEFA Champions League.

At 27, BVB will be tempted to cash in on the striker given its young attacking depth and Real Madrid likely won’t blink at spending Galactico-style dough for a striker. A part of this feels a fait accompli.

Noble: Payet transfer saga definitely hurt West Ham room

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 10: Mark Noble (16), Andy Carroll (9) and Dimitri Payet of West Ham United (27) celebrate victory after the Barclays Premier League match between West Ham United and Manchester United at the Boleyn Ground on May 10, 2016 in London, England. West Ham United are playing their last ever home match at the Boleyn Ground after their 112 year stay at the stadium. The Hammers will move to the Olympic Stadium for the 2016-17 season. (Photo by Paul Gilham/Getty Images)
Photo by Paul Gilham/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 9, 2017, 7:53 PM EST

West Ham captain Mark Noble admits the Dimitri Payet saga wore on his Irons.

Payet refused to play for West Ham in order to engineer a return to Marseille, and the move took plenty of time to play out.

At the time, Irons wide man Michail Antonio said the club wasn’t “wasting time” worrying about the transfer.

[ MORE: Top 5 PL storylines — Wk 25 ]

Noble admitted that, at least for him, Payet’s decision to leave town stung a bit. In fact, he said the club was “gutted” by the request.

From Sky Sports:

“He had a massive impact on our team because he was a big player in the changing room. The players loved him and would do anything for him.

“It got a bit disjointed and it was a tough time for all of us. But it has become a happy place again. I think it was on the manager’s chest and mind.”

The Irons have been a lot better without Payet, which is odd considering the majority of statistical metrics painted the midfielder as one of the best players in the Premier League. But a happy room is a happy room, and West Ham finally looks like a club that can climb higher on the table.

De Gea quizzed on Manchester United, Real Madrid future

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 31: David de Gea of Manchester United and Victor Valdes of Middlesbrough speak as they walk off at half time during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Middlesbrough at Old Trafford on December 31, 2016 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)
Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 9, 2017, 6:51 PM EST

The Spanish media asked some pretty pointed questions to Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea, including a few regarding his future.

De Gea, 26, was in the headlines earlier in the week with rumors claiming Manchester United would pick up his option early to help ward off Real Madrid (again).

[ MORE: Top 5 PL storylines — Wk 25 ]

After being quizzed on how disappointing it must be to not be leading the Premier League, AS turned its attention to what lies ahead.

Personally, how do you see your future at United?

The future nobody knows. The future is the future. I’m very happy here, it’s a great club. In England, football is enjoyed a lot.

Real Madrid could be back for you in the summer. How do you see it?

I’m not going to talk about that. I‘m not going to talk about that subject now. I just have to keep focused on my club.

And they say the English and American media members are harsh. Read the whole interview here.

Sunderland’s Defoe, Mannone pay visit to Bradley Lowery

@Bradleysfight
@Bradleysfight
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 9, 2017, 5:59 PM EST

Terminally-ill Bradley Lowery has inspired many in the soccer world with his fervent love for Sunderland.

Bradley’s relationship with several Black Cats has warmed many very cold hearts, and Vito Mannone, and Jermain Defoe took some time Thursday to catch up with their ailing little buddy.

[ MORE: Top Premier League storylines ]

And Bradley — who suffers from neuroblastoma — fell asleep, wearing his soccer ball drawers, in the arms of Sunderland’s star striker.

Mannone made a lot of fans last year when he admitted that his relegation fears were more for people who worked for Sunderland than the players. And clearly his heart continues to be in the right place.

Apologies to other relegation candidates, but here’s hoping Sunderland makes Bradley’s year with a run out of the zone.

Fight on, Bradley. Learn more about Bradley’s Fight here.

Top Premier League storylines — Week 25

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 27: Dele Alli of Tottenham Hotspur in action during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at White Hart Lane on August 27, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 9, 2017, 5:20 PM EST

There’s only one big battle for the Top Four sides this week, but don’t let the match-ups fool you into thinking there won’t be table tumult.

[ VIDEO: Previewing every Week 25 match ]

Struggling Arsenal and Liverpool are amongst the clubs hoping to stop the bleeding in a brutal couple of weeks (for the Reds, even longer).

Spurs next step and Reds last stand?

Liverpool vs. Tottenham Hotspur — 12:30 p.m. EDT Saturday on NBC and NBCSports.com

Thirteen points is a big gap, and that’s what former title darling Liverpool are staring down with 14 matches left in the season. The distance to second-place Spurs is a lot closer, as the Reds are four points behind Mauricio Pochettino‘s bunch.

Liverpool — and we can’t stop finding this stat hard to believe — has only won one match since the calendar hit 2017. Sure a couple of those matches were Cup games with weakened lineups, but it’s still a bad run.

Spurs are still harboring title hopes, but will be taking it one match at a time en route to a hopeful end to their 21-year run of finishing below rivals Arsenal.

Can Arsenal handle the giant killers?

Arsenal vs. Hull City — 7:30 a.m. EDT on NBCSN and NBCSports.com

The visitors have beaten Liverpool in league play and Manchester United in an EFL Cup semifinal leg in the last two weeks, and now take aim at another big boy in struggling Arsenal.

The Gunners have now lost back-to-back PL matches, home to Watford and away to Chelsea. Arsenal hasn’t lost three-consecutive league matches since January 2012, when the Gunners were beaten by Fulham, Swansea City, and Manchester United.

Can Hull knock off another giant?

Relegation six-pointer No. 1

Swansea City vs. Leicester City — 11 a.m. EDT Sunday on NBCSN and NBCSports.com

Paul Clement‘s resurgent Swans would love to put another team in their rear view mirror, especially given that the team in question is the reigning Premier League champions. Both teams have 21 points, though the Foxes enter the day with eight goals’ better differential.

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - AUGUST 27: Jamie Vardy of Leicester City holds off Jordi Amat of Swansea City during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Swansea City at The King Power Stadium on August 27, 2016 in Leicester, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)
(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Relegation six-pointer No. 2

Sunderland vs. Southampton — 10 a.m. EDT Saturday on NBCSports.com

It reads kinda odd: Saints as relegation candidates. But Claude Puel‘s Southampton is 7 points clear of the drop zone and a tough handful of matches ahead. Sunderland will be buoyed by its battering of Crystal Palace, and primed to leap out of the drop zone.

West of Reality

West Ham United vs. West Bromwich Albion — 10 a.m. EDT Saturday on NBCSports.com

Both the Irons and Baggies aren’t yet out of the race for European action, especially if Manchester United wins the EFL Cup and another big boy takes the FA Cup. Slaven Bilic and Tony Pulis square off in a match of wits that may be decided by giant strikers Andy Carroll and Salomon Rondon.