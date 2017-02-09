Why Klopp should not be under pressure at Liverpool

This is a joke, right?

Some Liverpool fans, either on social media or calling radio shows, are asking for Jurgen Klopp to be fired as their boss.

Seriously.

With Liverpool winning just one of their opening 10 games of 2017 in all competitions, it’s understandable that some fans are getting agitated. But they have to put things into perspective.

Klopp has transformed Liverpool’s offense into one of the most exciting in the Premier League, if not Europe, and he has only been in the job for just over a year. Okay, they’ve seen their title challenge dissipate in recent weeks with defensive issues littering the 2016-17 campaign but their target this season was always to finish in the top four.

Patience is a virtue.

In the video above Jenna Corrado and I discuss the pressure on Klopp, plus look at Tottenham Hotspur ahead of their big clash at Liverpool on Saturday.

If Klopp is given three full seasons like Mauricio Pochettino has had at Tottenham, then surely the German coach will have similar results to the Argentine coach and will have Liverpool seriously challenging for the title again.

