More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
@Bradleysfight
@Bradleysfight

Sunderland’s Defoe, Mannone pay visit to Bradley Lowery

Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 9, 2017, 5:40 PM EST

Terminally-ill Bradley Lowery has inspired many in the soccer world with his fervent love for Sunderland.

Bradley’s relationship with several Black Cats has warmed many very cold hearts, and Vito Mannone, and Jermain Defoe took some time Thursday to catch up with their ailing little buddy.

[ MORE: Top Premier League storylines ]

And Bradley — who suffers from neuroblastoma — fell asleep, wearing his soccer ball drawers, in the arms of Sunderland’s star striker.

Mannone made a lot of fans last year when he admitted that his relegation fears were more for people who worked for Sunderland than the players. And clearly his heart continues to be in the right place.

Apologies to other relegation candidates, but here’s hoping Sunderland makes Bradley’s year with a run out of the zone.

Fight on, Bradley. Learn more about Bradley’s Fight here.

Top Premier League storylines — Week 25

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 27: Dele Alli of Tottenham Hotspur in action during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at White Hart Lane on August 27, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 9, 2017, 5:20 PM EST

There’s only one big battle for the Top Four sides this week, but don’t let the match-ups fool you into thinking there won’t be table tumult.

[ VIDEO: Previewing every Week 25 match ]

Struggling Arsenal and Liverpool are amongst the clubs hoping to stop the bleeding in a brutal couple of weeks (for the Reds, even longer).

Spurs next step and Reds last stand?

Liverpool vs. Tottenham Hotspur — 12:30 p.m. EDT Saturday on NBC and NBCSports.com

Thirteen points is a big gap, and that’s what former title darling Liverpool are staring down with 14 matches left in the season. The distance to second-place Spurs is a lot closer, as the Reds are four points behind Mauricio Pochettino‘s bunch.

Liverpool — and we can’t stop finding this stat hard to believe — has only won one match since the calendar hit 2017. Sure a couple of those matches were Cup games with weakened lineups, but it’s still a bad run.

Spurs are still harboring title hopes, but will be taking it one match at a time en route to a hopeful end to their 21-year run of finishing below rivals Arsenal.

Can Arsenal handle the giant killers?

Arsenal vs. Hull City — 7:30 a.m. EDT on NBCSN and NBCSports.com

The visitors have beaten Liverpool in league play and Manchester United in an EFL Cup semifinal leg in the last two weeks, and now take aim at another big boy in struggling Arsenal.

The Gunners have now lost back-to-back PL matches, home to Watford and away to Chelsea. Arsenal hasn’t lost three-consecutive league matches since January 2012, when the Gunners were beaten by Fulham, Swansea City, and Manchester United.

Can Hull knock off another giant?

Relegation six-pointer No. 1

Swansea City vs. Leicester City — 11 a.m. EDT Sunday on NBCSN and NBCSports.com

Paul Clement‘s resurgent Swans would love to put another team in their rear view mirror, especially given that the team in question is the reigning Premier League champions. Both teams have 21 points, though the Foxes enter the day with eight goals’ better differential.

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - AUGUST 27: Jamie Vardy of Leicester City holds off Jordi Amat of Swansea City during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Swansea City at The King Power Stadium on August 27, 2016 in Leicester, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)
(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Relegation six-pointer No. 2

Sunderland vs. Southampton — 10 a.m. EDT Saturday on NBCSports.com

It reads kinda odd: Saints as relegation candidates. But Claude Puel‘s Southampton is 7 points clear of the drop zone and a tough handful of matches ahead. Sunderland will be buoyed by its battering of Crystal Palace, and primed to leap out of the drop zone.

West of Reality

West Ham United vs. West Bromwich Albion — 10 a.m. EDT Saturday on NBCSports.com

Both the Irons and Baggies aren’t yet out of the race for European action, especially if Manchester United wins the EFL Cup and another big boy takes the FA Cup. Slaven Bilic and Tony Pulis square off in a match of wits that may be decided by giant strikers Andy Carroll and Salomon Rondon.

USMNT boss Arena talks roster ahead of World Cup qualifiers

SEATTLE, WA - JUNE 16: Goalkeeper Brad Guzan #1 of the United States defends against Ecuador during the 2016 Quarterfinal - Copa America Centenario match at CenturyLink Field on June 16, 2016 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)
Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 9, 2017, 4:30 PM EST

United States men’s national team manager Bruce Arena held a conference call on Thursday, spilling a bit about his plans for March’s upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

[ WATCH: Previewing every Premier League game ]

Arena’s first two matches back in charge of the USMNT came after a lengthy January camp, and MLS-based players for March should come from that bunch.

The U.S. drew Serbia’s B Team 0-0 and beat Jamaica 1-0.

Among the highlights:

  • Arena is comfortable starting goalkeeper Brad Guzan even if the future Atlanta United backstop isn’t playing regularly at Middlesbrough.
  • He also won’t rule out (or in) Tim Howard as he continues his recovery from surgery.
  • Arena admitted that both Eric Lichaj (Nottingham Forest) and Paul Arriola (Tijuana) will be “seriously considered” for call-ups.
  • The coach will again be heading abroad over the next few months to watch his players based in Germany, England, and Mexico.

The U.S. sits last in its World Cup qualifying group after two matches, home to Honduras and away to Panama.

Another Man City target linked with NYCFC or Melbourne loan

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 05: Manchester City fans show their support during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Swansea City at Etihad Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 9, 2017, 3:44 PM EST

Pep Guardiola reportedly likes the look of Ghayas Zahid, and almost brought the Norwegian midfielder to the Etihad Stadium in January.

Zahid, 22, plays for former Celtic boss Ronny Deila at Valerenga in Norway, where he’s notched 26 goals and 21 assists in 105 games.

Zahid plays mainly as a left wing or attacking midfielder, though he’s also played deeper in the middle of the park and on the right.

[ WATCH: Previewing every Premier League game ]

The player thought he was headed to City, with a probable loan to either New York City FC or Melbourne City FC, but that looks like it’ll have to wait until the summer.

From the Manchester Evening News:

“It seemed like I was going to join them, but they changed their minds two days before the transfer window closed.

“They prefer to wait until the summer. Of course I was disappointed, but that’s it. Now I will focus on the season and work hard for us to do well.”

Deila hinted that the move was set for Zahid to develop at NYCFC or Melbourne City, and calls Zahid a “developmental project” for Guardiola.

City reportedly wound up buying Yangel Herrera from Venezuela at the deadline in a deal which seems to carry similar tones.

Previews of every Premier League game – Week 25

Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 9, 2017, 2:29 PM EST

We have a packed Week 25 coming your way with plenty of pivotal games at the top and bottom of the Premier League standings.

[ STREAM: Every PL game live

Below you can find previews, team news and score predictions on every game coming up this weekend.

Plus, if you can’t get enough of my dulcet tones Anglo-American/Anglo-Australian accent, hit play on the video above for the latest PST Extra focusing in on the massive Liverpool vs. Tottenham Hotspur clash at Anfield on Saturday (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

Enjoy.

Sunderland vs. Southampton

Arsenal vs. Hull City

Manchester United vs. Watford

Swansea City vs. Leicester City

Liverpool vs. Tottenham Hotspur

West Ham vs. West Brom

Middlesbrough vs. Everton

Stoke City vs. Crystal Palace

Bournemouth vs. Manchester City

Burnley vs. Chelsea