Wenger happy with Arsenal response to two “dangerous” losses

Suspended and in the stands, Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger didn’t see Alexis Sanchez’s controversial handball goal from a 2-0 win over Hull City.
But the manager knows that Sanchez’s brace helped his Gunners to snap a two-match losing run and steady the ship for a moment.
[ MORE: Clattenburg apologizes to Hull ]
Speaking on NBCSN after the game, Wenger said the heat his side has faced over the past two weeks is understandable but not anything that stayed in their focus.
“I believe every season you have some problems or some difficulties and it’s always the way you respond to some difficulties. When you do not win, you feel bad and that’s why it’s so dangerous to lose two games on the trot.”
Next up: Bayern Munich on Wednesday in a big moment for Wenger’s UEFA Champions League tenure. Can the Gunners edge Carlo Ancelotti’s Bavarian giants?
A day of controversial goals — and non-goals — continues as Southampton and West Brom both have leads courtesy of debatable offenses while West Ham was denied an equalizer.
[ WATCH: Any of the 10 a.m. EDT kicks ]
West Ham United 0-1 West Bromwich Albion
It really could be 2-2 here, but should at least be 1-1 after Sofiane Feghouli‘s equalizer was wrongly ruled out by referee Michael Oliver and linesman Simon Bennett. Nacer Chadli scored the Baggies opener moments after an uncalled foul, as Slaven Bilic cannot be pleased with the officials.
Sunderland 0-2 Southampton
Manolo Gabbiadini has three goals in two Premier League matches after a first half brace at the Stadium of Light, though the first of Saturday’s markers came off his arm.
Manchester United 1-0 Watford
Juan Mata has scored on one of 13 first half shots for the Red Devils, who are rampant at Old Trafford.
Middlesbrough 0-0 Everton
Not much cooking at the Riverside Stadium so far.
Stoke City 0-0 Crystal Palace
Wayne Hennessey has intervened on a couple occasions to keep Palace in this one.
Terrence Boyd’s third Bundesliga start of the season is going much better than his first two.
The new Darmstadt man, 25, started a 6-1 loss to Koln to open life with his new club before going 68 minutes in a 2-0 defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt.
[ MORE: Clattenburg apologizes to Hull ]
His club’s tricky fixture list continued with Borussia Dortmund, but the big American center forward made his mark by darting out of a mess of defenders in the six to finish a chance.
Referee Mark Clattenburg has held his hands up.
Just like Alexis Sanchez did…
[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]
In the first half of Arsenal’s 2-0 win against Hull City on Saturday, Clattenburg and his officiating staff allowed Sanchez’s goal to stand after he hit the ball into the net with his hand from close range.
In fairness to Clattenburg it was tough for him to see the incident and although he consulted with his linesman before awarding the goal, they didn’t see the incident close enough to rule it out. TV replays (such as the one above) show Sanchez clearly handled the ball but it did come at him quickly after Hull’s Eldin Jakupovic tried to scramble it clear.
Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Hull City defender Andrew Robertson revealed that Clattenburg watched a replay at half time and then apologized to Hull’s players.
“The referee apologized to us after half time and said it was a handball. He obviously realises he was in the wrong. It must be tough for him, but often decisions don’t go your way when you come to these big stadiums. The ref told us he didn’t give it because he wasn’t 100% sure. Not many referees can admit they’re wrong, so it’s good when he does though it doesn’t make things better.”
Bad luck for Hull, and perhaps the break that Arsenal needed to get back on track.
Hull also felt aggrieved as Lazar Markovic went through and last man Kieran Gibbs fouled him, but Clattenburg only gave the Arsenal defender a yellow card.
Those are the kind of breaks which go against a team when they’re battling relegation and maybe Arsenal finally has a little bit of luck to boost their top four push as they still sit nine points behind leaders Chelsea but are momentarily up to third place in the PL table.
Five Premier League games are coming your way at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday and you can watch them all live online.
[ STREAM: Every PL game live here ]
Manchester United host Watford, Crystal Palace head to Stoke, West Ham and West Brom clash, while Sunderland welcome Southampton and Everton head to Middlesbrough.
[ STREAM: “Goal Rush” here ]
For those of you familiar with the Premier League Breakaway Show during busy days (Boxing Day, New Year’s Day, Championship Sunday etc.) in the PL, this will follow that model of being very similar to the NFL RedZone with action shown from all of the games in the 10 a.m. ET window.
The feature game this weekend on “Goal Rush” will be Hull City vs. Liverpool and as goals and incidents occur around the league, you will be transported to the action as it happens.
More info is available here, plus the schedule for all six games at 10 a.m. ET is below. You can stream each game live by clicking on the links below or above.
10 a.m. ET: Man United vs. Watford– NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Middlesbrough vs. Everton – CNBC [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Stoke City vs. Crystal Palace – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: West Ham vs. West Brom – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Sunderland vs. Southampton – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]