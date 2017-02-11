More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League review

Arsenal 2-0 Hull: Handballs galore in controversial win

Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 11, 2017, 9:25 AM EST
  • Sanchez’s handball, PK seals win
  • Arsenal up to third in PL table
  • Hull go close through Niasse

Arsenal labored to a 2-0 victory against Hull City on Saturday at the Emirates Stadium as Arsene Wenger‘s men got back to winning ways following two-straight defeats.

The only goal of the game came in controversial fashion as Alexis Sanchez knocked the ball over the line with his hand from close range.

Hull huffed and puffed against a nervous looking Arsenal side but the Gunners held on and then grabbed a penalty kick in stoppage time which Sanchez scored after Sam Clucas was sent off for handling on the line.

Watching on from the stands, Wenger saw his side seal their first PL victory in three games to stay in the top four hunt and restore some confidence. With the win Arsenal momentarily move up to third in the PL table and have 50 points, while Hull remain in 18th place and in the final relegation spot with 20 points.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays

Arsenal dictated play early on as Sanchez was set free but hit his shot straight at Eldin Jakupovic. At the other end Hull spurned a glorious chance early on as Lazar Markovic raced free down the right and crossed for Oumar Niasse but the on-loan striker from Everton got his run wrong at the pivotal moment.

Hull continued to look dangerous on the break and a wonderful cross from Kamil Grosicki on the left found Niasse but his header was tipped over by Petr Cech.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings

Arsenal finally started to wake up as Hector Bellerin drove a shot just wide of the near post on the right side of the box, then Sanchez pulled an effort just wide of the far post.

Theo Walcott had a shot blocked by Clucas before half time as Arsenal pinned Hull back and eventually broke through in the 34th minute. Kieran Gibbs‘ shot was blocked on the line by Andrew Robertson and Sanchez bundled the ball home after Jakpuovic tried to clear.

On closer inspection the ball appeared to accidentally strike Sanchez on the hand and go in, but the goal stood and Arsenal went in 1-0 up at the break.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

In the second half things got lovely as Francis Coquelin was clattered into and then Walcott got fired up when he thought he was fouled, earning himself a yellow card. Hull had a decent chance as Markovic found Niasse but Cech saved his effort.

Alex Iwobi curled an effort just over the bar as Arsenal started to find gaps on the break but there was nervous tension around the Emirates as the Gunners entered the final stages with just a one goal advantage.

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score

Niasse headed into the side-netting late on as Hull pushed for an equalizer, with substitute Adama Diomande heading over from a corner.

With the final major action of the match Sanchez raced clear and Jakupovic came off his line to try and close the Chilean down. The Arsenal forward sent in a perfect cross for Lucas Perez to head into an empty net but his header was blocked by Clucas’ arm on the line and he was sent off and the Gunners had a penalty kick.

Sanchez dispatched the spot kick for his and Arsenal’s second in a timely yet somewhat unconvincing win.

VIDEO: Should Alexis Sanchez’s goal have stood?

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 11: Alexis Sanchez of Arsenal celebrates scoring the opening goal during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Hull City at Emirates Stadium on February 11, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 11, 2017, 8:24 AM EST

Alexis Sanchez put Arsenal 1-0 up against Hull City on Saturday in controversial fashion.

[ LIVE: Stream every PL game live

As Hull tried to scramble it clear the Chilean striker bundled the ball home from close range, but he inadvertently sent the ball over the line by pushing off his hand. Goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic cleared and it went straight in off Sanchez’s hand which was in a natural position.

Deliberate or not, it was definitely a handball and you would’ve understood if it was disallowed.

Take a look at the video clip below to see if Sanchez’s handball was deliberate and if you think the goal should have stood.

Intrigued to hear your thoughts in the comments below…

Watch Live: Arsenal vs. Hull City (Lineups, Stream)

HULL, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 17: Harry Maguire of Hull City tackles Alexis Sanchez of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Hull City and Arsenal at KCOM Stadium on September 17, 2016 in Hull, England. (Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 11, 2017, 7:16 AM EST

Arsenal welcome Hull City to a snowy Emirates Stadium on Saturday (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) with the Gunners aiming to get back to winning ways.

WATCH LIVE ONLINE HERE

After back-to-back defeats to Watford and Chelsea in the Premier League there has been fresh speculation that manager Arsene Wenger (his contract runs out in the summer) is coming towards the end of his Arsenal career after 21 years in charge. The Gunners are now 12 points behind leaders Chelsea with 14 games to go.

As for Hull, they’re in fine form under new manager Marco Silva after taking seven points from their opening four games under the Portuguese manager.

In team news Arsenal make one change from the team which lost at Chelsea as Kieran Gibbs replaces Nacho Monreal at left back.

Hull are without star striker Abel Hernandez and captain Michael Dawson through injury, while Lazar Markovic and Oumar Niasse start in place of Evandro and Hernandez.

LINEUPS

Arsenal: Cech; Bellerin, Mustafi, Koscielny, Gibbs; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Coquelin; Walcott, Ozil, Iwobi; Sanchez. Subs: Ospina, Monreal, Gabriel, Elneny, Lucas, Welbeck, Giroud

Hull City: Jakupovic; Elabdellaoui, Ranocchia, Maguire, Robertson; Huddlestone, N’Diaye; Markovic, Grosicki, Clucas; Niasse. Subs: Meyler, Maloney, Diomande, Marshall, Elmohamady, Tymon, Evandro

17 killed in stampede at Angolan soccer stadium

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 27: Antonia Moreira of the Angola Olympic judo team carries her country's flag during the Opening Ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium on July 27, 2012 in London, England. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)
Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images
Leave a comment
Associated PressFeb 10, 2017, 10:05 PM EST

JOHANNESBURG (AP) A crowd stampeded at a soccer stadium in Angola on Friday, leaving at least 17 people dead and dozens injured.

[ MORE: “I think that’s it” for Wenger; “he’s coming to the end,” says Wright ]

The accident happened in the northwestern town of Uige when hundreds of people rushed at one of the stadium gates, causing some to fall and be trampled underfoot, according to Angolan and Portuguese media.

Some of the dead were children who suffocated in the stampede, the Portuguese news agency Lusa said. Lusa and Angop, Angola’s state-run news agency, reported a death toll of 17.

[ MORE: Pochettino demands more from Spurs away to top-six sides ]

Angolan President Jose Eduardo dos Santos expressed condolences to the families of the victims, and instructed officials to assist the injured and open an investigation, Angop reported.

Spectators had gone to the stadium to watch the inaugural game between home team Santa Rita de Cassia and Recreativo de Libolo in the national Girabola competition.

Howe hopes Wilshere loan will lead to permanent transfer

BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 04: Eddie Howe manager of AFC Bournemouth celebrates victory with Jack Wilshere of AFC Bournemouth after the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Liverpool at Vitality Stadium on December 4, 2016 in Bournemouth, England. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Andy EdwardsFeb 10, 2017, 9:06 PM EST

Thus far, Jack Wilshere‘s loan move to Bournemouth can only be seen as a massive success.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s PL coverage ]

Beyond the fact he’s remained healthy enough and fit enough to appear in 19 of the Cherries’ 22 Premier League games for which he’s been at the club this season, the 25-year-old midfielder has impressed his temporary boss, Eddie Howe, so much that he hopes Wilshere’s move to the Vitality Stadium can be made permanent in the summer transfer window.

Speaking ahead of Monday’s clash with Manchester City (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET, on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com), Howe was effusive in his praise for Wilshere and transparent regarding his desire to extend his time on the south coast — quotes from the Guardian:

“As I see it, Jack’s on loan until the summer when we’ll look at it and Jack will look at it. He views this as his home at the moment, until the end of the season. His heart has been here from the day he walked in the door. There have been no problems there. But it’s his right to review his options at the end of the season and see where his career goes next.

“His future is something we can worry about at the end of the season. Not now. We’ve got other things to think about. But it’s very much in Jack’s hands, and where he sees his career going next. We’re enjoying the relationship at the moment, but let’s concentrate on the football.”

“From my perspective, I look deeper in terms of what he is doing and what he’s doing for the team. This season we’ve improved a lot of the aspects of our play because of him. It’s not down to one individual in how you play, but he’s fitted into that team very well. He is producing more match-defining moments for me: the pass to Josh King against Everton was sublime. I think there are more moments like that to come from him as he continues to improve.”

[ MORE: “I think that’s it” for Wenger; “he’s coming to the end,” says Wright ]

Back at Arsenal, Arsene Wenger expressed last month his regrets over allowing Wilshere to leave on loan after a rash of injuries left his squad paper-thin during one of the busiest periods of the season.