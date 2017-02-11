More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
VERONA, ITALY - JUNE 06: Luca Toni (L) is presented with a certificate by Mayor of Verona Flavio Tosi following his retirement from professional football prior to the international friendly match between Italy and Finland on June 6, 2016 in Verona, Italy. (Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images)
Claudio Villa/Getty Images

Car with Luca Toni and Verona president attacked

Associated PressFeb 11, 2017, 4:07 PM EST

AVELLINO, Italy (AP) Italy World Cup winner Luca Toni and the president of Serie B club Hellas Verona had their car attacked while traveling to a match Saturday in the southern town of Avellino.

[ MORE: Mane double helps give Liverpool massive win over Spurs ]

Toni, who is part of Verona’s management team, says the aggressors mistook them for fans because club president Maurizio Setti was wearing a scarf with the team’s colors.

Toni tells Italy’s Sky TV that a window of the car was broken where Setti was sitting and that the president was hit by a bottle of beer.

Toni says, “At the beginning I felt protected by the presence of a group of police officers but then they turned the other way.”

Verona says in a statement that it will make a formal complaint to the authorities in the hope that an investigation is opened.

The club adds that the four people inside the car escaped serious injury.

Toni scored two goals in Italy’s run to the 2006 World Cup title. He retired at the end of last season.

Avellino won 2-0.

La Liga & Serie A: Barca nets six, Real holds off Osasuna

VITORIA-GASTEIZ, SPAIN - FEBRUARY 11: Luis Suarez (L) of FC Barcelona celebrates scoring their opening goal with teammates Neymar JR. (2ndL) and Lionel Messi (R) during the La Liga match between Deportivo Alaves and FC Barcelona at Estadio de Mendizorroza on February 11, 2017 in Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain. (Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)
Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images
By Matt ReedFeb 11, 2017, 5:00 PM EST

A roundup of Saturday’s action in Spain and Italy’s top flights…

[ FOLLOW: All of PST's La Liga coverage ]

Barcelona 6-0 Alaves

Luis Enrique’s side has looked like a shell of itself at times this season, but Saturday showed just how good Barcelona can be when one top of its game. The Blaugrana throttled Alaves at the Camp Nou behind a brace from Luis Suarez to keep chase in the title race. Neymar, Lionel Messi and Ivan Rakitic also got their names on the scoresheet in the rout, while an own goal from Alexis helped give the hosts a six-goal afternoon.

Osasuna 1-3 Real Madrid

Real received an unexpected fight from Osasuna on Saturday but the league leaders battled past the hosts with a strong second half effort. Cristiano Ronaldo put Los Blancos ahead inside of 24 minutes, but the hosts responded nine minute later through Sergio Leon. Real came away with the points though when Isco and Lucas Vasquez scored in the second stanza to make the scoreline more comfortable.

Elsewhere in La Liga

Real Betis 0-0 Valencia
Athletic Bilbao 2-1 Deportivo La Coruna

Sunday’s La Liga schedule

Villareal vs. Malaga (6 a.m. ET)
Leganes vs. Sporting Gijon (10:15 a.m. ET)
Las Palmas vs. Sevilla (12:30 a.m. ET)
Atletico Madrid vs. Celta Vigo (2:45 p.m. ET)

Fiorentina 1-0 Udinese

The Viola moved into seventh place on Saturday with this match the lone fixture on the Serie A docket. Fiorentina dominated the encounter, scoring on both sides of halftime to pull within three points of the top four. Borja Valero found the back of the net in the opening stanza, while Kouma Babacar and Federico Bernardeschi put the finishing touches on the affair after halftime.

Sunday’s Serie A schedule

Crotone vs. Roma (6:30 a.m. ET)
Inter Milan vs. Empoli (9 a.m. ET)
Palermo vs. Atalanta (9 a.m. ET)
Sassuolo vs. Chievo Verona (9 a.m. ET)
Torino vs. Pescara (9 a.m. ET)
Sampdoria vs. Bologna (9 a.m. ET)
Cagliari vs. Juventus  (2:45 p.m. ET)

Bundesliga wrap: The day the title race was run

Bayern's Arjen Robben, center, celebrates with team mates after scoring his side's second goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Ingolstadt and FC Bayern Munich in Ingolstadt, Germany, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
AP Photo/Matthias Schrader
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 11, 2017, 3:29 PM EST

It was fun while it lasted.

Bayern Munich won on the road Saturday, then looked to the out-of-town scoreboard to see that all of their closest competitors lost their matches.

[ MORE: PL Saturday roundup ]

Seven points isn’t a ton, but given past history you can be forgiven for putting a record 27th tally mark in its domestic title count.

Ingolstadt 0-2 Bayern Munich

The leaders left it late, as Arturo Vidal (90′) and Arjen Robben (90+1′) scored quickfire goals to snare all three points. It’s a seven-point lead on second and 14 on third (depending on Hoffenheim’s fate at Wolfsburg on Sunday).

Bayer Leverkusen 3-0 Eintracht Frankfurt

Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez keeps on scoring. The Mexican striker went 11 Bundesliga matches without a goal, but now has three in two after registering a brace as Bayer leapt into the top half by denying the third-place visitors.

Darmstadt 2-1 Borussia Dortmund

American striker Terrence Boyd scored his first Bundesliga goal as Darmstadt held 1-0 and 2-1 leads en route to its home win over BVB. Boyd went 58 minutes while Christian Pulisic played all 90 for the visitors.

RB Leipzig 0-3 Hamburg

Kyriakos Papadopoulous and Walace scored first half goals and Aaron Hunt made it 3-0 deep into stoppage as Hamburg climbed three points clear of the relegation playoff spot. Bobby Wood went 90-plus minutes for the visitors at center forward before giving way to Lewis Holtby in stoppage time.

Elsewhere
Mainz 2-0 Augsburg — Friday
Werder Bremen 0-1 Borussia Monchengladbach — Hazard with lone goal
Schalke 2-0 Hertha Berlin – Visitors waste chance as Schalke stays hot
Wolfsburg vs. Hoffenheim — 9:30 a.m. EDT Sunday
Freiburg vs. Koln — 11:30 a.m. EDT Sunday

Standings

 

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 Bayern Munich 20 15 4 1 45 12 33 7-3-0 8-1-1 49
 RB Leipzig 20 13 3 4 36 20 16 8-1-1 5-2-3 42
 Eintracht Frankfurt 20 10 5 5 25 18 7 6-3-0 4-2-5 35
 Borussia Dortmund 20 9 7 4 40 23 17 6-3-0 3-4-4 34
 1899 Hoffenheim 19 8 10 1 35 19 16 5-5-0 3-5-1 34
 Hertha BSC Berlin 20 10 3 7 27 23 4 8-0-1 2-3-6 33
 1. FC Köln 19 8 8 3 28 16 12 5-4-0 3-4-3 32
 Bayer Leverkusen 20 8 3 9 31 29 2 5-2-4 3-1-5 27
 Mönchengladbach 20 7 5 8 22 27 -5 5-3-2 2-2-6 26
 SC Freiburg 19 8 2 9 24 33 -9 6-0-3 2-2-6 26
 FC Schalke 04 20 7 4 9 24 21 3 6-1-4 1-3-5 25
 FSV Mainz 05 20 7 4 9 29 35 -6 5-3-2 2-1-7 25
 FC Augsburg 20 6 6 8 18 24 -6 3-3-4 3-3-4 24
 VfL Wolfsburg 19 5 4 10 17 27 -10 2-2-6 3-2-4 19
 Hamburger SV 20 5 4 11 19 35 -16 3-2-4 2-2-7 19
 Werder Bremen 20 4 4 12 24 42 -18 3-1-7 1-3-5 16
 FC Ingolstadt 04 20 4 3 13 17 32 -15 2-2-6 2-1-7 15
 Darmstadt 20 3 3 14 14 39 -25 3-3-5 0-0-9 12

Liverpool victory creates tight race for second place

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 11: Sadio Mane (2nd R) of Liverpool celebrates scoring his side's second goal with his team mate Philippe Coutinho (1st R) during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on February 11, 2017 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images for Tottenham Hotspur FC)
Mike Hewitt/Getty Images for Tottenham Hotspur FC
By Matt ReedFeb 11, 2017, 3:22 PM EST

It had been a rough spell of results for Jurgen Klopp‘s side heading into Saturday, but Liverpool picked up a much needed victory against one of the Premier League’s elite.

[ MORE: PL Saturday roundup — Liverpool, Arsenal & United all win ]

The Reds entered Saturday’s clash against Tottenham winless in their last five matches across all competitions, and with the PL title slowly getting further and further away, three points was exactly what the doctor ordered for Klopp and co.

[ MORE: Three things we learned from Liverpool's win over Spurs ]

After missing time while away at the African Cup of Nations, Sadio Mane quickly proved his value once more to the Reds after netting a first-half brace for the home side, which ultimately proved to be the difference at Anfield.

The Senegalese attacker scored twice in three minutes to put Liverpool within one point of second place in England’s top flight.

“What is important is the team. We have had a difficult few weeks but that can happen in football,” Mane said. “We are all going in the same direction. We deserved to win. We controlled the game from beginning to end.”

Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson reiterated Mane’s sentiments, stating that the win over Spurs could jump start the team’s spirits as the season heads into its most critical juncture.

“I thought we played well, even without the ball we were still in control,” the Liverpool captain said. “We were much better in terms of performance and the result. It’s a start in the right direction and we need to keep going like that until the end of season.

“Tonight you could see a lot of good things in our play. We have been frustrated in recent games. Today it was nice to have good performance.”

PL Saturday roundup: Mane stars against Spurs; Arsenal, United win

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 11: Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino of Liverpool break through to score their team's second goal during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on February 11, 2017 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images for Tottenham Hotspur FC)
Mike Hewitt/Getty Images for Tottenham Hotspur FC
By Matt ReedFeb 11, 2017, 2:50 PM EST

Many of the Premier League’s elite came away with victories on Saturday, however, one side saw its title hopes stomped on. Five teams currently sit within two points of another for the second spot in England’s top flight.

Meanwhile, the relegation battle continues to be a heated one, with six teams currently separated by three points at the bottom.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Here, we take a look back at Saturday’s action from around England’s top flight.

Arsenal 2-0 Hull City — RECAP

Controversy was the name of the game at the Emirates Stadium, however, the Gunners managed to come away with a critical three points against relegation side Hull City. Alexis Sanchez was at the center of the drama, after having scored the game’s opener by knocking the ball over the line with his hand in classic Diego Maradona fashion. The Chilean added a second in stoppage time after converting from the penalty spot to move the Gunners into third in the PL.

Liverpool 2-0 TottenhamRECAP

Sadio Mane was dearly missed for the Reds while he was away on African Cup duty but Liverpool is surely grateful for his return. The speedy attacker tallied twice in the opening stanza at Anfield, and that was enough for the Reds to make the top of the league all the more congested. Spurs struggled to break down the Liverpool back line for much of the afternoon, and now Mauricio Pochettino‘s side has its hands full for the second spot.

Manchester United 2-0 Watford — RECAP

Jose Mourinho’s side has now gone unbeaten in 16 matches. 16. Juan Mata and Anthony Martial booked their names on the scoresheet at Old Trafford as United now sits 11 points out of the top spot in the PL. Watford sits on 30 points and in 12th place in England’s top flight.

Middlesbrough 0-0 Everton — RECAP

The scoreline was certainly at least somewhat positive for the Boro, but it won’t draws won’t be enough to keep them comfortable in the relegation race after staying winless in their last eight fixtures. Meanwhile, Everton remains unbeaten in its last eight, but Ronald Koeman‘s side currently sits 18 points out of the top spot in the PL.

SUNDERLAND, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 11: Southampton players celebrate their win in the Premier League match between Sunderland and Southampton at Stadium of Light on February 11, 2017 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)
Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Sunderland 0-4 Southampton — RECAP

It was a less than ideal performance from the hosts at the Stadium of Light, and the Black Cats remain at the bottom of the PL because of the result. Manolo Gabbiadini netted a brace in the opening half before Shane Long and an own goal finished off the lopsided scoreline for Southampton. The Saints moved into 11th place following the victory.

Stoke City 1-0 Crystal Palace — RECAP

Joe Allen continues to prove to be one of the most-underrated signings of the season after the Welshman netted his sixth goal of the campaign on Saturday. While Palace’s run in the PL looks to be nearing an end with each passing defeat, Stoke currently sits in ninth place.

West Ham 2-2 West Brom — RECAP

Jonny Evans played hero for West Brom with a stoppage-time equalizer at the London Stadium after West Ham appeared to have the points in the bag. Goals from Sofiane Feghouli and Manuel Lanzini gave the Hammers a lift after Nacer Chadli had given the Baggies an early advantage. The draw keeps the two sides in the top half of the table, with West Brom ahead by five points and in eight place.