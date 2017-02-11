More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League review

Man United 2-0 Watford: Red Devils rampant

Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 11, 2017, 11:54 AM EST
  • Mata, Martial grab goals
  • United go 16 games unbeaten
  • Red Devils up to fifth place

Manchester United beat Watford 2-0 at Old Trafford on Saturday as Jose Mourinho’s men ripped the Hornets apart.

Goals in each half from Juan Mata and Anthony Martial did the damage as United are now 16 games unbeaten in the Premier League and they momentarily moved up to fifth place in the table.

With the win United have 48 points, while Watford stay on 30 points.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays

Zlatan Ibrahimovic missed a decent chance early on as Antonio Valencia‘s cross from the right took a deflection but the Swedish striker couldn’t sort his feet out to get his effort on target.

Martial then had a great chance as he cut in from the flank but his shot took a deflection and went wide as United cranked up the heat. Jose Holebas whistled a shot just wide for Watford and at the other end Paul Pogba forced Heurelho Gomes to make a fine diving save to his right.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings

Gomes denied Pogba with a good save after Valencia’s cross, then he saved from Ander Herrera. And the chances kept coming for United before the break when Henrikh Mkhitaryan got it all wrong and blazed over, then Ibrahimovic was denied by Gomes but soon after United were ahead.

A lovely flowing moving saw Mkhitaryan play in Martial and his cross missed Ibrahimovic but Mata was on hand to sweep home. 1-0 to United.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Martial sent an effort just wide of the far post seconds after half time as United started brightly and pushed to go further head.

Mauro Zarate forced David De Gea into a fine save from a free kick as the Hornets went close to equalizing but then United put the game to bed.

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Martial was set free down the left after an incisive move involving Pogba, Mkhitaryan and Ibrahimovic and the French winger cut inside before slamming home at the near post. 2-0 to United. Game over.

Watford did fight back as M’Baye Niang cut in down the right and crossed into the box but Etienne Capoue couldn’t time his run and then Niang again whipped in a dangerous cross but Darryl Janmaat hammered over as the Hornets tried to grab a goal.

Ibrahimovic missed a chance late on from Mkhitaryan’s cross as United couldn’t add any extra gloss to the scoreline but kept their incredible unbeaten run going.

Mourinho will be a happy man.

WATCH: Sadio Mane with first-half Liverpool brace; Spurs reeling

Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 11, 2017, 1:17 PM EST

Sadio Mane and Liverpool are running Tottenham Hotspur ragged at Anfield on Saturday, as the Senegalese strike force has a first half brace.

WATCH LIVE ONLINE, HERE

Most of the early pressure came courtesy of Liverpool, and it was Mane who provided a deserved finish when Philippe Coutinho played an inviting through ball and the Senegalese striker beat Ben Davies to the end of it before scoring around a splayed Hugo Lloris.

Mane made it 2-0 in easier fashion this time, as Adam Lallana stung the palms of Lloris and the goalkeeper stopped Roberto Firmino‘s rebound attempt before Mane belted the third chance into the top of the goal.

Mane nearly had a hat trick after Davies made amends for poor defending by clearing the attacker’s shot off the line. Lloris was then called upon to snare a Coutinho effort, as Spurs looked rudderless.

Allardyce: “I thought it would’ve been easier” to lead Palace players

Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce gestures, during the English Premier League soccer match between Stoke City and Crystal Palace, at the bet365 Stadium, in Stoke, England, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. (Martin Rickett/PA via AP)
Martin Rickett/PA via AP
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 11, 2017, 12:53 PM EST

Even when Sam Allardyce blames himself, it sure sounds like he’s blaming his players.

The struggling Crystal Palace boss didn’t have many answers after the Eagles fell 1-0 to Stoke City on Saturday, leaving the club 19th in the Premier League table.

[ RECAP: Stoke City 1-0 Crystal Palace ]

Allardyce’s career boast that he’s never been relegated isn’t looking certain to continue despite a talented team at Selhurst Park.

And it’s his fault, you know, because his rube-like players aren’t understanding him. Maybe we’re just piling on the former England boss, but how would you react if you read this from your boss?

From the BBC:

“It’s not been the results I expected. I thought it would have been easier for me to get the players to understand certain things. We all need to take more responsibility but we have to keep our chins up and graft away.”

“Today the overall performance was there but the result wasn’t. It’s a results business and we need them fast. I have got four new players and two weeks before our next game so it’s a lot of work coming up.”

I’d enjoy playing for Sam Allardyce the way someone enjoys a glass of pond water when extremely thirsty; Yeah I’m doing and getting what I want, but only just.

Mourinho on Man United chasing Chelsea for title

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 11: Jose Mourinho, Manager of Manchester United gestures to the crowd during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Watford at Old Trafford on February 11, 2017 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 11, 2017, 12:34 PM EST

With a wry smile following Manchester United’s 2-0 win against Watford on Saturday, Jose Mourinho knows his team is on a roll.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

16 games unbeaten in the Premier League, United momentarily moved up to fifth place and they’re now just one point behind Manchester City and two points off second-place in the table.

Speaking after the comfortable win, which could’ve been by four or five, Mourinho smiled as he looked ahead to Saturday’s late game between United’s top four rivals Liverpool and Tottenham.

“I am so happy with the game between Liverpool and Tottenham later because I know someone will lose points,” Mourinho laughed.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings

11 points behind PL leaders Chelsea with 13 games to go, can United catch Chelsea?

“Chelsea are very good defensive team,” Mourinho said. “They defend very well and with lots of players and I think in this situation a very defensive team wins the title with counterattack goals and set pieces goals so I don’t think they will let it slip but football is football.”

Football is football indeed. And United is playing very good football right now.

With Juan Mata and Anthony Martial grabbing a goal in each half, the latter was given a standing ovation as he left the pitch against Watford late in the game. Zlatan Ibrahimovic had an off-day in front of goal but was a handful, while Martial, Mata, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Paul Pogba are all hitting their stride. Plus Wayne Rooney, Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard are in reserve.

Mourinho knew beating Watford was important on Saturday as his side continue to grind out wins.

“We needed to win, I know it is an amazing record but it would be a perfect record with two or three draws less than we have a home,” Mourinho said. “Was a dangerous game. They are a good team, they have good experienced players, a good coach. They came obviously to defend but when they were losing they tried and they were always dangerous. It was a difficult match and very important victory for us.”

Imagine if those home draws against West Ham, Stoke, Burnley and Hull had all been wins…

United should really be neck and neck with Chelsea in the title race. Mourinho’s men are trucking along like a juggernaut and with no PL games until March due to their involvement in the EFL Cup final on Feb. 26, they can now focus on three cup competitions with the FA Cup and UEFA Europa League up next.

When it comes to the PL, United is well in the hunt for a top four finish.

Sunderland 0-4 Southampton: Italian ace Gabbiadini keeps paying dividends

Southampton's Manolo Gabbiadini, right, celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the English Premier League soccer match Sunderland vs Southampton at the Stadium of Light, Sunderland, Saturday Feb. 11, 2017. (Owen Humphreys/PA via AP)
Owen Humphreys/PA via AP
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 11, 2017, 12:14 PM EST
  • Black Cats shotless through 65
  • Saints shoot up to 11th
  • Gabbiadini three goals in two

Manolo Gabbiadini scored a first half brace as Southampton got a much-needed blowout win over Sunderland at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.

The 4-0 result was the opposite of what Sunderland scooped over Crystal Palace last week, as the Black Cats are last in the Premier League table with 19 points.

Saints entered the day with a chance at falling into the relegation mix, but now have 30 points and sit 11th after a Jason Denayer own goal and Shane Long tally met Gabbiadini’s brace on the scoresheet.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Adnan Januzaj saw a promising sixth minute shot deflected out for a corner, but Saints cleared the danger from Sebastian Larsson.

Southampton found its footing as the half wore on, and Gabbiadini was awarded his second goal when Nathan Redmond’s cross deflected home off his arm.

The second was not controversial, as Gabbiadini beat Vito Mannone with a classy finish after taking care of Jason Denayer with quickness.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

It took more than an hour for Sunderland to put a shot on target, when Didier Ndong hit a shot directly to Fraser Forster.

Denayer then turned a goal into his own net before Long nabbed a late insurance marker to make it 4-0.