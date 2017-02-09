More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
U.S. men's national soccer team coach Bruce Arena, left, talks to captain Michael Bradley during a practice session Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, in Carson, Calif. Coach Arena opens camp with the team in the same training complex where he spent the past eight years running the LA Galaxy. Arena returned to the U.S. team in November to salvage its run for World Cup qualification. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
USMNT fall in latest FIFA rankings

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 9, 2017, 10:27 AM EST

The latest batch of FIFA world rankings have been released following the conclusion of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

Bruce Arena’s U.S. men’s national team have fallen one place to 29th, with CONCACAF rivals Mexico climbing one place to 17th and Costa Rica falling two places to 19th.

With the USMNT having two key World Cup qualifiers next month and then the Gold Cup, plus more World Cup qualifiers, to look forward to over the summer, Arena’s men will have ample opportunity to try and break into the top 20.

The top five is unchanged with Argentina in first place, Brazil in second, Germany in third, Chile in fourth and Belgium in fifth. France is the only mover in the top 10, moving up to 6th spot and trading places with Colombia in the process.

There’s no doubt who the big winners are from the latest rankings as the newly crowned Champions of Africa, Cameroon, moved up a massive 29 spots to 33rd, while runners up Egypt moved up 12 places to 23rd. While Burkina Faso moved up 15 places to 38th and DR Congo is up 12 spots to 37th.

Below is the latest list of the top 25 teams in the world.

  1. Argentina
  2. Brazil
  3. Germany
  4. Chile
  5. Belgium
  6. France
  7. Colombia
  8. Portugal
  9. Uruguay
  10. Spain
  11. Switzerland
  12. Wales
  13. England
  14. Poland
  15. Italy
  16. Croatia
  17. Mexico
  18. Peru
  19. Costa Rica
  20. Iceland

29. USA

Why Klopp should not be under pressure at Liverpool

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 9, 2017, 9:35 AM EST

This is a joke, right?

Some Liverpool fans, either on social media or calling radio shows, are asking for Jurgen Klopp to be fired as their boss.

Seriously.

With Liverpool winning just one of their opening 10 games of 2017 in all competitions, it’s understandable that some fans are getting agitated. But they have to put things into perspective.

Klopp has transformed Liverpool’s offense into one of the most exciting in the Premier League, if not Europe, and he has only been in the job for just over a year. Okay, they’ve seen their title challenge dissipate in recent weeks with defensive issues littering the 2016-17 campaign but their target this season was always to finish in the top four.

Patience is a virtue.

In the video above Jenna Corrado and I discuss the pressure on Klopp, plus look at Tottenham Hotspur ahead of their big clash at Liverpool on Saturday (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

If Klopp is given three full seasons like Mauricio Pochettino has had at Tottenham, then surely the German coach will have similar results to the Argentine coach and will have Liverpool seriously challenging for the title again.

Click play on the video above to get your latest PST Extra fix.

Mexico beat Iceland as prep for World Cup qualifiers continues

LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 08: Mexico players (L-R, back row) goaltender Alfredo Talavera #12, Nestor Araujo #2, Rafael Marquez #4, Jesus Gallardo #17, Jesus Molina #5 and Oswalso Alanis #3, and (L-R, front row) Hirving Lozano #8, Orbelin Pineda #7, Giovani Dos Santos #10, Jurgen Damm #11 and Alan Pulido #9, pose on the field before their exhibition match against Iceland at Sam Boyd Stadium on February 8, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Mexico won 1-0. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 9, 2017, 8:38 AM EST

There were no victorious viking thunderclaps in Las Vegas on Wednesday.

[ MORE: Latest USMNT news ]

El Tri beat Iceland 1-0 in an international friendly at Sam Boyd Stadium, with Alan Pulido’s goal from Giovani dos Santos’ free kick enough to lift Mexico past a virtual Iceland reserve team (Gylfi Sigurdsson, Aron Gunnarsson and Kolbeinn Sigthorsson were all missing) in the game played in the non-FIFA match window.

This encounter was a valuable exercise for Mexico as they continue to step up their preparations for the massive 2018 World Cup qualifiers against Costa Rica and Trinidad and Tobago next month.

Like the U.S. national team in their recent January camp and friendlies against Serbia and Jamaica, none of Mexico’s European contingent were called up for their first game of 2017. It gave Juan Carlos Osorio plenty of time to assess players from Liga MX, with

Below are the highlights from the game, including Pulido’s header which was his first goal for Mexico since 2014 and the Chivas Guadalajara forward now has five goals in eight appearances for El Tri.

Looks like Mexico, who sit second in the Hexagonal in World Cup qualifying on four points, is gearing up well for their huge qualifier against Costa Rica (currently top of the Hex on six points) at the Azetca on Mar. 24.

Report: Arsenal beat Chelsea to sign American born wonderkid

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 9, 2017, 7:43 AM EST

Lateef Omidiji Jr.

Remember the name.

Aged just 13, the American born forward has reportedly signed for Arsenal’s academy ahead of the likes of Chelsea, Real Madrid, Barcelona, PSG, Ajax and Manchester City.

Per the report from Nigeria, Omidiji will travel to Arsenal multiple times a year to train with them, with the youngster currently with Sparta Rotterdam who have brought through players such as Memphis Depay, Danny Blind and Georginio Wijnaldum in the past.

It is believed Omidiji chose Arsenal over the other clubs because he wants to develop technically as quick as possible. The USMNT’ Gedion Zelalem has spent the past few years at Arsenal after being spotted in Bethesda, Maryland but the German born midfielder of Ethiopian descent has spent loan spells in Scotland and now Holland after struggling to break though into the first team at Arsenal.

That said, Arsenal and Arsene Wenger have a great reputation in spotting and then developing stars of the future: See Fabregas, Cesc. Bellerin, Hector. Iwobi, Alex. Walcott, Theo. Oxlade-Chamberlain, Alex.

Omidiji was born in the Las Vegas, Nevada and has been invited to U.S. national team U-14 squads, but he remains eligible to play for Nigeria through his parentage and the Super Eagles are keen to beat off plenty of other nations vying for his allegiance. His older sister Sophia currently plays for Nigeria’s U-20 women’s national team.

Capable of playing on either flank, up front or even in midfield, Omidiji has been compared to Memphis and his small stature and speed have seen top clubs from across Europe scrambling for his signature.

Take a look at the video above which showcases why plenty of clubs are looking to sign Omidiji and nurture his undoubted talent.

Oscar drops linesman, scores opening goal in SIPG debut

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 1: Oscar of Chelsea celebrates scoring the opening goal during the Barclays Premier League match between Chelsea and Queens Park Rangers at Stamford Bridge on November 1, 2014 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)
By Kyle BonnFeb 8, 2017, 10:20 PM EST

Oscar had a pretty good start to life in China.

Having signed for Chinese club SIPG in Shaighai over the January transfer window, and while the Chinese Super League season doesn’t begin for some time, Oscar made his debut in the Asian Champions League against Thai club Sukhothai. In simple terms, it went well.

Well for Oscar, that is. Not the linesman, who the Brazilian happened to leave in a heap on the ground with his funky fresh moves.

It took two defenders AND a linesman and they still couldn’t hold him down. Especially because he went on to score the opener of a 3-0 win, his first goal for the club.

Take a look:

Oscar was always best on the counter in his days with Chelsea, and he did it again here. Also, terrible job by the goalkeeper to cover his near post.

The win puts SIPG, managed by Andre Villas-Boas, into the group stage of the competition, drawn in with FC Seoul, Western Sydney Wanderers, and Japanese club Urawa Red Diamonds.