La Liga & Serie A: Barca nets six, Real holds off Osasuna

A roundup of Saturday’s action in Spain and Italy’s top flights…

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s La Liga coverage ]

Barcelona 6-0 Alaves

Luis Enrique’s side has looked like a shell of itself at times this season, but Saturday showed just how good Barcelona can be when one top of its game. The Blaugrana throttled Alaves at the Camp Nou behind a brace from Luis Suarez to keep chase in the title race. Neymar, Lionel Messi and Ivan Rakitic also got their names on the scoresheet in the rout, while an own goal from Alexis helped give the hosts a six-goal afternoon.

Osasuna 1-3 Real Madrid

Real received an unexpected fight from Osasuna on Saturday but the league leaders battled past the hosts with a strong second half effort. Cristiano Ronaldo put Los Blancos ahead inside of 24 minutes, but the hosts responded nine minute later through Sergio Leon. Real came away with the points though when Isco and Lucas Vasquez scored in the second stanza to make the scoreline more comfortable.

Elsewhere in La Liga

Real Betis 0-0 Valencia

Athletic Bilbao 2-1 Deportivo La Coruna

Sunday’s La Liga schedule

Villareal vs. Malaga (6 a.m. ET)

Leganes vs. Sporting Gijon (10:15 a.m. ET)

Las Palmas vs. Sevilla (12:30 a.m. ET)

Atletico Madrid vs. Celta Vigo (2:45 p.m. ET)

Fiorentina 1-0 Udinese

The Viola moved into seventh place on Saturday with this match the lone fixture on the Serie A docket. Fiorentina dominated the encounter, scoring on both sides of halftime to pull within three points of the top four. Borja Valero found the back of the net in the opening stanza, while Kouma Babacar and Federico Bernardeschi put the finishing touches on the affair after halftime.

Sunday’s Serie A schedule

Crotone vs. Roma (6:30 a.m. ET)

Inter Milan vs. Empoli (9 a.m. ET)

Palermo vs. Atalanta (9 a.m. ET)

Sassuolo vs. Chievo Verona (9 a.m. ET)

Torino vs. Pescara (9 a.m. ET)

Sampdoria vs. Bologna (9 a.m. ET)

Cagliari vs. Juventus (2:45 p.m. ET)