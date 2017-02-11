Man United 2-0 Watford: Red Devils rampant

Mata, Martial grab goals

United go 16 games unbeaten

Red Devils up to fifth place

Manchester United beat Watford 2-0 at Old Trafford on Saturday as Jose Mourinho’s men ripped the Hornets apart.

Goals in each half from Juan Mata and Anthony Martial did the damage as United are now 16 games unbeaten in the Premier League and they momentarily moved up to fifth place in the table.

With the win United have 48 points, while Watford stay on 30 points.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic missed a decent chance early on as Antonio Valencia‘s cross from the right took a deflection but the Swedish striker couldn’t sort his feet out to get his effort on target.

Martial then had a great chance as he cut in from the flank but his shot took a deflection and went wide as United cranked up the heat. Jose Holebas whistled a shot just wide for Watford and at the other end Paul Pogba forced Heurelho Gomes to make a fine diving save to his right.

Gomes denied Pogba with a good save after Valencia’s cross, then he saved from Ander Herrera. And the chances kept coming for United before the break when Henrikh Mkhitaryan got it all wrong and blazed over, then Ibrahimovic was denied by Gomes but soon after United were ahead.

22- Anthony Martial has been involved in more PL goals for Man Utd than any other player since his debut (22 – 14 goals, 8 assists). Potent. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 11, 2017

A lovely flowing moving saw Mkhitaryan play in Martial and his cross missed Ibrahimovic but Mata was on hand to sweep home. 1-0 to United.

Martial sent an effort just wide of the far post seconds after half time as United started brightly and pushed to go further head.

Mauro Zarate forced David De Gea into a fine save from a free kick as the Hornets went close to equalizing but then United put the game to bed.

Martial was set free down the left after an incisive move involving Pogba, Mkhitaryan and Ibrahimovic and the French winger cut inside before slamming home at the near post. 2-0 to United. Game over.

Watford did fight back as M’Baye Niang cut in down the right and crossed into the box but Etienne Capoue couldn’t time his run and then Niang again whipped in a dangerous cross but Darryl Janmaat hammered over as the Hornets tried to grab a goal.

Ibrahimovic missed a chance late on from Mkhitaryan’s cross as United couldn’t add any extra gloss to the scoreline but kept their incredible unbeaten run going.

Mourinho will be a happy man.

