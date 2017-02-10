More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
WATFORD, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 18: Paul Pogba of Manchester United (C) battles for possession with Jose Holebas of Watford (L) and Etienne Capoue of Watford (R) during the Premier League match between Watford and Manchester United at Vicarage Road on September 18, 2016 in Watford, England. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Premier League preview: Manchester United vs. Watford

Leave a comment
By Andy EdwardsFeb 10, 2017, 7:01 PM EST
  • Man United currently sit 6th; Watford up to 10th
  • Red Devils unbeaten in 15 PL games (last loss Oct. 23)
  • Watford won the first meeting this season, 3-1 at home

Manchester United haven’t lost a Premier League game in nearly four months, yet Jose Mourinho’s side of obscenely costly superstars finds itself sitting right where it did when the current 15-game unbeaten run began: on the outside of the top-four, looking in. That’s not because the four sides immediately ahead of them — Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool — have lit the PL on fire and made it impossible to overtake them — quite the opposite, in fact. The Red Devils have won just over half (eight) of the games, meaning they’ve dropped 14 points from their last 15 games. Last weekend’s thrashing of the defending champions snapped a three-game winless skid, capitalizing on losses by Liverpool and Arsenal to bring Mourinho’s men to within one and two points of fifth and fourth, respectively.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s PL coverage ]

Watford visit Old Trafford on Saturday (Watch live, 10 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com), represents the opportunity for United to avenge one of only three defeats in the PL this season. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (15 goals) is tied (with two others) for second in the race for the 2016-17 Golden Boot, currently one back of Romelu Lukaku, though the big Swede has scored just one goal in his last three league games following a run of 10 goals in nine games.

WATCH LIVE ONLINE, HERE

INJURIES: Man United — OUT: Phil Jones (foot), James Wilson (knee) | Watford — OUT: Costel Pantilimon (ankle), Nordin Amrabat (ankle), Roberto Pereyra (knee)

What they’re saying

Mourinho, on Ibrahimovic’s future: Mourinho is “totally convinced” Ibrahimovic will stay at United beyond this season. “He came with intention of staying two years and the first year is going better than every expectation. He knows we are going to try again to improve next season and try to share with him in a fantastic way probably the last year of his career at the highest level.”

Walter Mazzarri, on being disappointed with back-to-back wins: These two victories were important for confidence. For us to be a great team, to make the next step forward we need to have continuity in performance. We played well in the first-half of both games [against Arsenal and Burnley] but bad in the second. This is something we need to change if we want to make the next step. What we did in the first-half we have to do for the whole 90 minutes.

Prediction

After back-to-back wins (over Arsenal and Burnley), Watford will feel like they’re playing with house mondey on Saturday, which may just play right into the hands of United, who’ll make the Hornets pay on the counter. 2-0, United.

Dortmund facing partial stadium ban, fine for fan violence

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 22: Borussia Dortmund fans show their support during the UEFA Champions League Group F match between Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund at Emirates Stadium on October 22, 2013 in London, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
Leave a comment
Associated PressFeb 10, 2017, 5:50 PM EST

BERLIN (AP) The German soccer federation (DFB) is calling for a partial stadium closure and heavy fine for Borussia Dortmund because of trouble caused by some of the club’s fans this season.

[ MORE: BVB’s Thomas Tuchel to succeed Arsene Wenger at Arsenal? ]

The DFB says it wants the south stand of the Westfalenstadion to remain empty for one Bundesliga game and the club to be fined $106,600 for banners and insults against Leipzig last weekend as well as previous disturbances against Mainz, Hoffenheim and the away game in Leipzig earlier this season.

Dortmund already had a suspended sanction of a partial closure of the south stand following previous misdemeanors.

[ MORE: “I think that’s it” for Wenger; “he’s coming to the end,” says Wright ]

The DFB says it cannot impose sanctions for incidents outside stadiums – several Leipzig fans were injured in attacks.

Premier League preview: Arsenal vs. Hull City

HULL, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 17: Harry Maguire of Hull City tackles Alexis Sanchez of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Hull City and Arsenal at KCOM Stadium on September 17, 2016 in Hull, England. (Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images)
Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Andy EdwardsFeb 10, 2017, 5:08 PM EST

With everything else happening in Arsenal Land, you might have forgotten the 2016-17 Premier League season is far from over. Sure, the future of Arsene Wenger is in greater doubt now than it’s ever been; sure, the Gunners have lost two in a row in league play, and fallen to fourth in the league table, 12 points back of leaders Chelsea; and yes, they suddenly find themselves closer to sixth place (just two points between Arsenal and Manchester United) than they are to second (three points back of Tottenham Hotspur).

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s PL coverage ]

But Hull City are coming to the Emirates Stadium on Saturday (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com), which means an easy, automatic three points, right? Well, actually, wrong. Marco Silva’s side shocked Liverpool just last weekend, a result which gives the Tigers points from three of four PL games (their only loss came against Chelsea) under their newly appointed Portuguese boss. Another upset this weekend would almost certainly jump Hull from 18th in the PL table, where they presently sit, to safety outside the bottom-three.

WATCH LIVE ONLINE, HERE

INJURIES: Arsenal — OUT: Aaron Ramsey (calf), Granit Xhaka (suspended), Santi Cazorla (achilles), Yaya Sanogo (calf); QUESTIONABLE: Hector Bellerin (concussion) | Hull City — OUT: Abel Hernandez (hamstring), Michael Dawson (calf), Curtis Davies (hamstring), Ryan Mason (head), Markus Henriksen (shoulder), Will Keane (knee), Moses Odubajo (knee)

What they’re saying

Arsene Wenger, on the support of the fans: “Our fans have been consistent and have a high level of expectation, as I have as well. But I don’t feel it is absolutely clear. You cannot be a fan until last Tuesday and not be a fan anymore and not be behind the team this Saturday, it doesn’t make sense. … I want the fans to be behind the team. But at the same time, I am not fool enough not to know that the first priority is us and our dynamic inside the team that will create and facilitate the support of our fans.”

Marco Silva, on turning one good result into two: “Of course last weekend was important because we won three points. We take those points but now we forget the game because in my mind, all we do now is prepare for the match against Arsenal. We have to continue to show our best on the pitch and prove that what we did last week in terms of the result is our real value.”

Prediction

At some point, all those injuries are going to catch up with Hull — not just the number of players unavailable, but they quality and import they carry with them as well — and if we know one thing, it’s that Arsenal bite back the hardest after they’ve been written off. Alexis Sanchez has himself a day to remember, and Arsenal are up 2-0 or 3-0 before halftime.

Ian Wright: “I think that’s it” — Wenger admits “he’s coming to the end”

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 19: Arsene Wenger, Manager of Arsenal gives his team instructions during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Andy EdwardsFeb 10, 2017, 4:05 PM EST

Arsene Wenger has been “leaving” Arsenal for roughly five years now. Ever since it became apparent courtesy of deja vu — sometime after the turn of the decade — that the Gunners were no longer competing and plenty pleased to finish in the Premier League’s top-four every season, one by one, the club’s fans have slowly turned against him.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s PL coverage ]

It doesn’t matter (anymore) that he’s been there 21 years, guided the club to nine major trophies (three PL titles, six FA Cups) during his tenure, and elevated the Woolwich north London side to world-class standing. Now in his late-60s, Wenger has presided over a plateaued period of the club’s history which should have been more than good enough, if not for his own unbelievable successes.

Anyway, while Wenger has been “leaving” Arsenal for a number of years now, he might actually be leaving this Arsenal. According legendary Arsenal striker Ian Wright, who spent two of his sevens seasons at the club playing under Wenger’s tutelage and amassed 128 goals in 221 games at the old Highbury Stadium, revealed on Friday that having spoken to Wenger the night before, he believes the end is nigh.

[ MORE: Dortmund’s Thomas Tuchel to succeed Wenger? ]

Now that that’s sorted, the only thing to debate is who’ll arrive as Wenger’s replacement in the summer. Surely, Arsenal fans will be able to arrive at a consensus choice in a peaceful, prompt manner.

Diego Maradona to get ambassador role with FIFA

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - JANUARY 09: FIFA president Gianni Infantino (L) and Diego Maradona arrive for The Best FIFA Football Awards 2016 on January 9, 2017 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Philipp Schmidli/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Leave a comment
Associated PressFeb 10, 2017, 2:38 PM EST

ZURICH (AP) Diego Maradona is getting an ambassador’s role with FIFA.

The governing body wants to ensure the Argentina great “has a major role in FIFA’s activities to promote the game across the globe,” including with its Legends team.

FIFA says the 56-year-old Maradona will be involved in “relevant development projects.”

Maradona announced his new role Thursday, hailing FIFA as “clean and transparent” under President Gianni Infantino.

Maradona feuded with former FIFA President Sepp Blatter and long-time Argentina soccer leader Julio Grondona, a FIFA senior vice president who died in 2014.

Last month, Maradona played soccer at FIFA headquarters on his first visit since a November 2009 disciplinary hearing over a profane post-match rant. Maradona, the Argentina coach at the time, was banned from the 2010 World Cup draw in South Africa.