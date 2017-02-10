USMNT’s Geoff Cameron close to comeback for Stoke City

Good news for fans of the U.S. national team has arrived.

Geoff Cameron is almost back.

Cameron, 31, has been out injured since Oct. 22 when he suffered an MCL strain in his knee late on in Stoke City’s 2-0 win at Hull. Initially the 2016 U.S. Soccer Male Player of the Year finalist was only expected to be out for a week or so but the injury failed to heal properly and he’s now been out for close to four months.

However, speaking to Stoke’s website on Friday his manager Mark Hughes revealed that Cameron is ready to return training with the first team.

“Geoff Cameron looks like he is very close to getting back with the group which will be a boost for us,” Hughes said. He also added in his press conference that Cameron will be in training with the team on Friday.

“Geoff has had a good week or so, and all being well he will join in with the group for the warm-up session on Friday,” Cameron said. “Hopefully there are no issues after that and then he can join in full training next week, which would be a huge boost for him and for us.”

News that the Boston native is well on the road to a full recovery will be music to the ears of USMNT head coach Bruce Arena ahead of the two crucial World Cup qualifiers against Honduras and Panama next month. Cameron’s partnership alongside John Brooks was key in the U.S. national team making the semifinal of the Copa America Centenario last summer and he’s become a leader in the dressing room with 47 caps and four goals to his name for the Stars and Stripes.

When is Cameron likely to return?

Tmorrow’s game against Crystal Palace (Watch live, 10 a.m. ET online via NBCSports.com) will obviously come to soon, but then Stoke have 15 days off until their next game at Tottenham Hotspur on Feb. 26.

Cameron will be more than likely ready to play some part in that game and then he has three more matches before the next international break at the end of March.

