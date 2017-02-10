Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks – Week 25

Premier League action is here and we have a big weekend ahead of us.
If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.
Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Click play on the videos below to hear my score prediction and preview of each game.
With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the longshots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.
BASICALLY, FREE MONEY
Bournemouth 1-4 Man City – (Monday, 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN)
Middlesbrough 0-3 Everton – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, CNBC)
West Ham 0-2 West Brom – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, Premier League Extratime)
Swansea City 3-1 Leicester City – (Sunday, 11 a.m. ET, NBCSN)
Stoke City 3-1 Crystal Palace – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, Premier League Extratime)
DON’T TOUCH THIS…
Sunderland 1-1 Southampton – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, Premier League Extratime)
Man United 1-0 Watford – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN)
Liverpool 1-2 Tottenham – (Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC)
“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”
Burnley 1-1 Chelsea – (Sunday, 8:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN)
Arsenal 2-2 Hull City – (Saturday, 7:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN)