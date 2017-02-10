Ian Wright: “I think that’s it” — Wenger admits “he’s coming to the end”

Arsene Wenger has been “leaving” Arsenal for roughly five years now. Ever since it became apparent courtesy of deja vu — sometime after the turn of the decade — that the Gunners were no longer competing and plenty pleased to finish in the Premier League’s top-four every season, one by one, the club’s fans have slowly turned against him.
It doesn’t matter (anymore) that he’s been there 21 years, guided the club to nine major trophies (three PL titles, six FA Cups) during his tenure, and elevated the
Woolwich north London side to world-class standing. Now in his late-60s, Wenger has presided over a plateaued period of the club’s history which should have been more than good enough, if not for his own unbelievable successes.
Anyway, while Wenger has been “leaving” Arsenal for a number of years now, he might actually be leaving this Arsenal. According legendary Arsenal striker Ian Wright, who spent two of his sevens seasons at the club playing under Wenger’s tutelage and amassed 128 goals in 221 games at the old Highbury Stadium, revealed on Friday that having spoken to Wenger the night before, he believes the end is nigh.
Now that that’s sorted, the only thing to debate is who’ll arrive as Wenger’s replacement in the summer. Surely, Arsenal fans will be able to arrive at a consensus choice in a peaceful, prompt manner.