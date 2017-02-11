More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 11: Sadio Mane (2nd R) of Liverpool celebrates scoring his side's second goal with his team mate Philippe Coutinho (1st R) during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on February 11, 2017 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images for Tottenham Hotspur FC)
Mike Hewitt/Getty Images for Tottenham Hotspur FC

Liverpool victory creates tight race for second place

Leave a comment
By Matt ReedFeb 11, 2017, 3:22 PM EST

It had been a rough spell of results for Jurgen Klopp‘s side heading into Saturday, but Liverpool picked up a much needed victory against one of the Premier League’s elite.

[ MORE: PL Saturday roundup — Liverpool, Arsenal & United all win ]

The Reds entered Saturday’s clash against Tottenham winless in their last five matches across all competitions, and with the PL title slowly getting further and further away, three points was exactly what the doctor ordered for Klopp and co.

[ MORE: Three things we learned from Liverpool’s win over Spurs ]

After missing time while away at the African Cup of Nations, Sadio Mane quickly proved his value once more to the Reds after netting a first-half brace for the home side, which ultimately proved to be the difference at Anfield.

The Senegalese attacker scored twice in three minutes to put Liverpool within one point of second place in England’s top flight.

“What is important is the team. We have had a difficult few weeks but that can happen in football,” Mane said. “We are all going in the same direction. We deserved to win. We controlled the game from beginning to end.”

Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson reiterated Mane’s sentiments, stating that the win over Spurs could jump start the team’s spirits as the season heads into its most critical juncture.

“I thought we played well, even without the ball we were still in control,” the Liverpool captain said. “We were much better in terms of performance and the result. It’s a start in the right direction and we need to keep going like that until the end of season.

“Tonight you could see a lot of good things in our play. We have been frustrated in recent games. Today it was nice to have good performance.”

PL Saturday roundup: Mane stars against Spurs; Arsenal, United win

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 11: Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino of Liverpool break through to score their team's second goal during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on February 11, 2017 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images for Tottenham Hotspur FC)
Mike Hewitt/Getty Images for Tottenham Hotspur FC
Leave a comment
By Matt ReedFeb 11, 2017, 2:50 PM EST

Many of the Premier League’s elite came away with victories on Saturday, however, one side saw its title hopes stomped on. Five teams currently sit within two points of another for the second spot in England’s top flight.

Meanwhile, the relegation battle continues to be a heated one, with six teams currently separated by three points at the bottom.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Here, we take a look back at Saturday’s action from around England’s top flight.

Arsenal 2-0 Hull City — RECAP

Controversy was the name of the game at the Emirates Stadium, however, the Gunners managed to come away with a critical three points against relegation side Hull City. Alexis Sanchez was at the center of the drama, after having scored the game’s opener by knocking the ball over the line with his hand in classic Diego Maradona fashion. The Chilean added a second in stoppage time after converting from the penalty spot to move the Gunners into third in the PL.

Liverpool 2-0 TottenhamRECAP

Sadio Mane was dearly missed for the Reds while he was away on African Cup duty but Liverpool is surely grateful for his return. The speedy attacker tallied twice in the opening stanza at Anfield, and that was enough for the Reds to make the top of the league all the more congested. Spurs struggled to break down the Liverpool back line for much of the afternoon, and now Mauricio Pochettino‘s side has its hands full for the second spot.

Manchester United 2-0 Watford — RECAP

Jose Mourinho’s side has now gone unbeaten in 16 matches. 16. Juan Mata and Anthony Martial booked their names on the scoresheet at Old Trafford as United now sits 11 points out of the top spot in the PL. Watford sits on 30 points and in 12th place in England’s top flight.

Middlesbrough 0-0 Everton — RECAP

The scoreline was certainly at least somewhat positive for the Boro, but it won’t draws won’t be enough to keep them comfortable in the relegation race after staying winless in their last eight fixtures. Meanwhile, Everton remains unbeaten in its last eight, but Ronald Koeman‘s side currently sits 18 points out of the top spot in the PL.

SUNDERLAND, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 11: Southampton players celebrate their win in the Premier League match between Sunderland and Southampton at Stadium of Light on February 11, 2017 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)
Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Sunderland 0-4 Southampton — RECAP

It was a less than ideal performance from the hosts at the Stadium of Light, and the Black Cats remain at the bottom of the PL because of the result. Manolo Gabbiadini netted a brace in the opening half before Shane Long and an own goal finished off the lopsided scoreline for Southampton. The Saints moved into 11th place following the victory.

Stoke City 1-0 Crystal Palace — RECAP

Joe Allen continues to prove to be one of the most-underrated signings of the season after the Welshman netted his sixth goal of the campaign on Saturday. While Palace’s run in the PL looks to be nearing an end with each passing defeat, Stoke currently sits in ninth place.

West Ham 2-2 West Brom — RECAP

Jonny Evans played hero for West Brom with a stoppage-time equalizer at the London Stadium after West Ham appeared to have the points in the bag. Goals from Sofiane Feghouli and Manuel Lanzini gave the Hammers a lift after Nacer Chadli had given the Baggies an early advantage. The draw keeps the two sides in the top half of the table, with West Brom ahead by five points and in eight place.

Three things we learned from Liverpool’s win vs. Tottenham

1 Comment
By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 11, 2017, 2:28 PM EST

Liverpool rode a relentless wave of early attacks to beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 at Anfield on Saturday and snapped their worrying slump.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

Sadio Mane grabbed both goals in the battle between the top four contenders as Spurs’ awful record at Anfield continues and Mauricio Pochettino‘s men lost for the first time in 10 Premier League matches.

Here’s what we learned from a frantic encounter on Merseyside.

MANE IS THE MAN

When he’s good, he’s very good. Sadio Mane was the Sadio Mane on Saturday, ripping apart Tottenham’s defense every time he picked up the ball in the first half.

In truth, he could’ve had four goals in about five first half minutes… but he had to settle for two in Liverpool’s first Premier League win of 2017.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings

His two goals in two minutes proved to be decisive and the Senegalese forward is a sight for sore eyes for the Anfield faithful. There’s no coincidence that Liverpool’s terrible run of 1 win from 10 games in all competitions (before their victory over Tottenham) coincided with Mane’s absence due to him playing at the Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal.

Now he’s back, Liverpool’s attack looks so much more dynamic. His pace forces defenders to try and drop deep and when they don’t the first goal happens. One ball over the top and bang, 1-0. When Tottenham’s defense then decided to sit back, that gave plenty of room for the likes of Adam Lallana, Roberto Firmino and Philippe Coutinho to roam in.

Mane is the missing piece of the jigsaw and Liverpool missed him badly during his time away at AFCON.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule

Now he’s back, the Senegalese flyer will try and propel them to a top four finish. His tally of 11 PL goals (Liverpool’s highest scorer) will go a long way to doing that, but his electric pace frightens the life out of opposition defenders and allows plenty of space for his teammates to exploit.

Mane showed glimpses of his devastating finishing ability and directness at Southampton over the past two seasons — the fastest hat trick in PL history against Aston Villa in 2015 proved that — but he’s been so consistent for Liverpool this season and the 24-year-old can rip apart opponents in the blink of an eye. He is consistent, quick and is fine-tuning his calm finishing.

Liverpool buying Mane for $42 million in the summer was an absolute steal.

SPURS HURT BY INJURIES

It’s easy to blame injuries for a lacklsuter performance and defeat, but Spurs were missing two of their key defensive players and it showed.

Both Danny Rose and Jan Vertonghen were out for the trip to Anfield and that allowed Liverpool to completely eviscerate the left-side of Tottenham’s defense. Usually, in a 3-4-3 formation, Rose would be the left wing back and Vertonghen the left-sided center back.

Liverpool went down that channel and doubled up on left back Ben Davies time and time again in the first half. They targeted the area and it worked as Liverpool has now gone nine games unbeaten against Tottenham in the PL and Spurs have lost 16 of their 25 visits to Anfield in the PL era.

Yes, Liverpool were missing starting center back Dejan Lovren on Saturday. But that was it. They were at full strength apart from that.

If Tottenham had Rose flying down the flank to counteract the attacking instincts of Mane and Nathaniel Clyne, plus Vertonghen in defense alongside Toby Alderweireld, I’d speculate that this game would’ve ended in a draw. There’s no way with those two on the pitch that Spurs would’ve been caught cold and exposed so ruthlessly for Mane’s two goals.

Those defensive issues spread through the team. Victor Wanyama and Mousa Dembele were overrun in midfield which led to Harry Kane, Christian Eriksen and Dele Alli being isolated in attacking areas. Liverpool did a job on Spurs. That job centered on them getting behind the left-side of their weakened defense.

REALITY CHECK FOR BOTH

This result and the past few weeks have acted as a reality check for both teams.

Liverpool and Tottenham are challengers for the top four. Nothing more. Nothing less.

Now, myself and many others were waxing lyrical about Tottenham before this game and I firmly believe that if Chelsea slip up then Spurs can catch them. Yet after this defeat, if Chelsea win at Burnley on Sunday they’ll open a 12-point gap on second-place Tottenham and third-place Arsenal with 13 games to go. Liverpool and Man City will be 13 points back of Chelsea.

The title is Chelsea’s. Let’s be real.

Now, for Liverpool and Tottenham there should be no shame in challenging for a top four finish. Especially this season.

[ MORE: Mourinho discusses United catching Chelsea ]

With Manchester United gaining momentum week by week as they’re 16 games unbeaten in the PL, plus Arsenal hanging around and Manchester City figuring things out, the race to finish in the top four is intensifying. Five into three doesn’t go and Liverpool and Spurs are two of the five teams vying for a top four finish. Liverpool needed this win big time to keep themselves in the top four hunt after being overtaken by Man United before kick off. There will be plenty of movement in and out of the top four in the final months of the season.

The fight for a top four spot could well become the theme of the 2016-17 season with Chelsea galloping away.

As Klopp and Pochettino continue to mold their young teams into their aggressive, direct philosophy of play, they are still battling side-by-side with the financial powers of Man City, Chelsea and Man United. That notion should not be overlooked.

It’s been a disappointing few weeks for Liverpool and now Spurs will have to pick themselves up for the upcoming FA Cup and UEFA Europa League games knowing their title hopes have faded drastically. That’s okay.

This reality check was much-needed for both clubs. At this stage in their projects, finishing in the top four is bang on schedule.

Liverpool 2-0 Tottenham Hotspur: Mane mars Spurs title hopes

Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 11, 2017, 2:22 PM EST
  • Blazing start for Liverpool
  • Hard tackles abound
  • Reds congest Top Four

Sadio Mane‘s first half brace (WATCH HERE) moved four teams within a single point of second place, as Liverpool belted Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 on Saturday at Anfield.

Spurs failed in a bid to ensure its second-place status for another week, and Liverpool now sits fourth ahead of Manchester City’s Sunday match against Burnley.

Spurs do sit second with 50 points, the same as Arsenal, while Liverpool joins Man City on 49. Manchester United has 48 after dispatching Watford.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Most of the early pressure came courtesy of Liverpool, and it was Mane who provided a deserved finish when Philippe Coutinho played an inviting through ball and the Senegalese striker beat Ben Davies to the end of it before scoring around a splayed Hugo Lloris.

Mane made it 2-0 in easier fashion this time, as Adam Lallana stung the palms of Lloris and the goalkeeper stopped Roberto Firmino‘s rebound attempt before Mane belted the third chance into the top of the goal.

Mane nearly had a hat trick after Davies made amends for poor defending by clearing the attacker’s shot off the line. Lloris was then called upon to snare a Coutinho effort, as Spurs looked rudderless.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Aside from a good-looking run down the left by Dele Alli, the second half began with a very Liverpool tint.

Spurs brought on Harry Winks with a little over 20 minutes to play, and the London side had a few moments in the Reds end.

Victor Wanyama clipped Lallana as the latter attempted a cross in the 76th minute, giving the Reds a free kick. Eric Dier than chopped down Emre Can, picking up a yellow.

WATCH: Sadio Mane with first-half Liverpool brace; Spurs reeling

Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 11, 2017, 1:17 PM EST

Sadio Mane and Liverpool are running Tottenham Hotspur ragged at Anfield on Saturday, as the Senegalese strike force has a first half brace.

WATCH LIVE ONLINE, HERE

Most of the early pressure came courtesy of Liverpool, and it was Mane who provided a deserved finish when Philippe Coutinho played an inviting through ball and the Senegalese striker beat Ben Davies to the end of it before scoring around a splayed Hugo Lloris.

Mane made it 2-0 in easier fashion this time, as Adam Lallana stung the palms of Lloris and the goalkeeper stopped Roberto Firmino‘s rebound attempt before Mane belted the third chance into the top of the goal.

Mane nearly had a hat trick after Davies made amends for poor defending by clearing the attacker’s shot off the line. Lloris was then called upon to snare a Coutinho effort, as Spurs looked rudderless.