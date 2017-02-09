Romelu Lukaku set to sign new deal at Everton

Fresh from scoring four goals in the 6-3 win against Bournemouth last weekend, Everton’s Romelu Lukaku is ready to extend his stay at Goodison Park.

Lukaku is still just 23 years old but he now leads the Premier League scoring charts with 16 this season and he has 136 goals in his career so far, that’s more than the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney had scored when they were 23.

Remarkable.

Given his good form in recent weeks, Lukaku’s agent Mino Raiola has spoken about his clients future and has revealed the Belgian striker is close to signing a new deal with the Toffees.

In an interview on talkSPORT, Raiola was crystal clear about Lukaku staying at Everton.

“There are no problems right now between the player and the club,” Raiola said. “Talks are ongoing. He will sign.”

That will be music to the ears of Ronald Koeman as the Everton manager has previously stated that he needs to hear Lukaku and his agent commit their future to his side. There you have it, Ron.

With Koeman previously saying that the bustling Belgian forward should also move on to the likes of Barcelona in the future, such is his potential, it seems like for the time being he will remain on Merseyside.

Lukaku has scored 78 goals in 152 appearances for Everton signing joining from Chelsea in 2013. He joined on a season-long loan initially and then signed permanently in the summer of 2014 for $35 million.

Right now, that seems like money very well spent as Lukaku is hitting some consistency in his game. That factor, or lack of it, has always been a big question mark against him and was one of the reasons Chelsea didn’t give him a chance to flourish in their setup.

At Everton there’s no doubting Lukaku is the main man and Koeman’s side play to his strengths with balls into the box and plenty of runners from midfield supporting him in attack.

This is a very wise decision from Lukaku and his agent to remain with Koeman at Everton for the next few years. A club of Barcelona’s caliber will always be the aim but Lukaku is only 23 and given the promise of plenty of investment in new players at Everton, he can achieve great things at Goodison before one day moving on.

