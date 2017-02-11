Premier League AT HALF: Controversy continues in 10 a.m. EDT kicks

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

A day of controversial goals — and non-goals — continues as Southampton and West Brom both have leads courtesy of debatable offenses while West Ham was denied an equalizer.

[ WATCH: Any of the 10 a.m. EDT kicks ]

West Ham United 0-1 West Bromwich Albion

It really could be 2-2 here, but should at least be 1-1 after Sofiane Feghouli‘s equalizer was wrongly ruled out by referee Michael Oliver and linesman Simon Bennett. Nacer Chadli scored the Baggies opener moments after an uncalled foul, as Slaven Bilic cannot be pleased with the officials.

Sunderland 0-2 Southampton

Manolo Gabbiadini has three goals in two Premier League matches after a first half brace at the Stadium of Light, though the first of Saturday’s markers came off his arm.

Manchester United 1-0 Watford

Juan Mata has scored on one of 13 first half shots for the Red Devils, who are rampant at Old Trafford.

Middlesbrough 0-0 Everton

Not much cooking at the Riverside Stadium so far.

Stoke City 0-0 Crystal Palace

Wayne Hennessey has intervened on a couple occasions to keep Palace in this one.

