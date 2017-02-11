Klopp pleased by Liverpool response after recent struggles in form

While a Premier League title may be out of the team’s grasp, Liverpool got back to winning ways on Saturday.

And the club’s manager was very pleased with his side’s resiliency.

Prior to Saturday’s 2-0 win over second-place Tottenham, the Reds had fallen into a rough spell of form, going winless in five straight Premier League matches and dropping out of both the FA and EFL Cups.

“I had no idea that first half would happen but the boys are serious,” Klopp said. “They were not happy with their own performance and knew they needed to show a reaction. Of course the atmosphere at training was not like it is before a friendly game this week. Everything was more on the angry side.

“Today the pressure was on us but we dealt with it. We had a really bad period. We are still around, not with Chelsea but with the rest.

“It shows we are able to do some good things. To qualify for the Champions League has top be our aim. We need this performance consistently.”

The Reds currently sit in fourth place in the PL, just one point behind both Spurs and Arsenal.

Klopp and co. face Arsenal and Manchester City in two of their next four PL fixtures, both of which could ultimately determine the club’s Champions League fate for next season.