WIGAN, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 30: Andy Delort of Wigan Athletic looks to get past Eric Lichaj of Nottingham Forest during the Sky Bet Championship between Wigan Athletic and Nottingham Forest at DW Stadium on September 30, 2014 in Wigan, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)
Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Video: Andy Delort scores outstanding bicycle kick for Toulouse

By Matt ReedFeb 11, 2017, 8:05 PM EST

Toulouse currently sits mid table in Ligue 1 but the club’s victory on Saturday was overshadowed by a moment of brilliance from Andy Delort.

The 25-year-old Frenchman acrobatically put Toulouse into the lead in the first half after sending home his bicycle kick attempt off of a corner kick.

Delort and Toulouse would go on to beat Bastia, 4-1, to move into ninth place in France’s top flight.

Check out Delort’s amazing overhead volley below:

Conte has difficulty selecting lineups with Chelsea’s wealth of talent

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 04: Antonio Conte, manager of Chelsea reacts on the touchline during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Arsenal at Stamford Bridge on February 4, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)
Clive Rose/Getty Images
By Matt ReedFeb 11, 2017, 7:30 PM EST

It’s a good problem to have but Antonio Conte says he sometimes has difficulty selecting his starting team given Chelsea’s depth and level of talent.

The Italian manager has transformed the Blues this season, after finishing outside of the top four last season under Jose Mourinho.

Chelsea currently sits atop the Premier League on 59 points, 30 more than the team had a season ago at this very point. While Conte and his tactics have a lot to do with the squad’s success, the former Juventus boss attributes the form to the brilliance of his players.

“Sometimes you must make the decision and look at the balance of the team,” he added. “Sometimes you must make different decisions. Cesc is an important player and I always try to put him in the best condition to give us his best for the team.

“I’m very pleased with him. Don’t forget N'Golo Kante is playing in his place and a lot of people say that he is the best player in the league. Then there is Nemanja Matic, who I think is playing in an outstanding way.

“When you have two players playing so well it’s not easy. It’s the same for Willian and Pedro. For me, sometimes it’s difficult to sleep and to make the best decision. I prefer to have this type of problem.

“The most important thing is these players are totally involved in the team. Cesc is playing with us and is very important for the team and I’m pleased about this.”

Conte has found a ton of success this season with many of the same staples that were in the team a season ago. Chelsea made very few signings over the summer and no major adjustments during the January transfer window, which has made Conte’s turnaround all the more impressive.

The manager’s well-noted move to a three-back system has opened up the team’s attacking flow and presented a more stout defensive front sitting ahead of goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

One player that has found great form under Conte is midfielder Cesc Fabregas, who has found the back of the net four times in all competitions for the Blues.

Conte’s relates Fabregas’ style of play to an Italian that the manager is quite familiar with from his days at Juventus and with the Italy national team.

“Cesc is a top player and is a genius at football,” he said. “I can talk in the same way about Andrea Pirlo. We are talking about a genius of football.

“Cesc doesn’t run 100 metres in 10 seconds, but I can allow him this because he’s a genius with the ball. His velocity is in his mind. With Cesc we are working on tactical aspects and to improve his position.”

PL Sunday: Chelsea aims to extend lead; Swansea, Leicester battle

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 27: Victor Moses of Chelsea celebrates scoring his sides third goal during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Burnley at Stamford Bridge on August 27, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Ben Hoskins/Getty Images)
Ben Hoskins/Getty Images)
By Matt ReedFeb 11, 2017, 6:15 PM EST

Chelsea has a firm hold on the top of the Premier League, and the club’s lead could be up to 12 points on Sunday if they play their cards right.

Meanwhile, the day’s second matchup features two sides firmly in the relegation heap, including last season’s PL winners Leicester City.

Burnley vs. Chelsea — 8:30 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com

While the Clarets have proven to be a very tricky team to take care of at home, Burnley’s last league win against Chelsea hasn’t come since 1983. Given Chelsea’s current form, the challenge of knocking off the Blues will be made all the more difficult for Sean Dyche‘s team.

This season, Burnley has taken 28 of its 29 points at home, making the Turf Moor one of the league’s most difficult venues to play at for visitors.

Antonio Conte‘s Chelsea enters Sunday unbeaten in its last six across all competitions, and with a nine-point advantage over second place Tottenham. The Blues can once again put out a healthy lineup, with Diego Costa and Eden Hazard leading the dangerous attack.

Swansea City vs. Leicester City — 11 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com

Both sides enter Sunday’s encounter a mere one point above the drop zone, so a victory would mean the world to both Swansea and Leicester. Jordan Ayew could make his debut for the Swans, although the side will likely be without key figures Ki Sung-Yeung, Jefferson Montero and Leon Britton.

Paul Clement‘s side have certainly improved in form since the new manager took over for the departed Bob Bradley. Swansea has won three of its five PL fixtures since Clement took over at the Liberty Stadium.

Meanwhile, Leicester’s fall from grace continues to get uglier by the day as Claudio Ranieri‘s side comes closer to the bottom three. The Foxes have won four straight against Swansea in PL action, but the club’s poor form could make for a more closely-contested match.

Klopp pleased by Liverpool response after recent struggles in form

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 11: Jurgen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool celebrates with Emre Can after the Premier League match between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on February 11, 2017 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
By Matt ReedFeb 11, 2017, 5:45 PM EST

While a Premier League title may be out of the team’s grasp, Liverpool got back to winning ways on Saturday.

And the club’s manager was very pleased with his side’s resiliency.

Prior to Saturday’s 2-0 win over second-place Tottenham, the Reds had fallen into a rough spell of form, going winless in five straight Premier League matches and dropping out of both the FA and EFL Cups.

“I had no idea that first half would happen but the boys are serious,” Klopp said. “They were not happy with their own performance and knew they needed to show a reaction. Of course the atmosphere at training was not like it is before a friendly game this week. Everything was more on the angry side.

“Today the pressure was on us but we dealt with it. We had a really bad period. We are still around, not with Chelsea but with the rest.

“It shows we are able to do some good things. To qualify for the Champions League has top be our aim. We need this performance consistently.”

The Reds currently sit in fourth place in the PL, just one point behind both Spurs and Arsenal.

Klopp and co. face Arsenal and Manchester City in two of their next four PL fixtures, both of which could ultimately determine the club’s Champions League fate for next season.

La Liga & Serie A: Barca nets six, Real holds off Osasuna

VITORIA-GASTEIZ, SPAIN - FEBRUARY 11: Luis Suarez (L) of FC Barcelona celebrates scoring their opening goal with teammates Neymar JR. (2ndL) and Lionel Messi (R) during the La Liga match between Deportivo Alaves and FC Barcelona at Estadio de Mendizorroza on February 11, 2017 in Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain. (Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)
Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images
By Matt ReedFeb 11, 2017, 5:00 PM EST

A roundup of Saturday’s action in Spain and Italy’s top flights…

Barcelona 6-0 Alaves

Luis Enrique’s side has looked like a shell of itself at times this season, but Saturday showed just how good Barcelona can be when one top of its game. The Blaugrana throttled Alaves at the Camp Nou behind a brace from Luis Suarez to keep chase in the title race. Neymar, Lionel Messi and Ivan Rakitic also got their names on the scoresheet in the rout, while an own goal from Alexis helped give the hosts a six-goal afternoon.

Osasuna 1-3 Real Madrid

Real received an unexpected fight from Osasuna on Saturday but the league leaders battled past the hosts with a strong second half effort. Cristiano Ronaldo put Los Blancos ahead inside of 24 minutes, but the hosts responded nine minute later through Sergio Leon. Real came away with the points though when Isco and Lucas Vasquez scored in the second stanza to make the scoreline more comfortable.

Elsewhere in La Liga

Real Betis 0-0 Valencia
Athletic Bilbao 2-1 Deportivo La Coruna

Sunday’s La Liga schedule

Villareal vs. Malaga (6 a.m. ET)
Leganes vs. Sporting Gijon (10:15 a.m. ET)
Las Palmas vs. Sevilla (12:30 a.m. ET)
Atletico Madrid vs. Celta Vigo (2:45 p.m. ET)

Fiorentina 1-0 Udinese

The Viola moved into seventh place on Saturday with this match the lone fixture on the Serie A docket. Fiorentina dominated the encounter, scoring on both sides of halftime to pull within three points of the top four. Borja Valero found the back of the net in the opening stanza, while Kouma Babacar and Federico Bernardeschi put the finishing touches on the affair after halftime.

Sunday’s Serie A schedule

Crotone vs. Roma (6:30 a.m. ET)
Inter Milan vs. Empoli (9 a.m. ET)
Palermo vs. Atalanta (9 a.m. ET)
Sassuolo vs. Chievo Verona (9 a.m. ET)
Torino vs. Pescara (9 a.m. ET)
Sampdoria vs. Bologna (9 a.m. ET)
Cagliari vs. Juventus  (2:45 p.m. ET)