Howe hopes Wilshere loan will lead to permanent transfer

Thus far, Jack Wilshere‘s loan move to Bournemouth can only be seen as a massive success.

Beyond the fact he’s remained healthy enough and fit enough to appear in 19 of the Cherries’ 22 Premier League games for which he’s been at the club this season, the 25-year-old midfielder has impressed his temporary boss, Eddie Howe, so much that he hopes Wilshere’s move to the Vitality Stadium can be made permanent in the summer transfer window.

Speaking ahead of Monday’s clash with Manchester City (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET, on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com), Howe was effusive in his praise for Wilshere and transparent regarding his desire to extend his time on the south coast — quotes from the Guardian:

“As I see it, Jack’s on loan until the summer when we’ll look at it and Jack will look at it. He views this as his home at the moment, until the end of the season. His heart has been here from the day he walked in the door. There have been no problems there. But it’s his right to review his options at the end of the season and see where his career goes next. “His future is something we can worry about at the end of the season. Not now. We’ve got other things to think about. But it’s very much in Jack’s hands, and where he sees his career going next. We’re enjoying the relationship at the moment, but let’s concentrate on the football.” … “From my perspective, I look deeper in terms of what he is doing and what he’s doing for the team. This season we’ve improved a lot of the aspects of our play because of him. It’s not down to one individual in how you play, but he’s fitted into that team very well. He is producing more match-defining moments for me: the pass to Josh King against Everton was sublime. I think there are more moments like that to come from him as he continues to improve.”

Back at Arsenal, Arsene Wenger expressed last month his regrets over allowing Wilshere to leave on loan after a rash of injuries left his squad paper-thin during one of the busiest periods of the season.

