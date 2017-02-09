USMNT fall in latest FIFA rankings

The latest batch of FIFA world rankings have been released following the conclusion of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

Bruce Arena’s U.S. men’s national team have fallen one place to 29th, with CONCACAF rivals Mexico climbing one place to 17th and Costa Rica falling two places to 19th.

With the USMNT having two key World Cup qualifiers next month and then the Gold Cup, plus more World Cup qualifiers, to look forward to over the summer, Arena’s men will have ample opportunity to try and break into the top 20.

The top five is unchanged with Argentina in first place, Brazil in second, Germany in third, Chile in fourth and Belgium in fifth. France is the only mover in the top 10, moving up to 6th spot and trading places with Colombia in the process.

There’s no doubt who the big winners are from the latest rankings as the newly crowned Champions of Africa, Cameroon, moved up a massive 29 spots to 33rd, while runners up Egypt moved up 12 places to 23rd. While Burkina Faso moved up 15 places to 38th and DR Congo is up 12 spots to 37th.

Below is the latest list of the top 25 teams in the world.

Argentina Brazil Germany Chile Belgium France Colombia Portugal Uruguay Spain Switzerland Wales England Poland Italy Croatia Mexico Peru Costa Rica Iceland

29. USA

