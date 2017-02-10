17 killed in stampede at Angolan soccer stadium

Man United currently sit 6th; Watford up to 10th

Red Devils unbeaten in 15 PL games (last loss Oct. 23)

Watford won the first meeting this season, 3-1 at home

Manchester United haven’t lost a Premier League game in nearly four months, yet Jose Mourinho’s side of obscenely costly superstars finds itself sitting right where it did when the current 15-game unbeaten run began: on the outside of the top-four, looking in. That’s not because the four sides immediately ahead of them — Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool — have lit the PL on fire and made it impossible to overtake them — quite the opposite, in fact. The Red Devils have won just over half (eight) of the games, meaning they’ve dropped 14 points from their last 15 games. Last weekend’s thrashing of the defending champions snapped a three-game winless skid, capitalizing on losses by Liverpool and Arsenal to bring Mourinho’s men to within one and two points of fifth and fourth, respectively.

Watford visit Old Trafford on Saturday (Watch live, 10 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com), represents the opportunity for United to avenge one of only three defeats in the PL this season. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (15 goals) is tied (with two others) for second in the race for the 2016-17 Golden Boot, currently one back of Romelu Lukaku, though the big Swede has scored just one goal in his last three league games following a run of 10 goals in nine games.

INJURIES: Man United — OUT: Phil Jones (foot), James Wilson (knee) | Watford — OUT: Costel Pantilimon (ankle), Nordin Amrabat (ankle), Roberto Pereyra (knee)

What they’re saying

Mourinho, on Ibrahimovic’s future: Mourinho is “totally convinced” Ibrahimovic will stay at United beyond this season. “He came with intention of staying two years and the first year is going better than every expectation. He knows we are going to try again to improve next season and try to share with him in a fantastic way probably the last year of his career at the highest level.”

Walter Mazzarri, on being disappointed with back-to-back wins: These two victories were important for confidence. For us to be a great team, to make the next step forward we need to have continuity in performance. We played well in the first-half of both games [against Arsenal and Burnley] but bad in the second. This is something we need to change if we want to make the next step. What we did in the first-half we have to do for the whole 90 minutes.

Prediction

After back-to-back wins (over Arsenal and Burnley), Watford will feel like they’re playing with house mondey on Saturday, which may just play right into the hands of United, who’ll make the Hornets pay on the counter. 2-0, United.

