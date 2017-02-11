Car with Luca Toni and Verona president attacked

Luis Enrique’s side has looked like a shell of itself at times this season, but Saturday showed just how good Barcelona can be when one top of its game. The Blaugrana throttled Alaves at the Camp Nou behind a brace from Luis Suarez to keep chase in the title race. Neymar, Lionel Messi and Ivan Rakitic also got their names on the scoresheet in the rout, while an own goal from Alexis helped give the hosts a six-goal afternoon.
Osasuna 1-3 Real Madrid
Real received an unexpected fight from Osasuna on Saturday but the league leaders battled past the hosts with a strong second half effort. Cristiano Ronaldo put Los Blancos ahead inside of 24 minutes, but the hosts responded nine minute later through Sergio Leon. Real came away with the points though when Isco and Lucas Vasquez scored in the second stanza to make the scoreline more comfortable.
Elsewhere in La Liga
Real Betis 0-0 Valencia
Athletic Bilbao 2-1 Deportivo La Coruna
Sunday’s La Liga schedule
Villareal vs. Malaga (6 a.m. ET)
Leganes vs. Sporting Gijon (10:15 a.m. ET)
Las Palmas vs. Sevilla (12:30 a.m. ET)
Atletico Madrid vs. Celta Vigo (2:45 p.m. ET)
Fiorentina 1-0 Udinese
The Viola moved into seventh place on Saturday with this match the lone fixture on the Serie A docket. Fiorentina dominated the encounter, scoring on both sides of halftime to pull within three points of the top four. Borja Valero found the back of the net in the opening stanza, while Kouma Babacar and Federico Bernardeschi put the finishing touches on the affair after halftime.
Sunday’s Serie A schedule
Crotone vs. Roma (6:30 a.m. ET)
Inter Milan vs. Empoli (9 a.m. ET)
Palermo vs. Atalanta (9 a.m. ET)
Sassuolo vs. Chievo Verona (9 a.m. ET)
Torino vs. Pescara (9 a.m. ET)
Sampdoria vs. Bologna (9 a.m. ET)
Cagliari vs. Juventus (2:45 p.m. ET)
Seven points isn’t a ton, but given past history you can be forgiven for putting a record 27th tally mark in its domestic title count.
Ingolstadt 0-2 Bayern Munich
The leaders left it late, as Arturo Vidal (90′) and Arjen Robben (90+1′) scored quickfire goals to snare all three points. It’s a seven-point lead on second and 14 on third (depending on Hoffenheim’s fate at Wolfsburg on Sunday).
Bayer Leverkusen 3-0 Eintracht Frankfurt
Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez keeps on scoring. The Mexican striker went 11 Bundesliga matches without a goal, but now has three in two after registering a brace as Bayer leapt into the top half by denying the third-place visitors.
American striker Terrence Boyd scored his first Bundesliga goal as Darmstadt held 1-0 and 2-1 leads en route to its home win over BVB. Boyd went 58 minutes while Christian Pulisic played all 90 for the visitors.
RB Leipzig 0-3 Hamburg
Kyriakos Papadopoulous and Walace scored first half goals and Aaron Hunt made it 3-0 deep into stoppage as Hamburg climbed three points clear of the relegation playoff spot. Bobby Wood went 90-plus minutes for the visitors at center forward before giving way to Lewis Holtby in stoppage time.
Elsewhere Mainz 2-0 Augsburg — Friday
Werder Bremen 0-1 Borussia Monchengladbach — Hazard with lone goal
Schalke 2-0 Hertha Berlin – Visitors waste chance as Schalke stays hot
Wolfsburg vs. Hoffenheim — 9:30 a.m. EDT Sunday
Freiburg vs. Koln — 11:30 a.m. EDT Sunday
The Reds entered Saturday’s clash against Tottenham winless in their last five matches across all competitions, and with the PL title slowly getting further and further away, three points was exactly what the doctor ordered for Klopp and co.
After missing time while away at the African Cup of Nations, Sadio Mane quickly proved his value once more to the Reds after netting a first-half brace for the home side, which ultimately proved to be the difference at Anfield.
The Senegalese attacker scored twice in three minutes to put Liverpool within one point of second place in England’s top flight.
“What is important is the team. We have had a difficult few weeks but that can happen in football,” Mane said. “We are all going in the same direction. We deserved to win. We controlled the game from beginning to end.”
Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson reiterated Mane’s sentiments, stating that the win over Spurs could jump start the team’s spirits as the season heads into its most critical juncture.
“I thought we played well, even without the ball we were still in control,” the Liverpool captain said. “We were much better in terms of performance and the result. It’s a start in the right direction and we need to keep going like that until the end of season.
“Tonight you could see a lot of good things in our play. We have been frustrated in recent games. Today it was nice to have good performance.”
Many of the Premier League’s elite came away with victories on Saturday, however, one side saw its title hopes stomped on. Five teams currently sit within two points of another for the second spot in England’s top flight.
Meanwhile, the relegation battle continues to be a heated one, with six teams currently separated by three points at the bottom.
Controversy was the name of the game at the Emirates Stadium, however, the Gunners managed to come away with a critical three points against relegation side Hull City. Alexis Sanchez was at the center of the drama, after having scored the game’s opener by knocking the ball over the line with his hand in classic Diego Maradona fashion. The Chilean added a second in stoppage time after converting from the penalty spot to move the Gunners into third in the PL.
Sadio Mane was dearly missed for the Reds while he was away on African Cup duty but Liverpool is surely grateful for his return. The speedy attacker tallied twice in the opening stanza at Anfield, and that was enough for the Reds to make the top of the league all the more congested. Spurs struggled to break down the Liverpool back line for much of the afternoon, and now Mauricio Pochettino‘s side has its hands full for the second spot.
Jose Mourinho’s side has now gone unbeaten in 16 matches. 16. Juan Mata and Anthony Martial booked their names on the scoresheet at Old Trafford as United now sits 11 points out of the top spot in the PL. Watford sits on 30 points and in 12th place in England’s top flight.
The scoreline was certainly at least somewhat positive for the Boro, but it won’t draws won’t be enough to keep them comfortable in the relegation race after staying winless in their last eight fixtures. Meanwhile, Everton remains unbeaten in its last eight, but Ronald Koeman‘s side currently sits 18 points out of the top spot in the PL.
It was a less than ideal performance from the hosts at the Stadium of Light, and the Black Cats remain at the bottom of the PL because of the result. Manolo Gabbiadini netted a brace in the opening half before Shane Long and an own goal finished off the lopsided scoreline for Southampton. The Saints moved into 11th place following the victory.
Joe Allen continues to prove to be one of the most-underrated signings of the season after the Welshman netted his sixth goal of the campaign on Saturday. While Palace’s run in the PL looks to be nearing an end with each passing defeat, Stoke currently sits in ninth place.
Jonny Evans played hero for West Brom with a stoppage-time equalizer at the London Stadium after West Ham appeared to have the points in the bag. Goals from Sofiane Feghouli and Manuel Lanzini gave the Hammers a lift after Nacer Chadli had given the Baggies an early advantage. The draw keeps the two sides in the top half of the table, with West Brom ahead by five points and in eight place.