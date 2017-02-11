More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League review

Three things we learned from Liverpool’s win vs. Tottenham

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 11, 2017, 2:28 PM EST

Liverpool rode a relentless wave of early attacks to beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 at Anfield on Saturday and snapped their worrying slump.

Sadio Mane grabbed both goals in the battle between the top four contenders as Spurs’ awful record at Anfield continues and Mauricio Pochettino‘s men lost for the first time in 10 Premier League matches.

Here’s what we learned from a frantic encounter on Merseyside.

MANE IS THE MAN

When he’s good, he’s very good. Sadio Mane was the Sadio Mane on Saturday, ripping apart Tottenham’s defense every time he picked up the ball in the first half.

In truth, he could’ve had four goals in about five first half minutes… but he had to settle for two in Liverpool’s first Premier League win of 2017.

His two goals in two minutes proved to be decisive and the Senegalese forward is a sight for sore eyes for the Anfield faithful. There’s no coincidence that Liverpool’s terrible run of 1 win from 10 games in all competitions (before their victory over Tottenham) coincided with Mane’s absence due to him playing at the Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal.

Now he’s back, Liverpool’s attack looks so much more dynamic. His pace forces defenders to try and drop deep and when they don’t the first goal happens. One ball over the top and bang, 1-0. When Tottenham’s defense then decided to sit back, that gave plenty of room for the likes of Adam Lallana, Roberto Firmino and Philippe Coutinho to roam in.

Mane is the missing piece of the jigsaw and Liverpool missed him badly during his time away at AFCON.

Now he’s back, the Senegalese flyer will try and propel them to a top four finish. His tally of 11 PL goals (Liverpool’s highest scorer) will go a long way to doing that, but his electric pace frightens the life out of opposition defenders and allows plenty of space for his teammates to exploit.

Mane showed glimpses of his devastating finishing ability and directness at Southampton over the past two seasons — the fastest hat trick in PL history against Aston Villa in 2015 proved that — but he’s been so consistent for Liverpool this season and the 24-year-old can rip apart opponents in the blink of an eye. He is consistent, quick and is fine-tuning his calm finishing.

Liverpool buying Mane for $42 million in the summer was an absolute steal.

SPURS HURT BY INJURIES

It’s easy to blame injuries for a lacklsuter performance and defeat, but Spurs were missing two of their key defensive players and it showed.

Both Danny Rose and Jan Vertonghen were out for the trip to Anfield and that allowed Liverpool to completely eviscerate the left-side of Tottenham’s defense. Usually, in a 3-4-3 formation, Rose would be the left wing back and Vertonghen the left-sided center back.

Liverpool went down that channel and doubled up on left back Ben Davies time and time again in the first half. They targeted the area and it worked as Liverpool has now gone nine games unbeaten against Tottenham in the PL and Spurs have lost 16 of their 25 visits to Anfield in the PL era.

Yes, Liverpool were missing starting center back Dejan Lovren on Saturday. But that was it. They were at full strength apart from that.

If Tottenham had Rose flying down the flank to counteract the attacking instincts of Mane and Nathaniel Clyne, plus Vertonghen in defense alongside Toby Alderweireld, I’d speculate that this game would’ve ended in a draw. There’s no way with those two on the pitch that Spurs would’ve been caught cold and exposed so ruthlessly for Mane’s two goals.

Those defensive issues spread through the team. Victor Wanyama and Mousa Dembele were overrun in midfield which led to Harry Kane, Christian Eriksen and Dele Alli being isolated in attacking areas. Liverpool did a job on Spurs. That job centered on them getting behind the left-side of their weakened defense.

REALITY CHECK FOR BOTH

This result and the past few weeks have acted as a reality check for both teams.

Liverpool and Tottenham are challengers for the top four. Nothing more. Nothing less.

Now, myself and many others were waxing lyrical about Tottenham before this game and I firmly believe that if Chelsea slip up then Spurs can catch them. Yet after this defeat, if Chelsea win at Burnley on Sunday they’ll open a 12-point gap on second-place Tottenham and third-place Arsenal with 13 games to go. Liverpool and Man City will be 13 points back of Chelsea.

The title is Chelsea’s. Let’s be real.

Now, for Liverpool and Tottenham there should be no shame in challenging for a top four finish. Especially this season.

With Manchester United gaining momentum week by week as they’re 16 games unbeaten in the PL, plus Arsenal hanging around and Manchester City figuring things out, the race to finish in the top four is intensifying. Five into three doesn’t go and Liverpool and Spurs are two of the five teams vying for a top four finish. Liverpool needed this win big time to keep themselves in the top four hunt after being overtaken by Man United before kick off. There will be plenty of movement in and out of the top four in the final months of the season.

The fight for a top four spot could well become the theme of the 2016-17 season with Chelsea galloping away.

As Klopp and Pochettino continue to mold their young teams into their aggressive, direct philosophy of play, they are still battling side-by-side with the financial powers of Man City, Chelsea and Man United. That notion should not be overlooked.

It’s been a disappointing few weeks for Liverpool and now Spurs will have to pick themselves up for the upcoming FA Cup and UEFA Europa League games knowing their title hopes have faded drastically. That’s okay.

This reality check was much-needed for both clubs. At this stage in their projects, finishing in the top four is bang on schedule.

PL Sunday: Chelsea aims to extend lead; Swansea, Leicester battle

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 27: Victor Moses of Chelsea celebrates scoring his sides third goal during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Burnley at Stamford Bridge on August 27, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Ben Hoskins/Getty Images)
Ben Hoskins/Getty Images)
By Matt ReedFeb 11, 2017, 6:15 PM EST

Chelsea has a firm hold on the top of the Premier League, and the club’s lead could be up to 12 points on Sunday if they play their cards right.

Meanwhile, the day’s second matchup features two sides firmly in the relegation heap, including last season’s PL winners Leicester City.

Burnley vs. Chelsea — 8:30 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com

While the Clarets have proven to be a very tricky team to take care of at home, Burnley’s last league win against Chelsea hasn’t come since 1983. Given Chelsea’s current form, the challenge of knocking off the Blues will be made all the more difficult for Sean Dyche‘s team.

This season, Burnley has taken 28 of its 29 points at home, making the Turf Moor one of the league’s most difficult venues to play at for visitors.

Antonio Conte‘s Chelsea enters Sunday unbeaten in its last six across all competitions, and with a nine-point advantage over second place Tottenham. The Blues can once again put out a healthy lineup, with Diego Costa and Eden Hazard leading the dangerous attack.

Swansea City vs. Leicester City — 11 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com

Both sides enter Sunday’s encounter a mere one point above the drop zone, so a victory would mean the world to both Swansea and Leicester. Jordan Ayew could make his debut for the Swans, although the side will likely be without key figures Ki Sung-Yeung, Jefferson Montero and Leon Britton.

Paul Clement‘s side have certainly improved in form since the new manager took over for the departed Bob Bradley. Swansea has won three of its five PL fixtures since Clement took over at the Liberty Stadium.

Meanwhile, Leicester’s fall from grace continues to get uglier by the day as Claudio Ranieri‘s side comes closer to the bottom three. The Foxes have won four straight against Swansea in PL action, but the club’s poor form could make for a more closely-contested match.

Klopp pleased by Liverpool response after recent struggles in form

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 11: Jurgen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool celebrates with Emre Can after the Premier League match between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on February 11, 2017 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
By Matt ReedFeb 11, 2017, 5:45 PM EST

While a Premier League title may be out of the team’s grasp, Liverpool got back to winning ways on Saturday.

And the club’s manager was very pleased with his side’s resiliency.

Prior to Saturday’s 2-0 win over second-place Tottenham, the Reds had fallen into a rough spell of form, going winless in five straight Premier League matches and dropping out of both the FA and EFL Cups.

“I had no idea that first half would happen but the boys are serious,” Klopp said. “They were not happy with their own performance and knew they needed to show a reaction. Of course the atmosphere at training was not like it is before a friendly game this week. Everything was more on the angry side.

“Today the pressure was on us but we dealt with it. We had a really bad period. We are still around, not with Chelsea but with the rest.

“It shows we are able to do some good things. To qualify for the Champions League has top be our aim. We need this performance consistently.”

The Reds currently sit in fourth place in the PL, just one point behind both Spurs and Arsenal.

Klopp and co. face Arsenal and Manchester City in two of their next four PL fixtures, both of which could ultimately determine the club’s Champions League fate for next season.

La Liga & Serie A: Barca nets six, Real holds off Osasuna

VITORIA-GASTEIZ, SPAIN - FEBRUARY 11: Luis Suarez (L) of FC Barcelona celebrates scoring their opening goal with teammates Neymar JR. (2ndL) and Lionel Messi (R) during the La Liga match between Deportivo Alaves and FC Barcelona at Estadio de Mendizorroza on February 11, 2017 in Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain. (Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)
Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images
By Matt ReedFeb 11, 2017, 5:00 PM EST

A roundup of Saturday’s action in Spain and Italy’s top flights…

Barcelona 6-0 Alaves

Luis Enrique’s side has looked like a shell of itself at times this season, but Saturday showed just how good Barcelona can be when one top of its game. The Blaugrana throttled Alaves at the Camp Nou behind a brace from Luis Suarez to keep chase in the title race. Neymar, Lionel Messi and Ivan Rakitic also got their names on the scoresheet in the rout, while an own goal from Alexis helped give the hosts a six-goal afternoon.

Osasuna 1-3 Real Madrid

Real received an unexpected fight from Osasuna on Saturday but the league leaders battled past the hosts with a strong second half effort. Cristiano Ronaldo put Los Blancos ahead inside of 24 minutes, but the hosts responded nine minute later through Sergio Leon. Real came away with the points though when Isco and Lucas Vasquez scored in the second stanza to make the scoreline more comfortable.

Elsewhere in La Liga

Real Betis 0-0 Valencia
Athletic Bilbao 2-1 Deportivo La Coruna

Sunday’s La Liga schedule

Villareal vs. Malaga (6 a.m. ET)
Leganes vs. Sporting Gijon (10:15 a.m. ET)
Las Palmas vs. Sevilla (12:30 a.m. ET)
Atletico Madrid vs. Celta Vigo (2:45 p.m. ET)

Fiorentina 1-0 Udinese

The Viola moved into seventh place on Saturday with this match the lone fixture on the Serie A docket. Fiorentina dominated the encounter, scoring on both sides of halftime to pull within three points of the top four. Borja Valero found the back of the net in the opening stanza, while Kouma Babacar and Federico Bernardeschi put the finishing touches on the affair after halftime.

Sunday’s Serie A schedule

Crotone vs. Roma (6:30 a.m. ET)
Inter Milan vs. Empoli (9 a.m. ET)
Palermo vs. Atalanta (9 a.m. ET)
Sassuolo vs. Chievo Verona (9 a.m. ET)
Torino vs. Pescara (9 a.m. ET)
Sampdoria vs. Bologna (9 a.m. ET)
Cagliari vs. Juventus  (2:45 p.m. ET)

Car with Luca Toni and Verona president attacked

VERONA, ITALY - JUNE 06: Luca Toni (L) is presented with a certificate by Mayor of Verona Flavio Tosi following his retirement from professional football prior to the international friendly match between Italy and Finland on June 6, 2016 in Verona, Italy. (Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images)
Claudio Villa/Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 11, 2017, 4:07 PM EST

AVELLINO, Italy (AP) Italy World Cup winner Luca Toni and the president of Serie B club Hellas Verona had their car attacked while traveling to a match Saturday in the southern town of Avellino.

Toni, who is part of Verona’s management team, says the aggressors mistook them for fans because club president Maurizio Setti was wearing a scarf with the team’s colors.

Toni tells Italy’s Sky TV that a window of the car was broken where Setti was sitting and that the president was hit by a bottle of beer.

Toni says, “At the beginning I felt protected by the presence of a group of police officers but then they turned the other way.”

Verona says in a statement that it will make a formal complaint to the authorities in the hope that an investigation is opened.

The club adds that the four people inside the car escaped serious injury.

Toni scored two goals in Italy’s run to the 2006 World Cup title. He retired at the end of last season.

Avellino won 2-0.