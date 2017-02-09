More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
HULL, ENGLAND - MAY 04: Arsene Wenger manager of Arsenal looks on as Jack Wilshere of Arsenal prepares to come onto the pitch during the Barclays Premier League match between Hull City and Arsenal at KC Stadium on May 4, 2015 in Hull, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
Wenger says Arsenal can win title; gives updates on Wilshere, Hart

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 9, 2017, 12:15 PM EST

“Don’t stop believing!”

Arsene Wenger has obviously dusted off his “Journey: Greatest Hits” album this week as he looks for inspiration following two defeats on the spin in the Premier League.

The Gunners lost 3-1 at Chelsea last weekend to fall 12 points behind the current PL leaders (that defeat came hot on the heels of their shock home defeat to Watford) and their title hopes appear all but over for another season.

Speaking to the media ahead of their clash against Hull City on Saturday (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com), Wenger isn’t giving up just yet.

“It is never over. Even if you [the media] think it is, I don’t – we can’t think like that,” Wenger said. “We’re in a pack that is very tight and the fight for every position will be massive, maybe more this season than before. If it is over for us, it is over for everyone else as we are all in the pack.”

The Frenchman reiterated his point that Chelsea is in a very strong position as they do not have European action to contend with in the second half of the season, keeping their players fresher than their title rivals, but he’s obviously not giving up hope of securing a first PL title in 13 years.

Still, after plenty of late-season collapses in recent years, Arsenal’s fans won’t be holding their breath.

In other news Wenger also completely rubbished transfer reports stating he would make a move for Manchester City’s Joe Hart this summer.

Hart, 29, is currently on a season-loan with Serie A side Torino but reports stated Arsenal were interested in England’s No.1 goalkeeper. Wenger said he already has three world class goalkeepers, so he’s good.

With Petr Cech at 34 years old, plus David Ospina around, the rumor regarding Hart joining Arsenal seemed a little off the mark to begin with. With no place for him at Man City, his search for a new permanent home will continue as Liverpool and West Ham continue to be linked with a summer move.

And when it comes to Jack Wilshere, it doesn’t seem like he will be on the move this summer according to Wenger who also said there have been no talks about the Arsenal academy product, currently on loan at Bournemouth, joining the Cherries permanently.

“We have, at the moment, had no move from Bournemouth for Jack Wilshere,” Wenger confirmed.

Wilshere said himself on Thursday that he’s focused on digging Bournemouth out of a relegation battle they currently look like being sucked in to and any decision about a new deal at Arsenal or a move away from the Emirates Stadium will be contemplated in the summer.

The England international continues to grab assists and look tidy in midfield as he gets back to full fitness and back to his best. Arsenal could certainly do with his bite back in midfield next season but if Wenger can’t guarantee him regular minutes then Wilshere may well look elsewhere.

Manchester United reveal record revenue levels

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 27: Zlatan Ibrahimovic of Manchester United (R) celebrates scoring his sides first goal with Paul Pogba of Manchester United (L) during the Premier League match between Manchester United and West Ham United at Old Trafford on November 27, 2016 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 9, 2017, 11:26 AM EST

You’ve got to speculate to accumulate.

Manchester United knows all about that.

After a summer of heavy spending on the likes of Jose Mourinho, Paul Pogba, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Eric Bailly and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, United revealed record quarterly revenue levels on Thursday.

Broadcast revenues were up 40.8 percent in the final three month of 2016, while matchday revenues were up 27 percent and their operating profit for the three months to December 31 were up 15 percent to  $47.1 million. Overall turnover increased by 18 percent in the same time period and came in at $197.8 million. United also expect to record annual revenue levels of over $676 million.

Despite all of that good news the net debt also rose by 27 percent as it now stands at $513 million.

Chief Executive Ed Woodward blamed the rise in debt for the weak pound against the US dollar, while he also revealed the Red Devils are on course to break even more records.

“The robustness of our business model continues to be reflected in our strong quarterly financial results and we remain on track to deliver record revenues for the year,” Woodward said.

Last month United were listed by Forbes as the biggest revenue making sports team on the planet based on the 2015-16 season, bringing in $774 million.

Imagine how much more profitable they’d be if they actually got back into the UEFA Champions League (they’ve missed out on the UCL in two of the last three seasons) and were serious contenders for the Premier League title…

USMNT fall in latest FIFA rankings

U.S. men's national soccer team coach Bruce Arena, left, talks to captain Michael Bradley during a practice session Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, in Carson, Calif. Coach Arena opens camp with the team in the same training complex where he spent the past eight years running the LA Galaxy. Arena returned to the U.S. team in November to salvage its run for World Cup qualification. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 9, 2017, 10:27 AM EST

The latest batch of FIFA world rankings have been released following the conclusion of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

Bruce Arena’s U.S. men’s national team have fallen one place to 29th, with CONCACAF rivals Mexico climbing one place to 17th and Costa Rica falling two places to 19th.

With the USMNT having two key World Cup qualifiers next month and then the Gold Cup, plus more World Cup qualifiers, to look forward to over the summer, Arena’s men will have ample opportunity to try and break into the top 20.

The top five is unchanged with Argentina in first place, Brazil in second, Germany in third, Chile in fourth and Belgium in fifth. France is the only mover in the top 10, moving up to 6th spot and trading places with Colombia in the process.

There’s no doubt who the big winners are from the latest rankings as the newly crowned Champions of Africa, Cameroon, moved up a massive 29 spots to 33rd, while runners up Egypt moved up 12 places to 23rd. While Burkina Faso moved up 15 places to 38th and DR Congo is up 12 spots to 37th.

Below is the latest list of the top 25 teams in the world.

  1. Argentina
  2. Brazil
  3. Germany
  4. Chile
  5. Belgium
  6. France
  7. Colombia
  8. Portugal
  9. Uruguay
  10. Spain
  11. Switzerland
  12. Wales
  13. England
  14. Poland
  15. Italy
  16. Croatia
  17. Mexico
  18. Peru
  19. Costa Rica
  20. Iceland

29. USA

Why Klopp should not be under pressure at Liverpool

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 9, 2017, 9:35 AM EST

This is a joke, right?

Some Liverpool fans, either on social media or calling radio shows, are asking for Jurgen Klopp to be fired as their boss.

Seriously.

With Liverpool winning just one of their opening 10 games of 2017 in all competitions, it’s understandable that some fans are getting agitated. But they have to put things into perspective.

Klopp has transformed Liverpool’s offense into one of the most exciting in the Premier League, if not Europe, and he has only been in the job for just over a year. Okay, they’ve seen their title challenge dissipate in recent weeks with defensive issues littering the 2016-17 campaign but their target this season was always to finish in the top four.

Patience is a virtue.

In the video above Jenna Corrado and I discuss the pressure on Klopp, plus look at Tottenham Hotspur ahead of their big clash at Liverpool on Saturday (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

If Klopp is given three full seasons like Mauricio Pochettino has had at Tottenham, then surely the German coach will have similar results to the Argentine coach and will have Liverpool seriously challenging for the title again.

Click play on the video above to get your latest PST Extra fix.

Mexico beat Iceland as prep for World Cup qualifiers continues

LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 08: Mexico players (L-R, back row) goaltender Alfredo Talavera #12, Nestor Araujo #2, Rafael Marquez #4, Jesus Gallardo #17, Jesus Molina #5 and Oswalso Alanis #3, and (L-R, front row) Hirving Lozano #8, Orbelin Pineda #7, Giovani Dos Santos #10, Jurgen Damm #11 and Alan Pulido #9, pose on the field before their exhibition match against Iceland at Sam Boyd Stadium on February 8, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Mexico won 1-0. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 9, 2017, 8:38 AM EST

There were no victorious viking thunderclaps in Las Vegas on Wednesday.

[ MORE: Latest USMNT news ]

El Tri beat Iceland 1-0 in an international friendly at Sam Boyd Stadium, with Alan Pulido’s goal from Giovani dos Santos’ free kick enough to lift Mexico past a virtual Iceland reserve team (Gylfi Sigurdsson, Aron Gunnarsson and Kolbeinn Sigthorsson were all missing) in the game played in the non-FIFA match window.

This encounter was a valuable exercise for Mexico as they continue to step up their preparations for the massive 2018 World Cup qualifiers against Costa Rica and Trinidad and Tobago next month.

Like the U.S. national team in their recent January camp and friendlies against Serbia and Jamaica, none of Mexico’s European contingent were called up for their first game of 2017. It gave Juan Carlos Osorio plenty of time to assess players from Liga MX, with

Below are the highlights from the game, including Pulido’s header which was his first goal for Mexico since 2014 and the Chivas Guadalajara forward now has five goals in eight appearances for El Tri.

Looks like Mexico, who sit second in the Hexagonal in World Cup qualifying on four points, is gearing up well for their huge qualifier against Costa Rica (currently top of the Hex on six points) at the Azetca on Mar. 24.