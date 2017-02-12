Antonio Conte brushes off Mourinho “defensive” comments

Jose Mourinho feels aggrieved that Antonio Conte has been praised for Chelsea’s defensive prowess this season. Antonio Conte isn’t bothered.
The Manchester United boss claimed that he was criticized for playing with a defense-first mentality, while Conte has been praised for similar tactics this year, which has seen Chelsea vault to a prime position at the top of the table and 10 points clear.
“For many, many years in my career — especially in this country when my teams were ruthless and when my teams were phenomenal defensively and very good on the counter-attack — I listened, week after week, how that was not enough in spite of winning the title three times,” Mourinho said on Saturday. “It looks like, this season, to be phenomenal defensively and in counter-attack is art, so it is a big change in England.”
Chelsea boss Conte wasn’t moved by the comments, brushing it aside that Mourinho was simply having some fun. “I don’t like to reply to the other coaches,” Conte said on Sunday following Chelsea’s draw at Burnley. “I don’t like this joking. He’s playing. I have the experience to understand this.”
The two coaches have a bit of history this season. Conte’s Chelsea took down Manchester United 4-0 back in October, and following the match, Mourinho was not pleased with the beatdown Chelsea put on his squad, having a lengthy postmatch conversation with Conte. Neither manager would elaborate on what was said, but it was assumed that Mourinho was not pleased with Conte’s animated celebration on scoring the fourth and final goal.
“When you work very hard and win, it’s important to celebrate,” Conte said after the October match. “But I prefer to win a war, not a battle.” The two teams meet again at Old Trafford on April 15.
ATHENS, Greece (AP) Panathinaikos waited until the 67th minute for its first goal against Panetolikos before going on to win 4-0 Sunday in the Greek league.
Marcus Berg completed his hat trick in injury time – after scoring in the 67th and 80th minutes – with Robin Lod scoring in the 89th.
Fourth-placed Panathinaikos is a point behind PAOK – which drew 0-0 at Xanthi – and three behind Panionios, 1-0 winner at Veria on Saturday.
Olympiakos, which beat Larissa 2-0 Saturday, is 13 points ahead of Panionios and seemingly unstoppable in its quest for a 19th league title in 21 seasons.
In Sunday’s most exciting game, Giannena went 2-0 up on host Platanias by the 11th. Platanias equalized before halftime and went 3-2 ahead before Giannena made the final score 3-3.
A freak accident could have ended Ryan Hollingshead’s playing career, but the FC Dallas defender is on his way back to the field.
It was just a month ago that Hollingshead was struck by an oncoming car while assisting another driver that had been involved in an accident.
As a result, Hollingshead suffered three fractured fractured cervical vertebrae in the accident.
The 25-year-old posted a picture of himself on social media on Saturday after working out, with the caption, “First bike workout without the neck brace!”
Hollingshead is entering his fourth season with FC Dallas after being drafted by the Western Conference side in the 2013 MLS SuperDraft. The 6-feet-1-inch defender has made 73 regular season appearances for Oscar Pareja’s club in three seasons while adding four goals in that span.
BERLIN (AP) Daniel Didavi struck for Wolfsburg to come from behind and beat Hoffenheim 2-1, denying the visitors the chance to go third in the Bundesliga on Sunday.
Hoffenheim made the better start, putting the home side under pressure from the off.
Kerem Demirbay struck the crossbar with a free kick early on and it seemed just a matter of time before Hoffenheim would score.
Steven Zuber duly broke the deadlock in the 26th minute with a clinical finish inside the far post after Demirbay timed his pass to perfection.
Wolfsburg goalkeeper Diego Benaglio prevented Nadiem Amiri from making it 2-0 before the break. The chance was greeted with whistles from sections of the Wolfsburg support.
But they had reasons to cheer after it, though Oliver Baumann denied Mario Gomez when the Germany striker should have scored.
Maximilian Arnold scored from the resultant corner, unleashing a fierce strike inside the left post after Hoffenheim only half-cleared the ball.
Benaglio denied Demirbay and then Adam Szalai a response before Jakub Blaszczykowski cleared the loose ball off the line.
Just when it seemed Hoffenheim was back in the ascendancy, Didavi struck from close range with a little more than a quarter-hour remaining to move Wolfsburg six points above the relegation zone.
Freiburg was hosting Cologne in the late game.
One of U.S. Soccer’s most recognizable players could be heading to England.
That’s right, Carli Lloyd has reportedly received an offer to play in the FA Women’s Super League with European giants Manchester City.
According to Philly.com, Lloyd is likely to accept the offer ahead of the WSL Spring Series, which has been set up as a transition to the league’s 2017/18 season which will start in September.
Lloyd currently plays in the NWSL with the Houston Dash in addition to her recognition for his U.S. Women’s National Team success. The 34-year-old has netted 96 goals for the USWNT in her international career.
The veteran midfielder wouldn’t be the first player to complete a move to Europe over recent months, following the likes of Alex Morgan who signed with France’s Lyon and Heather O’Reilly and Crystal Dunn who joined Arsenal and Chelsea, respectively.