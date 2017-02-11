Watch Live: Arsenal vs. Hull City (Lineups, Stream)

Arsenal welcome Hull City to a snowy Emirates Stadium on Saturday (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) with the Gunners aiming to get back to winning ways.
After back-to-back defeats to Watford and Chelsea in the Premier League there has been fresh speculation that manager Arsene Wenger (his contract runs out in the summer) is coming towards the end of his Arsenal career after 21 years in charge. The Gunners are now 12 points behind leaders Chelsea with 14 games to go.
As for Hull, they’re in fine form under new manager Marco Silva after taking seven points from their opening four games under the Portuguese manager.
In team news Arsenal make one change from the team which lost at Chelsea as Kieran Gibbs replaces Nacho Monreal at left back.
Hull are without star striker Abel Hernandez and captain Michael Dawson through injury, while Lazar Markovic and Oumar Niasse start in place of Evandro and Hernandez.
LINEUPS
Arsenal: Cech; Bellerin, Mustafi, Koscielny, Gibbs; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Coquelin; Walcott, Ozil, Iwobi; Sanchez. Subs: Ospina, Monreal, Gabriel, Elneny, Lucas, Welbeck, Giroud
Hull City: Jakupovic; Elabdellaoui, Ranocchia, Maguire, Robertson; Huddlestone, N’Diaye; Markovic, Grosicki, Clucas; Niasse. Subs: Meyler, Maloney, Diomande, Marshall, Elmohamady, Tymon, Evandro