More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - JANUARY 09: FIFA president Gianni Infantino (L) and Diego Maradona arrive for The Best FIFA Football Awards 2016 on January 9, 2017 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Philipp Schmidli/Getty Images)
Getty Images

Diego Maradona to get ambassador role with FIFA

Leave a comment
Associated PressFeb 10, 2017, 2:38 PM EST

ZURICH (AP) Diego Maradona is getting an ambassador’s role with FIFA.

The governing body wants to ensure the Argentina great “has a major role in FIFA’s activities to promote the game across the globe,” including with its Legends team.

FIFA says the 56-year-old Maradona will be involved in “relevant development projects.”

Maradona announced his new role Thursday, hailing FIFA as “clean and transparent” under President Gianni Infantino.

Maradona feuded with former FIFA President Sepp Blatter and long-time Argentina soccer leader Julio Grondona, a FIFA senior vice president who died in 2014.

Last month, Maradona played soccer at FIFA headquarters on his first visit since a November 2009 disciplinary hearing over a profane post-match rant. Maradona, the Argentina coach at the time, was banned from the 2010 World Cup draw in South Africa.

Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks – Week 25

Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 10, 2017, 1:59 PM EST

Premier League action is here and we have a big weekend ahead of us.

[ STREAM: Every PL game live ] 

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

[ VIDEO: Previews of every Week 25 game

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Click play on the videos below to hear my score prediction and preview of each game.

[ STREAM: Premier League “Goal Rush”

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the longshots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Bournemouth 1-4 Man City – (Monday, 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

Middlesbrough 0-3 Everton – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, CNBC) – [STREAM]

West Ham 0-2 West Brom – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, Premier League Extratime) – [STREAM]

Swansea City 3-1 Leicester City – (Sunday, 11 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Stoke City 3-1 Crystal Palace – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, Premier League Extratime) – [STREAM]

DON’T TOUCH THIS… 

Sunderland 1-1 Southampton – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, Premier League Extratime) – [STREAM]

Man United 1-0 Watford – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Liverpool 1-2 Tottenham – (Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC) – [STREAM

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

View post on imgur.com

Burnley 1-1 Chelsea – (Sunday, 8:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Arsenal 2-2 Hull City – (Saturday, 7:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

STREAM: Premier League schedule – Week 25

Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 10, 2017, 1:12 PM EST

Week 25 of the 2016-17 Premier League season is here and we have some gigantic clashes coming up.

[ STREAM: Every PL game live here ]

The full TV schedule is below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com and the NBC Sports App,

You can also watch Premier League “Goal Rush” at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday for all the goals as they go in. Goal Rush is available via NBC Sports.com and the NBC Sports App,

[ STREAM: Premier League “Goal Rush” ]

If you’re looking for full-event replays of Premier League games, you can find them here. They are available soon after the final whistle, but rights limit us to a certain number each week. Looking for game highlights? Try this. Here’s your full TV schedule for the coming days. Enjoy.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Saturday
7:30 a.m. ET: Arsenal vs. Hull City – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Manchester United vs. Watford – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Middlesbrough vs. Everton – CNBC  [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Stoke City vs. Crystal Palace – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Sunderland vs. Southampton – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: West Ham vs. West Brom – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]
12:30 p.m. ET: Liverpool vs. Tottenham Hotspur – NBC [STREAM]

Sunday
8:30 a.m. ET: Burnley vs. Chelsea – NBCSN [STREAM]
11 a.m. ET: Swansea City vs. Leicester City – NBCSN [STREAM

Monday
3 p.m. ET: Bournemouth vs. Stoke City – NBCSN [STREAM]

Preview: Liverpool host Tottenham in top four battle

Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 10, 2017, 12:20 PM EST
  • 1 win in 10 in 2017 for Liverpool
  • Tottenham unbeaten in 11 in all comps
  • Liverpool unbeaten in last 9 games v Spurs

Out-of-form Liverpool host Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on Saturday (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com) in a battle between two teams hoping to secure a top four finish.

[ LIVE: Stream every PL game live ]

Over the past few years there hasn’t been much between these teams with the last three PL games all ending in draws and the high-pressing preferred by both managers somewhat canceling each other out. In terms of form, there’s nothing similar about these two teams at the moment.

Liverpool has yet to win in the Premier League in 2017, securing just one victory in their last 10 games in all competitions as they crashed out of the EFL Cup and the FA Cup to leave the focusing solely on finishing in the top four of the PL.

Jurgen Klopp has still got the backing of most of the home fans but his side have slumped from title contenders to now being 13 points behind leaders Chelsea and sitting in fifth-place. Mauricio Pochettino‘s men appear to be peaking at the right time of the season and Tottenham are in second place, nine points behind Chelsea.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings

In team news Liverpool will check on center backs Dejan Lovren and Ragnar Klavan who both missed the defeat at Hull last weekend. Adam Lallana, who is close to signing a new contract, could be a doubt after suffering an Achilles injury.

Tottenham’s Jan Vertonghen is making good progress from his ankle injury but won’t feature, meaning Eric Dier could continue in central defense. Danny Rose is still out injured but is making good progress, while Erik Lamela is definitely missing for Spurs.

What they’re saying

Klopp on ambition for the rest of the season: “In my dreams we can 14 games – again, I know how that sounds but I cannot change my dreams. That’s what I’m working for.”

Pochettino on the title race: “We are not the only realistic challengers. We are next after Chelsea and it’s a fact we are a contender today. Then there are a lot of teams who are contenders. Nine points is a massive gap but it is not decisive.”

Prediction

This seems like Spurs’ time to throw down a genuine title challenge. A win at Anfield would momentarily close the gap on leaders Chelsea to six points ahead of their trip to Burnley on Sunday. This is a great chance for Tottenham to put some pressure on Antonio Conte‘s men and I think they may sit back and look to hit Liverpool on the counter. With Harry Kane and Dele Alli in top form, Spurs will grab a vital 2-1 win away from home.

Conte claims Eden Hazard is priceless; wary of title contenders

Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 10, 2017, 11:20 AM EST

Antonio Conte isn’t getting ahead of himself.

[ MORE: Mourinho on transfer plans ]

Ahead of Chelsea’s trip to Burnley on Sunday (Watch live, 8:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) Conte spoke to the media about coping with the pressure which will build up over the next few months for the west London club.

With Chelsea nine points clear of second-place Tottenham Hotspur heading into this weekend, Conte insists his side are focused on every single game.

He also insisted that Belgian winger Eden Hazard — who scored a sublime goal in the 3-1 win against Arsenal last weekend — is not being sold.

“He is at a very high level. I am not good with prices but I don’t see a problem because we don’t want to sell him, so he has no price,” Conte said.

As for Chelsea’s title rivals being at least nine points behind them heading into Week 25, Conte is staying cool and is wary of the chasing pack clambering for a top four spot and the title.

“Honestly, I think there are six teams who are very strong and can fight to win the title. Manchester United? Yes. They have a great squad. If we think we have a nine-point lead and we are close to winning the title it’s a big mistake. There are 14 games to play and five teams as well as us who can fight to win it. It’s important we don’t make mistakes in the race.”

Chelsea’s trip to Burnley is an intriguing one.

On paper they should wipe the floor with the Clarets given the caliber of players both teams possess and the money spent to assemble those squads. However, Sean Dyche‘s men are formidable at home.

They’ve picked up nine wins in the Premier League this season and all nine have come at home.

Chelsea will have to deal with the direct threat of playing against Andre Gray and Sam Vokes, while Burnley will let them have the ball and sit deep so Chelsea can’t spring their devastating counter attacks.

Conte knows that if Chelsea slip up the likes of Tottenham, Manchester City and even Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United will feel like they’re back in the title race.

The pressure will increase each week between now and the end of the season. If Chelsea can grind out a win away at Burnly in hostile surroundings, it may be just as big as their victory against Arsenal and their draw at Liverpool which preceded it.

Being able to handle the pressure of a chilly Lancashire day in February is what separates a champion from the contenders.