Wenger happy with Arsenal response to two “dangerous” losses

Referee Mark Clattenburg has held his hands up.

Just like Alexis Sanchez did…

In the first half of Arsenal’s 2-0 win against Hull City on Saturday, Clattenburg and his officiating staff allowed Sanchez’s goal to stand after he hit the ball into the net with his hand from close range.

In fairness to Clattenburg it was tough for him to see the incident and although he consulted with his linesman before awarding the goal, they didn’t see the incident close enough to rule it out. TV replays (such as the one above) show Sanchez clearly handled the ball but it did come at him quickly after Hull’s Eldin Jakupovic tried to scramble it clear.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Hull City defender Andrew Robertson revealed that Clattenburg watched a replay at half time and then apologized to Hull’s players.

“The referee apologized to us after half time and said it was a handball. He obviously realises he was in the wrong. It must be tough for him, but often decisions don’t go your way when you come to these big stadiums. The ref told us he didn’t give it because he wasn’t 100% sure. Not many referees can admit they’re wrong, so it’s good when he does though it doesn’t make things better.”

Bad luck for Hull, and perhaps the break that Arsenal needed to get back on track.

Hull also felt aggrieved as Lazar Markovic went through and last man Kieran Gibbs fouled him, but Clattenburg only gave the Arsenal defender a yellow card.

Those are the kind of breaks which go against a team when they’re battling relegation and maybe Arsenal finally has a little bit of luck to boost their top four push as they still sit nine points behind leaders Chelsea but are momentarily up to third place in the PL table.

