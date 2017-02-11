Middlesbrough 0-0 Everton: Stalemate on Teesside

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Boro without a win in 8

Everton unbeaten in 8

Negredo denied by Robles

Middlesbrough and Everton played out an entertaining 0-0 draw at the Riverside Stadium.

Ben Gibson and Alvaro Negredo both went close for Boro but the lowest scorers in the Premier League were denied by goal-line clearances and a fine stop from Joel Robles.

With the point Boro move on to 22 points for the season, while Everton lost ground on the top six.

Middlesbrough started bright enough in an even encounter on Teesside, with Everton defending well and looking dangerous on the break.

Ademola Lookman had numerous chances as the talented teenager was tough to handle for the usually stingy Boro defense.

Before half time Romelu Lukaku had a good chance as he broke free following a mistake but Victor Valdes raced off his line to stop the big Belgian striker in his tracks.

Lukaku then had a shot blocked after an attack down the left with the Toffees getting on top as the half time whistle blew.

Adama Traore surged towards goal and spanked an effort wide just after half time as Boro came flying out of the traps.

Gibson thought he had given Boro the lead as he met a corner at the back post but his header was cleared off the line by Leighton Baines.

Late on Lookman was denied by Valdes as the Boro goalkeeper raced off his line, while the Toffees pushed hard for a potential winner.

Robles then made an incredible save late on as Callum Chambers’ cross found Negredo but his powerful header was denied by his countryman.

