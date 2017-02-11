More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League review

Mourinho on Man United chasing Chelsea for title

1 Comment
By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 11, 2017, 12:34 PM EST

With a wry smile following Manchester United’s 2-0 win against Watford on Saturday, Jose Mourinho knows his team is on a roll.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

16 games unbeaten in the Premier League, United momentarily moved up to fifth place and they’re now just one point behind Manchester City and two points off second-place in the table.

Speaking after the comfortable win, which could’ve been by four or five, Mourinho smiled as he looked ahead to Saturday’s late game between United’s top four rivals Liverpool and Tottenham.

“I am so happy with the game between Liverpool and Tottenham later because I know someone will lose points,” Mourinho laughed.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings

11 points behind PL leaders Chelsea with 13 games to go, can United catch Chelsea?

“Chelsea are very good defensive team,” Mourinho said. “They defend very well and with lots of players and I think in this situation a very defensive team wins the title with counterattack goals and set pieces goals so I don’t think they will let it slip but football is football.”

Football is football indeed. And United is playing very good football right now.

With Juan Mata and Anthony Martial grabbing a goal in each half, the latter was given a standing ovation as he left the pitch against Watford late in the game. Zlatan Ibrahimovic had an off-day in front of goal but was a handful, while Martial, Mata, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Paul Pogba are all hitting their stride. Plus Wayne Rooney, Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard are in reserve.

Mourinho knew beating Watford was important on Saturday as his side continue to grind out wins.

“We needed to win, I know it is an amazing record but it would be a perfect record with two or three draws less than we have a home,” Mourinho said. “Was a dangerous game. They are a good team, they have good experienced players, a good coach. They came obviously to defend but when they were losing they tried and they were always dangerous. It was a difficult match and very important victory for us.”

Imagine if those home draws against West Ham, Stoke, Burnley and Hull had all been wins…

United should really be neck and neck with Chelsea in the title race. Mourinho’s men are trucking along like a juggernaut and with no PL games until March due to their involvement in the EFL Cup final on Feb. 26, they can now focus on three cup competitions with the FA Cup and UEFA Europa League up next.

When it comes to the PL, United is well in the hunt for a top four finish.

PL Sunday: Chelsea aims to extend lead; Swansea, Leicester battle

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 27: Victor Moses of Chelsea celebrates scoring his sides third goal during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Burnley at Stamford Bridge on August 27, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Ben Hoskins/Getty Images)
Ben Hoskins/Getty Images)
Leave a comment
By Matt ReedFeb 11, 2017, 6:15 PM EST

Chelsea has a firm hold on the top of the Premier League, and the club’s lead could be up to 12 points on Sunday if they play their cards right.

Meanwhile, the day’s second matchup features two sides firmly in the relegation heap, including last season’s PL winners Leicester City.

[ MORE: All of PST’s PL coverage ]

Burnley vs. Chelsea — 8:30 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com

While the Clarets have proven to be a very tricky team to take care of at home, Burnley’s last league win against Chelsea hasn’t come since 1983. Given Chelsea’s current form, the challenge of knocking off the Blues will be made all the more difficult for Sean Dyche‘s team.

This season, Burnley has taken 28 of its 29 points at home, making the Turf Moor one of the league’s most difficult venues to play at for visitors.

Antonio Conte‘s Chelsea enters Sunday unbeaten in its last six across all competitions, and with a nine-point advantage over second place Tottenham. The Blues can once again put out a healthy lineup, with Diego Costa and Eden Hazard leading the dangerous attack.

[ MORE: Saturday’s PL roundup — Liverpool drops Spurs ]

Swansea City vs. Leicester City — 11 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com

Both sides enter Sunday’s encounter a mere one point above the drop zone, so a victory would mean the world to both Swansea and Leicester. Jordan Ayew could make his debut for the Swans, although the side will likely be without key figures Ki Sung-Yeung, Jefferson Montero and Leon Britton.

Paul Clement‘s side have certainly improved in form since the new manager took over for the departed Bob Bradley. Swansea has won three of its five PL fixtures since Clement took over at the Liberty Stadium.

Meanwhile, Leicester’s fall from grace continues to get uglier by the day as Claudio Ranieri‘s side comes closer to the bottom three. The Foxes have won four straight against Swansea in PL action, but the club’s poor form could make for a more closely-contested match.

Klopp pleased by Liverpool response after recent struggles in form

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 11: Jurgen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool celebrates with Emre Can after the Premier League match between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on February 11, 2017 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Matt ReedFeb 11, 2017, 5:45 PM EST

While a Premier League title may be out of the team’s grasp, Liverpool got back to winning ways on Saturday.

And the club’s manager was very pleased with his side’s resiliency.

[ MORE: Liverpool victory creates tight race for second spot ]

Prior to Saturday’s 2-0 win over second-place Tottenham, the Reds had fallen into a rough spell of form, going winless in five straight Premier League matches and dropping out of both the FA and EFL Cups.

“I had no idea that first half would happen but the boys are serious,” Klopp said. “They were not happy with their own performance and knew they needed to show a reaction. Of course the atmosphere at training was not like it is before a friendly game this week. Everything was more on the angry side.

“Today the pressure was on us but we dealt with it. We had a really bad period. We are still around, not with Chelsea but with the rest.

“It shows we are able to do some good things. To qualify for the Champions League has top be our aim. We need this performance consistently.”

The Reds currently sit in fourth place in the PL, just one point behind both Spurs and Arsenal.

Klopp and co. face Arsenal and Manchester City in two of their next four PL fixtures, both of which could ultimately determine the club’s Champions League fate for next season.

La Liga & Serie A: Barca nets six, Real holds off Osasuna

VITORIA-GASTEIZ, SPAIN - FEBRUARY 11: Luis Suarez (L) of FC Barcelona celebrates scoring their opening goal with teammates Neymar JR. (2ndL) and Lionel Messi (R) during the La Liga match between Deportivo Alaves and FC Barcelona at Estadio de Mendizorroza on February 11, 2017 in Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain. (Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)
Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Matt ReedFeb 11, 2017, 5:00 PM EST

A roundup of Saturday’s action in Spain and Italy’s top flights…

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s La Liga coverage ]

Barcelona 6-0 Alaves

Luis Enrique’s side has looked like a shell of itself at times this season, but Saturday showed just how good Barcelona can be when one top of its game. The Blaugrana throttled Alaves at the Camp Nou behind a brace from Luis Suarez to keep chase in the title race. Neymar, Lionel Messi and Ivan Rakitic also got their names on the scoresheet in the rout, while an own goal from Alexis helped give the hosts a six-goal afternoon.

Osasuna 1-3 Real Madrid

Real received an unexpected fight from Osasuna on Saturday but the league leaders battled past the hosts with a strong second half effort. Cristiano Ronaldo put Los Blancos ahead inside of 24 minutes, but the hosts responded nine minute later through Sergio Leon. Real came away with the points though when Isco and Lucas Vasquez scored in the second stanza to make the scoreline more comfortable.

Elsewhere in La Liga

Real Betis 0-0 Valencia
Athletic Bilbao 2-1 Deportivo La Coruna

Sunday’s La Liga schedule

Villareal vs. Malaga (6 a.m. ET)
Leganes vs. Sporting Gijon (10:15 a.m. ET)
Las Palmas vs. Sevilla (12:30 a.m. ET)
Atletico Madrid vs. Celta Vigo (2:45 p.m. ET)

Fiorentina 1-0 Udinese

The Viola moved into seventh place on Saturday with this match the lone fixture on the Serie A docket. Fiorentina dominated the encounter, scoring on both sides of halftime to pull within three points of the top four. Borja Valero found the back of the net in the opening stanza, while Kouma Babacar and Federico Bernardeschi put the finishing touches on the affair after halftime.

Sunday’s Serie A schedule

Crotone vs. Roma (6:30 a.m. ET)
Inter Milan vs. Empoli (9 a.m. ET)
Palermo vs. Atalanta (9 a.m. ET)
Sassuolo vs. Chievo Verona (9 a.m. ET)
Torino vs. Pescara (9 a.m. ET)
Sampdoria vs. Bologna (9 a.m. ET)
Cagliari vs. Juventus  (2:45 p.m. ET)

Car with Luca Toni and Verona president attacked

VERONA, ITALY - JUNE 06: Luca Toni (L) is presented with a certificate by Mayor of Verona Flavio Tosi following his retirement from professional football prior to the international friendly match between Italy and Finland on June 6, 2016 in Verona, Italy. (Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images)
Claudio Villa/Getty Images
Leave a comment
Associated PressFeb 11, 2017, 4:07 PM EST

AVELLINO, Italy (AP) Italy World Cup winner Luca Toni and the president of Serie B club Hellas Verona had their car attacked while traveling to a match Saturday in the southern town of Avellino.

[ MORE: Mane double helps give Liverpool massive win over Spurs ]

Toni, who is part of Verona’s management team, says the aggressors mistook them for fans because club president Maurizio Setti was wearing a scarf with the team’s colors.

Toni tells Italy’s Sky TV that a window of the car was broken where Setti was sitting and that the president was hit by a bottle of beer.

Toni says, “At the beginning I felt protected by the presence of a group of police officers but then they turned the other way.”

Verona says in a statement that it will make a formal complaint to the authorities in the hope that an investigation is opened.

The club adds that the four people inside the car escaped serious injury.

Toni scored two goals in Italy’s run to the 2006 World Cup title. He retired at the end of last season.

Avellino won 2-0.