WATCH: Sadio Mane with first-half Liverpool brace; Spurs reeling

With a wry smile following Manchester United’s 2-0 win against Watford on Saturday, Jose Mourinho knows his team is on a roll.

16 games unbeaten in the Premier League, United momentarily moved up to fifth place and they’re now just one point behind Manchester City and two points off second-place in the table.

Speaking after the comfortable win, which could’ve been by four or five, Mourinho smiled as he looked ahead to Saturday’s late game between United’s top four rivals Liverpool and Tottenham.

“I am so happy with the game between Liverpool and Tottenham later because I know someone will lose points,” Mourinho laughed.

11 points behind PL leaders Chelsea with 13 games to go, can United catch Chelsea?

“Chelsea are very good defensive team,” Mourinho said. “They defend very well and with lots of players and I think in this situation a very defensive team wins the title with counterattack goals and set pieces goals so I don’t think they will let it slip but football is football.”

Football is football indeed. And United is playing very good football right now.

With Juan Mata and Anthony Martial grabbing a goal in each half, the latter was given a standing ovation as he left the pitch against Watford late in the game. Zlatan Ibrahimovic had an off-day in front of goal but was a handful, while Martial, Mata, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Paul Pogba are all hitting their stride. Plus Wayne Rooney, Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard are in reserve.

Mourinho knew beating Watford was important on Saturday as his side continue to grind out wins.

“We needed to win, I know it is an amazing record but it would be a perfect record with two or three draws less than we have a home,” Mourinho said. “Was a dangerous game. They are a good team, they have good experienced players, a good coach. They came obviously to defend but when they were losing they tried and they were always dangerous. It was a difficult match and very important victory for us.”

Imagine if those home draws against West Ham, Stoke, Burnley and Hull had all been wins…

United should really be neck and neck with Chelsea in the title race. Mourinho’s men are trucking along like a juggernaut and with no PL games until March due to their involvement in the EFL Cup final on Feb. 26, they can now focus on three cup competitions with the FA Cup and UEFA Europa League up next.

When it comes to the PL, United is well in the hunt for a top four finish.

