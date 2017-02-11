West Ham United 2-2 West Brom: Controversy reigns in London thriller

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Lanzini stars, scores late

Chadli scores, pulled early

Evans nabs late equalizer

Defensive substitution Jonny Evans scored an ironic stoppage time equalizer for West Bromwich Albion in a 2-2 draw with West Ham United at the London Stadium on Saturday.

Sofiane Feghouli, Manuel Lanzini, and West Ham United never stopped pushing, and the hosts looked set to be rewarded with a comeback win before Evans scored in stoppage.

Nacer Chadli gave West Brom an early lead, but Baggies manager opted for defense-first in taking their foot off the gas.

Slaven Bilic was sent to the stands after throwing a fuzzy mic to the turf and screaming at referee Michael Oliver. His assistant was sent off in the first half after protesting an ungiven goal.

West Ham is 10th, level with ninth place Stoke on 32 points, while West Brom stays eighth in gaining point No. 37.

West Ham looked well-oiled in the opening minutes, in particular when Cheikhou Kouyate smoothy worked around the the left side of West Brom to open up a chance in the 18.

But it was West Brom who went ahead through Chadli in the sixth minute. West Ham boss Slaven Bilic argued for a deserved foul on Sofiane Feghouli, but play went on for Chadli to meg Kouyate and goalkeeper Darren Randolph for the opener.

West Ham suspended the celebration of a Feghouli equalizer, and despite a long discussion between referee Michael Oliver and linesman Simon Bennett the goal was not awarded. Robert Snodgrass sent in a free kick that Feghouli deposited, kept onside by an injured Craig Dawson. It was unclear whether Oliver had given a foul or Bennett had called it onside. Either way, no goal.

6 – West Brom have opened the scoring in the sixth minute in each of their last three Premier League games. Beastly. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 11, 2017

No one could keep Feghouli off the board as he brought the bubbles in the 63rd minute. Snodgrass crossed for Manuel Lanzini, whose shot was pushed off the bar by Ben Foster but onto the path of Feghouli. It was 1-1.

Foster continued to make big saves for West Brom, palming away a dangerous deflected chance before Dawson cleared the danger.

More bubbles came as Man of the Match Lanzini curled a powerful shot around a screen off Feghouli’s pass.

But Evans was the beneficiary when Randolph lost his way in a mess of bodies deep into stoppage time and the Baggies nabbed a point.

