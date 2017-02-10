STREAM: Premier League schedule – Week 25

Week 25 of the 2016-17 Premier League season is here and we have some gigantic clashes coming up.
FULL TV SCHEDULE
Saturday
7:30 a.m. ET: Arsenal vs. Hull City – NBCSN
10 a.m. ET: Manchester United vs. Watford – NBCSN
10 a.m. ET: Middlesbrough vs. Everton – CNBC
10 a.m. ET: Stoke City vs. Crystal Palace – Premier League Extratime
10 a.m. ET: Sunderland vs. Southampton – Premier League Extratime
10 a.m. ET: West Ham vs. West Brom – Premier League Extratime
12:30 p.m. ET: Liverpool vs. Tottenham Hotspur – NBC
Sunday
8:30 a.m. ET: Burnley vs. Chelsea – NBCSN
11 a.m. ET: Swansea City vs. Leicester City – NBCSN
Monday
3 p.m. ET: Bournemouth vs. Stoke City – NBCSN