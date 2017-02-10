Dortmund facing partial stadium ban, fine for fan violence

BERLIN (AP) The German soccer federation (DFB) is calling for a partial stadium closure and heavy fine for Borussia Dortmund because of trouble caused by some of the club’s fans this season.
[ MORE: BVB’s Thomas Tuchel to succeed Arsene Wenger at Arsenal? ]
The DFB says it wants the south stand of the Westfalenstadion to remain empty for one Bundesliga game and the club to be fined $106,600 for banners and insults against Leipzig last weekend as well as previous disturbances against Mainz, Hoffenheim and the away game in Leipzig earlier this season.
Dortmund already had a suspended sanction of a partial closure of the south stand following previous misdemeanors.
[ MORE: “I think that’s it” for Wenger; “he’s coming to the end,” says Wright ]
The DFB says it cannot impose sanctions for incidents outside stadiums – several Leipzig fans were injured in attacks.