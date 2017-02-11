More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
FLORENCE, ITALY - FEBRUARY 08: Rafal Wolski of ACF Fiorentina fights for the ball with Maxi Moralez of Atalanta BC during the Serie A match between ACF Fiorentina and Atalanta BC at Stadio Artemio Franchi on February 8, 2014 in Florence, Italy. (Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)
Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images

Report: NYCFC set to add third DP with Argentina’s Maxi Moralez

By Matt ReedFeb 11, 2017, 9:21 PM EST

NYCFC lost several key pieces during the offseason, but Patrick Vieira’s side could be shaping up to add an exciting new face to the midfield in 2017.

According to ESPN Deportes, the Eastern Conference side is ready to sign a third Designated Player in Argentine winger Maxi Moralez, who most recently played for Liga MX club Club Leon.

Moralez has been primarily deployed as a winger in the past, but has the ability to play throughout the midfield and could potentially serve as an important piece in the NYCFC attack.

With the departure of Frank Lampard after his contract expired, Vieira and co. will be looking for another player to pick up some of the goalscoring slack this season outside of reigning MLS MVP David Villa.

The 29-year-old would join Villa and veteran midfielder Andrea Pirlo as the team’s DP options.

Moralez has previously featured for Italian side Atalanta and FC Moscow of the Russian Premier League after beginning his professional career in his native Argentina with Racing Club.

Troubled Russian World Cup stadium opens to the public

MOSCOW, RUSSIA - MAY 21: FC Dinamo Moscow fans during the Russian Premier League match between FC Dinamo Moscow and FC Zenit St. Petersburg at the Arena Khimki Stadium on May 21, 2016 in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by Epsilon/Getty Images)
Epsilon/Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 11, 2017, 10:16 PM EST

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) A Russian stadium built for the 2018 World Cup and dogged by problems has opened to the public, with mixed reviews.

The 68,000-capacity stadium in St. Petersburg hosted 10,000 locals for a free extreme sports show designed to test the arena’s “security system, logistics and other systems,” according to deputy city governor Igor Albin.

The stadium has been almost a decade in construction and experienced repeated problems including worker deaths, soaring costs, fraud investigations, and frequent delays. Another month is needed to fix vibrations affecting the high-tech retractable field, Albin said.

Some visitors were impressed with the stadium’s spaceship-like design and lighting, but others criticized the 43-billion-ruble ($738 million) price tag. Andrei Zaraisky, a construction specialist, said he’d have preferred “to have the money spent on new schools, help for orphans, pensioners and disabled people instead.”

Video: Andy Delort scores outstanding bicycle kick for Toulouse

WIGAN, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 30: Andy Delort of Wigan Athletic looks to get past Eric Lichaj of Nottingham Forest during the Sky Bet Championship between Wigan Athletic and Nottingham Forest at DW Stadium on September 30, 2014 in Wigan, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)
Gareth Copley/Getty Images
By Matt ReedFeb 11, 2017, 8:05 PM EST

Toulouse currently sits mid table in Ligue 1 but the club’s victory on Saturday was overshadowed by a moment of brilliance from Andy Delort.

The 25-year-old Frenchman acrobatically put Toulouse into the lead in the first half after sending home his bicycle kick attempt off of a corner kick.

Delort and Toulouse would go on to beat Bastia, 4-1, to move into ninth place in France’s top flight.

Check out Delort’s amazing overhead volley below:

Conte has difficulty selecting lineups with Chelsea’s wealth of talent

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 04: Antonio Conte, manager of Chelsea reacts on the touchline during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Arsenal at Stamford Bridge on February 4, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)
Clive Rose/Getty Images
By Matt ReedFeb 11, 2017, 7:30 PM EST

It’s a good problem to have but Antonio Conte says he sometimes has difficulty selecting his starting team given Chelsea’s depth and level of talent.

The Italian manager has transformed the Blues this season, after finishing outside of the top four last season under Jose Mourinho.

Chelsea currently sits atop the Premier League on 59 points, 30 more than the team had a season ago at this very point. While Conte and his tactics have a lot to do with the squad’s success, the former Juventus boss attributes the form to the brilliance of his players.

“Sometimes you must make the decision and look at the balance of the team,” he added. “Sometimes you must make different decisions. Cesc is an important player and I always try to put him in the best condition to give us his best for the team.

“I’m very pleased with him. Don’t forget N'Golo Kante is playing in his place and a lot of people say that he is the best player in the league. Then there is Nemanja Matic, who I think is playing in an outstanding way.

“When you have two players playing so well it’s not easy. It’s the same for Willian and Pedro. For me, sometimes it’s difficult to sleep and to make the best decision. I prefer to have this type of problem.

“The most important thing is these players are totally involved in the team. Cesc is playing with us and is very important for the team and I’m pleased about this.”

Conte has found a ton of success this season with many of the same staples that were in the team a season ago. Chelsea made very few signings over the summer and no major adjustments during the January transfer window, which has made Conte’s turnaround all the more impressive.

The manager’s well-noted move to a three-back system has opened up the team’s attacking flow and presented a more stout defensive front sitting ahead of goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

One player that has found great form under Conte is midfielder Cesc Fabregas, who has found the back of the net four times in all competitions for the Blues.

Conte’s relates Fabregas’ style of play to an Italian that the manager is quite familiar with from his days at Juventus and with the Italy national team.

“Cesc is a top player and is a genius at football,” he said. “I can talk in the same way about Andrea Pirlo. We are talking about a genius of football.

“Cesc doesn’t run 100 metres in 10 seconds, but I can allow him this because he’s a genius with the ball. His velocity is in his mind. With Cesc we are working on tactical aspects and to improve his position.”

PL Sunday: Chelsea aims to extend lead; Swansea, Leicester battle

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 27: Victor Moses of Chelsea celebrates scoring his sides third goal during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Burnley at Stamford Bridge on August 27, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Ben Hoskins/Getty Images)
Ben Hoskins/Getty Images)
By Matt ReedFeb 11, 2017, 6:15 PM EST

Chelsea has a firm hold on the top of the Premier League, and the club’s lead could be up to 12 points on Sunday if they play their cards right.

Meanwhile, the day’s second matchup features two sides firmly in the relegation heap, including last season’s PL winners Leicester City.

Burnley vs. Chelsea — 8:30 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com

While the Clarets have proven to be a very tricky team to take care of at home, Burnley’s last league win against Chelsea hasn’t come since 1983. Given Chelsea’s current form, the challenge of knocking off the Blues will be made all the more difficult for Sean Dyche‘s team.

This season, Burnley has taken 28 of its 29 points at home, making the Turf Moor one of the league’s most difficult venues to play at for visitors.

Antonio Conte‘s Chelsea enters Sunday unbeaten in its last six across all competitions, and with a nine-point advantage over second place Tottenham. The Blues can once again put out a healthy lineup, with Diego Costa and Eden Hazard leading the dangerous attack.

Swansea City vs. Leicester City — 11 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com

Both sides enter Sunday’s encounter a mere one point above the drop zone, so a victory would mean the world to both Swansea and Leicester. Jordan Ayew could make his debut for the Swans, although the side will likely be without key figures Ki Sung-Yeung, Jefferson Montero and Leon Britton.

Paul Clement‘s side have certainly improved in form since the new manager took over for the departed Bob Bradley. Swansea has won three of its five PL fixtures since Clement took over at the Liberty Stadium.

Meanwhile, Leicester’s fall from grace continues to get uglier by the day as Claudio Ranieri‘s side comes closer to the bottom three. The Foxes have won four straight against Swansea in PL action, but the club’s poor form could make for a more closely-contested match.