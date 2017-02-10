More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League review

STREAM: Premier League schedule – Week 25

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 10, 2017, 1:12 PM EST

Week 25 of the 2016-17 Premier League season is here and we have some gigantic clashes coming up.

The full TV schedule is below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com and the NBC Sports App,

If you're looking for full-event replays of Premier League games, you can find them here. They are available soon after the final whistle, but rights limit us to a certain number each week. Looking for game highlights? Try this. Here's your full TV schedule for the coming days.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Saturday
7:30 a.m. ET: Arsenal vs. Hull City – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Manchester United vs. Watford – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Middlesbrough vs. Everton – CNBC  [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Stoke City vs. Crystal Palace – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Sunderland vs. Southampton – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: West Ham vs. West Brom – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]
12:30 p.m. ET: Liverpool vs. Tottenham Hotspur – NBC [STREAM]

Sunday
8:30 a.m. ET: Burnley vs. Chelsea – NBCSN [STREAM]
11 a.m. ET: Swansea City vs. Leicester City – NBCSN [STREAM

Monday
3 p.m. ET: Bournemouth vs. Stoke City – NBCSN [STREAM]

Preview: Liverpool host Tottenham in top four battle

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 10, 2017, 12:20 PM EST
  • 1 win in 10 in 2017 for Liverpool
  • Tottenham unbeaten in 11 in all comps
  • Liverpool unbeaten in last 9 games v Spurs

Out-of-form Liverpool host Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on Saturday (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com) in a battle between two teams hoping to secure a top four finish.

Over the past few years there hasn’t been much between these teams with the last three PL games all ending in draws and the high-pressing preferred by both managers somewhat canceling each other out. In terms of form, there’s nothing similar about these two teams at the moment.

Liverpool has yet to win in the Premier League in 2017, securing just one victory in their last 10 games in all competitions as they crashed out of the EFL Cup and the FA Cup to leave the focusing solely on finishing in the top four of the PL.

Jurgen Klopp has still got the backing of most of the home fans but his side have slumped from title contenders to now being 13 points behind leaders Chelsea and sitting in fifth-place. Mauricio Pochettino‘s men appear to be peaking at the right time of the season and Tottenham are in second place, nine points behind Chelsea.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings

In team news Liverpool will check on center backs Dejan Lovren and Ragnar Klavan who both missed the defeat at Hull last weekend. Adam Lallana, who is close to signing a new contract, could be a doubt after suffering an Achilles injury.

Tottenham’s Jan Vertonghen is making good progress from his ankle injury but won’t feature, meaning Eric Dier could continue in central defense. Danny Rose is still out injured but is making good progress, while Erik Lamela is definitely missing for Spurs.

What they’re saying

Klopp on ambition for the rest of the season: “In my dreams we can 14 games – again, I know how that sounds but I cannot change my dreams. That’s what I’m working for.”

Pochettino on the title race: “We are not the only realistic challengers. We are next after Chelsea and it’s a fact we are a contender today. Then there are a lot of teams who are contenders. Nine points is a massive gap but it is not decisive.”

Prediction

This seems like Spurs’ time to throw down a genuine title challenge. A win at Anfield would momentarily close the gap on leaders Chelsea to six points ahead of their trip to Burnley on Sunday. This is a great chance for Tottenham to put some pressure on Antonio Conte‘s men and I think they may sit back and look to hit Liverpool on the counter. With Harry Kane and Dele Alli in top form, Spurs will grab a vital 2-1 win away from home.

Conte claims Eden Hazard is priceless; wary of title contenders

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 10, 2017, 11:20 AM EST

Antonio Conte isn’t getting ahead of himself.

[ MORE: Mourinho on transfer plans ]

Ahead of Chelsea’s trip to Burnley on Sunday (Watch live, 8:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) Conte spoke to the media about coping with the pressure which will build up over the next few months for the west London club.

With Chelsea nine points clear of second-place Tottenham Hotspur heading into this weekend, Conte insists his side are focused on every single game.

He also insisted that Belgian winger Eden Hazard — who scored a sublime goal in the 3-1 win against Arsenal last weekend — is not being sold.

“He is at a very high level. I am not good with prices but I don’t see a problem because we don’t want to sell him, so he has no price,” Conte said.

As for Chelsea’s title rivals being at least nine points behind them heading into Week 25, Conte is staying cool and is wary of the chasing pack clambering for a top four spot and the title.

“Honestly, I think there are six teams who are very strong and can fight to win the title. Manchester United? Yes. They have a great squad. If we think we have a nine-point lead and we are close to winning the title it’s a big mistake. There are 14 games to play and five teams as well as us who can fight to win it. It’s important we don’t make mistakes in the race.”

Chelsea’s trip to Burnley is an intriguing one.

On paper they should wipe the floor with the Clarets given the caliber of players both teams possess and the money spend to assemble those squads. However, Sean Dyche‘s men are formidable at home.

They’ve picked up nine wins in the Premier League this season and all nine have come at home.

Chelsea will have to deal with the direct threat of playing against Andre Gray and Sam Vokes, while Burnley will let them have the ball and sit deep so Chelsea can’t spring their devastating counter attacks.

Conte knows that if Chelsea slip up the likes of Tottenham, Manchester City and even Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United will feel like they’re back in the title race.

The pressure will increase each week between now and the end of the season. If Chelsea can grind out a win away at Burnly in hostile surroundings, it may be just as big as their victory against Arsenal and their draw at Liverpool which preceded it.

Being able to handle the pressure of a chilly Lancashire day in February is what separates a champion from the contenders.

Thomas Tuchel to Arsenal? Dortmund coach in the dark

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 10, 2017, 10:27 AM EST

Multiple reports claim that Arsenal are lining up potential successors for Arsene Wenger if the Frenchman decides to leave the Emirates Stadium this summer.

[ MORE: Mourinho on transfer plans ]

Wenger, 67, revealed last weekend that he has been offered a two-year extension to stay on.

However, with criticism mounting on his side as they slipped 12 point behind leaders Chelsea to all but end their hopes of winning the Premier League for yet another season, maybe Wenger will simply walk away.

[ LIVE: Stream every PL game live

If so, Atletico Madrid’s Diego Simeone and Juventus’ Massimiliano Allegri have both been linked with being offered the Arsenal job, but now we have a new name.

The Daily Mirror reports that current Borussia Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel is the front-runner lined up Arsenal to take over, plus Bayer Leverkusen’s Roger Schmidt and Monaco’s Leonardo Jardim are also in the running.

However when asked about the speculation on Friday, Tuchel played it cool.

“Arsenal rumors? I can’t say anything about that because I don’t know anything about it,” Tuchel said. “I’m on a contract with Dortmund and I’m happy here.”

Tuchel has just over 12 months left on his current contract and will not meet with Dortmund’s directors until the end of the current season to discuss a possible extension.

Dortmund currently sit in fourth place in the Bundesliga, 12 points behind leaders Bayern Munich (cue jokes about Tuchel being “perfect” for Arsenal) and although he’s cultivated a young, exciting team to watch with teenagers Christian Pulisic, Ousmane Dembele and Emre Mor coming through, Tuchel has seen his side fall behind Bayern, RB Leipzig and Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga table.

According to reports, Dortmund are looking at Hoffenheim’s 29-year-old manager Julian Nagelsmann to possibly replace Tuchel in the summer.

For Arsenal, it seems highly likely that Wenger will remain in charge but it would also be rather odd for them not to be drawing up a shortlist of possible contenders should the Gunners get knocked out of the FA Cup and UEFA Champions League in embarrassing fashion and suffer a collapse in the Premier League over the final few months of the season.

That would lead to Wenger perhaps walking away altogether.

Look, Arsenal is an incredibly attractive proposition for any coach. You get to live in London. Work in the Premier League. Coach star names like Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez. Plus, it is a well run club which has money to spend on top quality players and will likely have UCL action to offer.

Still, it seems like apart from Simeone and Allegri, the names on the shortlist to replace Wenger are a little underwhelming.

Perhaps that’s exactly why he’s been offered a two-year extension to stay on…

Mourinho gives update on Ibrahimovic’s future, transfer plans

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 14: Jose Mourinho, Manager of Manchester United congratulates Zlatan Ibrahimovic after the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Manchester United at Selhurst Park on December 14, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Christopher Lee/Getty Images)
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 10, 2017, 9:32 AM EST

Jose Mourinho believes Manchester United’s top scorer Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be around next season.

[ MORE: Kane idolizes Tom Brady ]

Ibrahimovic, 35, has a deal which runs out in the summer but Mourinho has stated multiple times that he believes the Swedish striker will stay at Old Trafford for another season.

Speaking ahead of United’s clash with Watford on Saturday (Watch live, 10 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) Mourinho is defiant Ibra will remain in Manchester.

“I’m totally convinced that he is going to stay. He came with the intention of staying two years,” Mourinho said. “We are going to try to share with him in a fantastic way probably the last year of his career at the highest level. He came with the intention of two years and has been better than every expectation – maybe apart from his own. He knows we will try and improve next season for what will be the last year of his career at the highest level. I am convinced he is staying. No problem with his family. I offer him extra days off to go to Sweden, he never goes.”

It is likely Zlatan, who has scored 15 PL goals this season, has offers on the table from elsewhere to finish off his playing days. Perhaps Major League Soccer or the Chinese Super League from 2018 onwards?

Wherever he ends up, Mourinho doesn’t expect plenty of ins and outs in the summer.

United’s Executive Chairman Ed Woodward revealed record revenue levels on Thursday as their quarterly financial report was released and he stated that there wouldn’t be much “churn” in the playing squad this summer.

Mourinho had to look up what churn meant but has added it to his vocabulary and agrees with Woodward that United’s transfer policy will be as follows.

“We know that we have a squad that like every squad needs changes, but we know also that our squad has potential. Our squad has good players, many of them in their best age of evolution,” Mourinho said. “It is not our philosophy, independent of the numbers, if we can spend 10 or 100 million. Independent of the numbers it is also the philosophy, the idea, we look at it in this way. We prefer to bring two, three, four players, but good players, players that feel an idea of football that we try to to play and improve our squad.

“We are not interested in selling six or seven and buy six or seven and from this six or seven only one or two or of the quality of the others we are selling. We are stable. We think that our market in the summer will be soft, natural. Some players to leave, some players to come but in a very natural way.”

There you go.

Expect a soft, natural summer transfer window, United fans. Cue the “Antoine Griezmann to United for $130 million” and “Six stars heading to United” reports.

In all seriousness, Mourinho is right. United probably need a new center back, right back and maybe left back, while also a strong defensive presence in midfield and a new striker to eventually replace Ibra should be top of the list. Apart from that, they’re good.

With Mourinho’s United looked solid as rock after going 15 games unbeaten in the Premier League, if they do finish in the top four (currently they’re two points outside of it) then that will obviously help them attract a better caliber of players.

Then again, with the financial figures we saw released earlier this week it’s clear to see their spending power remains untouched by a relatively dormant period on the pitch.