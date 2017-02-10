More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 27: Antonia Moreira of the Angola Olympic judo team carries her country's flag during the Opening Ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium on July 27, 2012 in London, England. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)
17 killed in stampede at Angolan soccer stadium

Associated PressFeb 10, 2017, 10:05 PM EST

JOHANNESBURG (AP) A crowd stampeded at a soccer stadium in Angola on Friday, leaving at least 17 people dead and dozens injured.

The accident happened in the northwestern town of Uige when hundreds of people rushed at one of the stadium gates, causing some to fall and be trampled underfoot, according to Angolan and Portuguese media.

Some of the dead were children who suffocated in the stampede, the Portuguese news agency Lusa said. Lusa and Angop, Angola’s state-run news agency, reported a death toll of 17.

[ MORE: Pochettino demands more from Spurs away to top-six sides ]

Angolan President Jose Eduardo dos Santos expressed condolences to the families of the victims, and instructed officials to assist the injured and open an investigation, Angop reported.

Spectators had gone to the stadium to watch the inaugural game between home team Santa Rita de Cassia and Recreativo de Libolo in the national Girabola competition.

BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 04: Eddie Howe manager of AFC Bournemouth celebrates victory with Jack Wilshere of AFC Bournemouth after the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Liverpool at Vitality Stadium on December 4, 2016 in Bournemouth, England. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)
By Andy EdwardsFeb 10, 2017, 9:06 PM EST

Thus far, Jack Wilshere‘s loan move to Bournemouth can only be seen as a massive success.

Beyond the fact he’s remained healthy enough and fit enough to appear in 19 of the Cherries’ 22 Premier League games for which he’s been at the club this season, the 25-year-old midfielder has impressed his temporary boss, Eddie Howe, so much that he hopes Wilshere’s move to the Vitality Stadium can be made permanent in the summer transfer window.

Speaking ahead of Monday’s clash with Manchester City (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET, on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com), Howe was effusive in his praise for Wilshere and transparent regarding his desire to extend his time on the south coast — quotes from the Guardian:

“As I see it, Jack’s on loan until the summer when we’ll look at it and Jack will look at it. He views this as his home at the moment, until the end of the season. His heart has been here from the day he walked in the door. There have been no problems there. But it’s his right to review his options at the end of the season and see where his career goes next.

“His future is something we can worry about at the end of the season. Not now. We’ve got other things to think about. But it’s very much in Jack’s hands, and where he sees his career going next. We’re enjoying the relationship at the moment, but let’s concentrate on the football.”

“From my perspective, I look deeper in terms of what he is doing and what he’s doing for the team. This season we’ve improved a lot of the aspects of our play because of him. It’s not down to one individual in how you play, but he’s fitted into that team very well. He is producing more match-defining moments for me: the pass to Josh King against Everton was sublime. I think there are more moments like that to come from him as he continues to improve.”

Back at Arsenal, Arsene Wenger expressed last month his regrets over allowing Wilshere to leave on loan after a rash of injuries left his squad paper-thin during one of the busiest periods of the season.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - JANUARY 21: Mauricio Pochettino, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur looks on during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur at the Etihad Stadium on January 21, 2017 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)
By Andy EdwardsFeb 10, 2017, 8:21 PM EST

Tottenham Hotspur won’t be true Premier League title contenders until they improve their results away to the rest of the sides harboring title aspirations of their own — generally speaking, the top-six.

Speaking ahead of Tottenham’s seasonal trip to Anfield (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET, on NBC and online via NBCSports.com), where they’ll take on a reeling Liverpool side without a single PL victory in 2017 (just one win in all competitions — in the FA Cup, over Plymouth Argyle), Pochettino sees this as the perfect time to right the wrongs that have plagued his reign — quotes from the Guardian:

“[We struggle at] top-six clubs because we have had some draws and some losses. It’s true that this is a good opportunity to change that stat.”

“We had the same problem in November — every club can have ups and downs. They are not in a good run but have very good players, one of best squads in England or even Europe, they will be motivated as this is always a big match. When we play them it will be very high-tempo and intense. If we win it will be important to keep our good position and put pressure on Chelsea. It’s not decisive but it’s important.”

First things first, let’s see if the numbers are true to Pochettino’s diagnosis that Spurs throw away too many points away to the rest of the top-six. Yup, his story more than checks out.

A little more than two and a half seasons into Pochettino’s tenure at White Hart Lane, Spurs are 7W-13D-9L against Arsenal (unbeaten at 1W-4D-oL), Chelsea (2W-2D-2L), Liverpool (0W-3D-2L), Manchester City (3W-1D-2L) and Manchester United (1W-1D-3L). Not terrible, but well below a rate of 50 percent of possible points won.

Away from home, Pochettino’s record against those sides is a disastrous 1W-6D-8L.

WATFORD, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 18: Paul Pogba of Manchester United (C) battles for possession with Jose Holebas of Watford (L) and Etienne Capoue of Watford (R) during the Premier League match between Watford and Manchester United at Vicarage Road on September 18, 2016 in Watford, England. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
By Andy EdwardsFeb 10, 2017, 7:01 PM EST
  • Man United currently sit 6th; Watford up to 10th
  • Red Devils unbeaten in 15 PL games (last loss Oct. 23)
  • Watford won the first meeting this season, 3-1 at home

Manchester United haven’t lost a Premier League game in nearly four months, yet Jose Mourinho’s side of obscenely costly superstars finds itself sitting right where it did when the current 15-game unbeaten run began: on the outside of the top-four, looking in. That’s not because the four sides immediately ahead of them — Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool — have lit the PL on fire and made it impossible to overtake them — quite the opposite, in fact. The Red Devils have won just over half (eight) of the games, meaning they’ve dropped 14 points from their last 15 games. Last weekend’s thrashing of the defending champions snapped a three-game winless skid, capitalizing on losses by Liverpool and Arsenal to bring Mourinho’s men to within one and two points of fifth and fourth, respectively.

Watford visit Old Trafford on Saturday (Watch live, 10 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com), represents the opportunity for United to avenge one of only three defeats in the PL this season. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (15 goals) is tied (with two others) for second in the race for the 2016-17 Golden Boot, currently one back of Romelu Lukaku, though the big Swede has scored just one goal in his last three league games following a run of 10 goals in nine games.

WATCH LIVE ONLINE, HERE

INJURIES: Man United — OUT: Phil Jones (foot), James Wilson (knee) | Watford — OUT: Costel Pantilimon (ankle), Nordin Amrabat (ankle), Roberto Pereyra (knee)

What they’re saying

Mourinho, on Ibrahimovic’s future: Mourinho is “totally convinced” Ibrahimovic will stay at United beyond this season. “He came with intention of staying two years and the first year is going better than every expectation. He knows we are going to try again to improve next season and try to share with him in a fantastic way probably the last year of his career at the highest level.”

Walter Mazzarri, on being disappointed with back-to-back wins: These two victories were important for confidence. For us to be a great team, to make the next step forward we need to have continuity in performance. We played well in the first-half of both games [against Arsenal and Burnley] but bad in the second. This is something we need to change if we want to make the next step. What we did in the first-half we have to do for the whole 90 minutes.

Prediction

After back-to-back wins (over Arsenal and Burnley), Watford will feel like they’re playing with house mondey on Saturday, which may just play right into the hands of United, who’ll make the Hornets pay on the counter. 2-0, United.

Dortmund facing partial stadium ban, fine for fan violence

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 22: Borussia Dortmund fans show their support during the UEFA Champions League Group F match between Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund at Emirates Stadium on October 22, 2013 in London, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
Associated PressFeb 10, 2017, 5:50 PM EST

BERLIN (AP) The German soccer federation (DFB) is calling for a partial stadium closure and heavy fine for Borussia Dortmund because of trouble caused by some of the club’s fans this season.

The DFB says it wants the south stand of the Westfalenstadion to remain empty for one Bundesliga game and the club to be fined $106,600 for banners and insults against Leipzig last weekend as well as previous disturbances against Mainz, Hoffenheim and the away game in Leipzig earlier this season.

Dortmund already had a suspended sanction of a partial closure of the south stand following previous misdemeanors.

The DFB says it cannot impose sanctions for incidents outside stadiums – several Leipzig fans were injured in attacks.