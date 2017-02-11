Car with Luca Toni and Verona president attacked

Many of the Premier League’s elite came away with victories on Saturday, however, one side saw its title hopes stomped on. Five teams currently sit within two points of another for the second spot in England’s top flight.

Meanwhile, the relegation battle continues to be a heated one, with six teams currently separated by three points at the bottom.

Here, we take a look back at Saturday’s action from around England’s top flight.

Arsenal 2-0 Hull City — RECAP

Controversy was the name of the game at the Emirates Stadium, however, the Gunners managed to come away with a critical three points against relegation side Hull City. Alexis Sanchez was at the center of the drama, after having scored the game’s opener by knocking the ball over the line with his hand in classic Diego Maradona fashion. The Chilean added a second in stoppage time after converting from the penalty spot to move the Gunners into third in the PL.

Liverpool 2-0 Tottenham — RECAP

Sadio Mane was dearly missed for the Reds while he was away on African Cup duty but Liverpool is surely grateful for his return. The speedy attacker tallied twice in the opening stanza at Anfield, and that was enough for the Reds to make the top of the league all the more congested. Spurs struggled to break down the Liverpool back line for much of the afternoon, and now Mauricio Pochettino‘s side has its hands full for the second spot.

Manchester United 2-0 Watford — RECAP

Jose Mourinho’s side has now gone unbeaten in 16 matches. 16. Juan Mata and Anthony Martial booked their names on the scoresheet at Old Trafford as United now sits 11 points out of the top spot in the PL. Watford sits on 30 points and in 12th place in England’s top flight.

Middlesbrough 0-0 Everton — RECAP

The scoreline was certainly at least somewhat positive for the Boro, but it won’t draws won’t be enough to keep them comfortable in the relegation race after staying winless in their last eight fixtures. Meanwhile, Everton remains unbeaten in its last eight, but Ronald Koeman‘s side currently sits 18 points out of the top spot in the PL.

Sunderland 0-4 Southampton — RECAP

It was a less than ideal performance from the hosts at the Stadium of Light, and the Black Cats remain at the bottom of the PL because of the result. Manolo Gabbiadini netted a brace in the opening half before Shane Long and an own goal finished off the lopsided scoreline for Southampton. The Saints moved into 11th place following the victory.

Stoke City 1-0 Crystal Palace — RECAP

Joe Allen continues to prove to be one of the most-underrated signings of the season after the Welshman netted his sixth goal of the campaign on Saturday. While Palace’s run in the PL looks to be nearing an end with each passing defeat, Stoke currently sits in ninth place.

West Ham 2-2 West Brom — RECAP

Jonny Evans played hero for West Brom with a stoppage-time equalizer at the London Stadium after West Ham appeared to have the points in the bag. Goals from Sofiane Feghouli and Manuel Lanzini gave the Hammers a lift after Nacer Chadli had given the Baggies an early advantage. The draw keeps the two sides in the top half of the table, with West Brom ahead by five points and in eight place.