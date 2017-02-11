More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 27: Victor Moses of Chelsea celebrates scoring his sides third goal during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Burnley at Stamford Bridge on August 27, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Ben Hoskins/Getty Images)
Ben Hoskins/Getty Images)

PL Sunday: Chelsea aims to extend lead; Swansea, Leicester battle

By Matt ReedFeb 11, 2017, 6:15 PM EST

Chelsea has a firm hold on the top of the Premier League, and the club’s lead could be up to 12 points on Sunday if they play their cards right.

Meanwhile, the day’s second matchup features two sides firmly in the relegation heap, including last season’s PL winners Leicester City.

Burnley vs. Chelsea — 8:30 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com

While the Clarets have proven to be a very tricky team to take care of at home, Burnley’s last league win against Chelsea hasn’t come since 1983. Given Chelsea’s current form, the challenge of knocking off the Blues will be made all the more difficult for Sean Dyche‘s team.

This season, Burnley has taken 28 of its 29 points at home, making the Turf Moor one of the league’s most difficult venues to play at for visitors.

Antonio Conte‘s Chelsea enters Sunday unbeaten in its last six across all competitions, and with a nine-point advantage over second place Tottenham. The Blues can once again put out a healthy lineup, with Diego Costa and Eden Hazard leading the dangerous attack.

Swansea City vs. Leicester City — 11 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com

Both sides enter Sunday’s encounter a mere one point above the drop zone, so a victory would mean the world to both Swansea and Leicester. Jordan Ayew could make his debut for the Swans, although the side will likely be without key figures Ki Sung-Yeung, Jefferson Montero and Leon Britton.

Paul Clement‘s side have certainly improved in form since the new manager took over for the departed Bob Bradley. Swansea has won three of its five PL fixtures since Clement took over at the Liberty Stadium.

Meanwhile, Leicester’s fall from grace continues to get uglier by the day as Claudio Ranieri‘s side comes closer to the bottom three. The Foxes have won four straight against Swansea in PL action, but the club’s poor form could make for a more closely-contested match.

Klopp pleased by Liverpool response after recent struggles in form

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 11: Jurgen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool celebrates with Emre Can after the Premier League match between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on February 11, 2017 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
By Matt ReedFeb 11, 2017, 5:45 PM EST

While a Premier League title may be out of the team’s grasp, Liverpool got back to winning ways on Saturday.

And the club’s manager was very pleased with his side’s resiliency.

Prior to Saturday’s 2-0 win over second-place Tottenham, the Reds had fallen into a rough spell of form, going winless in five straight Premier League matches and dropping out of both the FA and EFL Cups.

“I had no idea that first half would happen but the boys are serious,” Klopp said. “They were not happy with their own performance and knew they needed to show a reaction. Of course the atmosphere at training was not like it is before a friendly game this week. Everything was more on the angry side.

“Today the pressure was on us but we dealt with it. We had a really bad period. We are still around, not with Chelsea but with the rest.

“It shows we are able to do some good things. To qualify for the Champions League has top be our aim. We need this performance consistently.”

The Reds currently sit in fourth place in the PL, just one point behind both Spurs and Arsenal.

Klopp and co. face Arsenal and Manchester City in two of their next four PL fixtures, both of which could ultimately determine the club’s Champions League fate for next season.

La Liga & Serie A: Barca nets six, Real holds off Osasuna

VITORIA-GASTEIZ, SPAIN - FEBRUARY 11: Luis Suarez (L) of FC Barcelona celebrates scoring their opening goal with teammates Neymar JR. (2ndL) and Lionel Messi (R) during the La Liga match between Deportivo Alaves and FC Barcelona at Estadio de Mendizorroza on February 11, 2017 in Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain. (Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)
Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images
By Matt ReedFeb 11, 2017, 5:00 PM EST

A roundup of Saturday’s action in Spain and Italy’s top flights…

Barcelona 6-0 Alaves

Luis Enrique’s side has looked like a shell of itself at times this season, but Saturday showed just how good Barcelona can be when one top of its game. The Blaugrana throttled Alaves at the Camp Nou behind a brace from Luis Suarez to keep chase in the title race. Neymar, Lionel Messi and Ivan Rakitic also got their names on the scoresheet in the rout, while an own goal from Alexis helped give the hosts a six-goal afternoon.

Osasuna 1-3 Real Madrid

Real received an unexpected fight from Osasuna on Saturday but the league leaders battled past the hosts with a strong second half effort. Cristiano Ronaldo put Los Blancos ahead inside of 24 minutes, but the hosts responded nine minute later through Sergio Leon. Real came away with the points though when Isco and Lucas Vasquez scored in the second stanza to make the scoreline more comfortable.

Elsewhere in La Liga

Real Betis 0-0 Valencia
Athletic Bilbao 2-1 Deportivo La Coruna

Sunday’s La Liga schedule

Villareal vs. Malaga (6 a.m. ET)
Leganes vs. Sporting Gijon (10:15 a.m. ET)
Las Palmas vs. Sevilla (12:30 a.m. ET)
Atletico Madrid vs. Celta Vigo (2:45 p.m. ET)

Fiorentina 1-0 Udinese

The Viola moved into seventh place on Saturday with this match the lone fixture on the Serie A docket. Fiorentina dominated the encounter, scoring on both sides of halftime to pull within three points of the top four. Borja Valero found the back of the net in the opening stanza, while Kouma Babacar and Federico Bernardeschi put the finishing touches on the affair after halftime.

Sunday’s Serie A schedule

Crotone vs. Roma (6:30 a.m. ET)
Inter Milan vs. Empoli (9 a.m. ET)
Palermo vs. Atalanta (9 a.m. ET)
Sassuolo vs. Chievo Verona (9 a.m. ET)
Torino vs. Pescara (9 a.m. ET)
Sampdoria vs. Bologna (9 a.m. ET)
Cagliari vs. Juventus  (2:45 p.m. ET)

Car with Luca Toni and Verona president attacked

VERONA, ITALY - JUNE 06: Luca Toni (L) is presented with a certificate by Mayor of Verona Flavio Tosi following his retirement from professional football prior to the international friendly match between Italy and Finland on June 6, 2016 in Verona, Italy. (Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images)
Claudio Villa/Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 11, 2017, 4:07 PM EST

AVELLINO, Italy (AP) Italy World Cup winner Luca Toni and the president of Serie B club Hellas Verona had their car attacked while traveling to a match Saturday in the southern town of Avellino.

Toni, who is part of Verona’s management team, says the aggressors mistook them for fans because club president Maurizio Setti was wearing a scarf with the team’s colors.

Toni tells Italy’s Sky TV that a window of the car was broken where Setti was sitting and that the president was hit by a bottle of beer.

Toni says, “At the beginning I felt protected by the presence of a group of police officers but then they turned the other way.”

Verona says in a statement that it will make a formal complaint to the authorities in the hope that an investigation is opened.

The club adds that the four people inside the car escaped serious injury.

Toni scored two goals in Italy’s run to the 2006 World Cup title. He retired at the end of last season.

Avellino won 2-0.

Bundesliga wrap: The day the title race was run

Bayern's Arjen Robben, center, celebrates with team mates after scoring his side's second goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Ingolstadt and FC Bayern Munich in Ingolstadt, Germany, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
AP Photo/Matthias Schrader
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 11, 2017, 3:29 PM EST

It was fun while it lasted.

Bayern Munich won on the road Saturday, then looked to the out-of-town scoreboard to see that all of their closest competitors lost their matches.

Seven points isn’t a ton, but given past history you can be forgiven for putting a record 27th tally mark in its domestic title count.

Ingolstadt 0-2 Bayern Munich

The leaders left it late, as Arturo Vidal (90′) and Arjen Robben (90+1′) scored quickfire goals to snare all three points. It’s a seven-point lead on second and 14 on third (depending on Hoffenheim’s fate at Wolfsburg on Sunday).

Bayer Leverkusen 3-0 Eintracht Frankfurt

Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez keeps on scoring. The Mexican striker went 11 Bundesliga matches without a goal, but now has three in two after registering a brace as Bayer leapt into the top half by denying the third-place visitors.

Darmstadt 2-1 Borussia Dortmund

American striker Terrence Boyd scored his first Bundesliga goal as Darmstadt held 1-0 and 2-1 leads en route to its home win over BVB. Boyd went 58 minutes while Christian Pulisic played all 90 for the visitors.

RB Leipzig 0-3 Hamburg

Kyriakos Papadopoulous and Walace scored first half goals and Aaron Hunt made it 3-0 deep into stoppage as Hamburg climbed three points clear of the relegation playoff spot. Bobby Wood went 90-plus minutes for the visitors at center forward before giving way to Lewis Holtby in stoppage time.

Elsewhere
Mainz 2-0 Augsburg — Friday
Werder Bremen 0-1 Borussia Monchengladbach — Hazard with lone goal
Schalke 2-0 Hertha Berlin – Visitors waste chance as Schalke stays hot
Wolfsburg vs. Hoffenheim — 9:30 a.m. EDT Sunday
Freiburg vs. Koln — 11:30 a.m. EDT Sunday

Standings

 

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 Bayern Munich 20 15 4 1 45 12 33 7-3-0 8-1-1 49
 RB Leipzig 20 13 3 4 36 20 16 8-1-1 5-2-3 42
 Eintracht Frankfurt 20 10 5 5 25 18 7 6-3-0 4-2-5 35
 Borussia Dortmund 20 9 7 4 40 23 17 6-3-0 3-4-4 34
 1899 Hoffenheim 19 8 10 1 35 19 16 5-5-0 3-5-1 34
 Hertha BSC Berlin 20 10 3 7 27 23 4 8-0-1 2-3-6 33
 1. FC Köln 19 8 8 3 28 16 12 5-4-0 3-4-3 32
 Bayer Leverkusen 20 8 3 9 31 29 2 5-2-4 3-1-5 27
 Mönchengladbach 20 7 5 8 22 27 -5 5-3-2 2-2-6 26
 SC Freiburg 19 8 2 9 24 33 -9 6-0-3 2-2-6 26
 FC Schalke 04 20 7 4 9 24 21 3 6-1-4 1-3-5 25
 FSV Mainz 05 20 7 4 9 29 35 -6 5-3-2 2-1-7 25
 FC Augsburg 20 6 6 8 18 24 -6 3-3-4 3-3-4 24
 VfL Wolfsburg 19 5 4 10 17 27 -10 2-2-6 3-2-4 19
 Hamburger SV 20 5 4 11 19 35 -16 3-2-4 2-2-7 19
 Werder Bremen 20 4 4 12 24 42 -18 3-1-7 1-3-5 16
 FC Ingolstadt 04 20 4 3 13 17 32 -15 2-2-6 2-1-7 15
 Darmstadt 20 3 3 14 14 39 -25 3-3-5 0-0-9 12