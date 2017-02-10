Harry Kane reveals why Tom Brady is his hero

Harry Kane is a hero to Tottenham Hotspur and England fans across the world.
His hero is a five-time Super Bowl champion with the New England Patriots.
Kane, 24, has revealed that New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is his ultimate hero and speaking to Jack Pitt-Brooke of The Independent at a sponsors event, he shared his fandom.
Speaking ahead of Tottenham’s big clash at Liverpool on Saturday (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com) Kane also sees plenty of similarities between Brady and himself.
“Tom Brady is a big inspiration and a big idol of mine,” Kane said. “‘The Brady Six’ shows how he was underestimated, when he went late in the draft. But he worked hard and believed in himself and that is what I have tried to take in my career. Maybe when I was younger people didn’t always believe in me, they didn’t think I would make it to where I am now. It is about that self-belief, that self-drive, that has got me to where I am now. So watching him, seeing how he has done it, to become probably the greatest of all time in his sport, I have used that to help me.”
Kane also revealed he’s watched YouTube videos of Brady to gain inspiration on how to handle yourself in tough times, plus he said the fact that the Pats were 21-0 down to Atlanta in Super Bowl LI made him look out for Brady’s reaction in an extreme time of need.
Previously the Tottenham and England star has stated that he got into watching NFL through his girlfriends brother, and he would watch games with him when visiting their house.
Tweets like this show just how involved Kane is with not only Brady but the Patriots.
With the NFL signing a 10-year contract with Tottenham Hotspur to play at least two games a season in their new 61,000 stadium from 2018 onwards, perhaps a kicker called Kane could find his way onto any potential London franchise…