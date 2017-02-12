More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
LEICESTER, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 06: Wes Morgan (L) Ron-Robert Zieler (C) and Robert Huth of Leicester City look on after conceding their second goal during the Premier League match between Leicester City and West Bromwich Albion at The King Power Stadium on November 6, 2016 in Leicester, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)
Getty Images

Defensive regression the biggest culprit of Leicester City’s collapse

By Kyle BonnFeb 12, 2017, 1:00 PM EST

Rome wasn’t built in a day, but Leicester City’s title run last season seemed to be.

They have both gone up in flames just as quickly.

Leicester City is fighting relegation just a season removed from one of the most improbable championship campaigns of all-time. Plenty has been written about the reasons for their continuing collapse. Some have blamed manager Claudio Ranieri, hailed as a hero less than a year ago. Others point to the utterly eye-opening goalless streak, now at an ugly 610 Premier League minutes thanks in large part to the sudden ineptitude of Riyad Mahrez. Many point to the departure of midfield adhesive N'Golo Kante, who is nearing a second title in two seasons.

Those would all have merit. However, the overwhelming perpetrator is a massive regression of the back line, and unlike the other factors which have seemingly come from nowhere, this one we all should have seen coming.

Robert Huth, Christian Fuchs, and captain Wes Morgan played a combined 9,550 Premier League minutes last season as both Huth and Morgan played every tick of the clock. This year, those three players are 32, 30, and 33 years old. How the Leicester City board never found capable replacements or backups for those players is mind-boggling. Could we really have expected that trio to continue playing at an all star level as they climbed further above the 30-year-old mark?

Squawka Statistics ranks Leicester City as the third-worst defensive team in the Premier League by its Performance Score, but it shows directly on the pitch as well. Fuchs was undressed in the recent 3-0 loss to Manchester United, and was yanked at halftime in the loss to Swansea on Sunday. Huth has looked slower and slower, and should have been sent off by referee Jon Moss for a terrible challenge on Swans midfielder Tom Carroll. Morgan should have been called for a handball when he clumsily went to ground to block a shot. The mistakes are there for all to see, and they’re getting more and more glaring.

Sky Sports tweeted this out on Saturday before the Swansea loss. It’s meant to put the loss of Kante into an image, but doesn’t this simply serve to display the defensive frailties? Look at the massive increase in defensive errors leading to goals.

It must be said that the disappearance of both Mahrez and Jamie Vardy is a troubling trend, and Leicester can’t win if they can’t score, that much is true. As the club grows increasingly incapable of scoring goals against Premier League opposition, their chances of survival get slimmer and slimmer, and the pair may end up finding themselves benched, Mahrez just a year removed from winning Player of the Season.

Ultimately though, the defense must improve if the club is to survive, and it likely won’t come with Huth, Fuchs, and Morgan all on the field together. Expect them to start seeing less time, with Ranieri saying after the Swansea loss, “Am I too loyal to my players? I could be, could be. It is difficult when you achieve something so good. You want to give them one chance, two chances, three chances. Maybe now, it is too much.”

The club failed to strengthen in this department in January, and ultimately Ranieri may be unfairly blamed for the sudden ineptitudes of the squad he led to the title just a year ago.

La Liga & Serie A: Correa rescues Sevilla late; Juventus, Roma win

TURIN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 14: Joaquin Correa (L) of Sevilla FC in action against Giorgio Chiellini of Juventus FC during the UEFA Champions League Group H match between Juventus FC and Sevilla FC at Juventus Stadium on September 14, 2016 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)
Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images
By Matt ReedFeb 12, 2017, 4:49 PM EST

A roundup of Sunday’s action in Spain and Italy’s top flights…

La Palmas 0-1 Sevilla

Joaquín Correa kept Sevilla within three points of league leaders Real Madrid on Sunday after rescuing his side in the final 10 minutes against Las Palmas. Despite posting just three shots on target in the match, Sevilla managed to keep its title hopes alive in Spain, which is shaping up to be a three-team race. Las Palmas currently sits in 11th place on 28 points, however, the club is just eight points out of the top six.

Atletico Madrid 3-2 Celta Vigo

Late goals from Yannick Carrasco and Antoine Griezmann helped rescue Atletico Madrid on Sunday at the Vicente Calderon after a tough test from Celta Vigo. The visitors jumped out to a 1-0 lead inside of five minutes before Fernando Torres equalized in emphatic fashion with a brilliant overhead volley. John Guidetti restored the Celta lead in the 78th minute before Atleti turned it up in the final 10 minutes to pull out the victory.

Elsewhere in La Liga

Villareal 1-1 Malaga
Leganes 0-2 Sporting Gijon

Cagliari 0-2 Juventus

Gonzalo Higuain’s brace helped restore Juventus’ seven-point cushion at the top of Serie A on the road. The Bianconeri stymied the Cagliari attack on the afternoon, allowing just one shot on target, while the hosts had their chances of nicking a result diminished after the sending off of Nicoló Barella in the 67th minute.

Crotone 0-2 Roma

Roma continues to fight for a Champions League spot in Serie A after another solid performance on Sunday against Crotone. Radja Nainggolan and Edin Dzeko each found the back of the net for the visitors, who now overtake Napoli for second position in Italy’s top flight. Meanwhile, Crotone remains in the relegation zone on 13 points in 24 matches.

Torino 5-3 Pescara

When there’s three goals in the opening 15 minutes chances are you’re in for a great match, and that’s exactly what happened at the Olimpico di Torino. The hosts jumped out to a comfortable 3-0 advantage in the opening quarter of an hour before expanding the lead to 5-0 in the second stanza. However, Pescara did its best to make it a compelling match after netting three goals in 10 minutes in the second half. Pescara remains at the bottom of Serie A on nine points, while Torino currently sits ninth in Italy.

Elsewhere in Serie A

Inter Milan 2-0 Empoli
Palermo 1-3 Atalanta
Sassuolo 1-3 Chievo Verona
Sampdoria 3-1 Bologna

Video: Torres stuns Celta Vigo with overhead volley

MADRID, SPAIN - FEBRUARY 12: Fernando Torres of Club Atletico de Madrid scores his team's 1st goal during the La Liga match between Club Atletico de Madrid and RC Celta de Vigo at Vicente Calderon Stadium on February 12, 2017 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)
Denis Doyle/Getty Images
By Matt ReedFeb 12, 2017, 4:00 PM EST

Just WOW!

While Yannick Carrasco’s cross into Fernando Torres looked anything but threatening, the former Spanish international did something quite extraordinary with his off-balance attempt.

Torres netted his fifth goal of the season in the first half of Sunday’s La Liga encounter against Celta Vigo after cleverly lobbing the ball over goalkeeper Sergio Alvarez from a near impossible angle.

Atletico was trailing early on after Celta took the lead in the fifth minute, but Torres’ response six minutes later got the Vicente Calderon rocking.

Watch Torres’ stunning overhead finish below:

Ranieri turns attention to survival after latest PL defeat

SWANSEA, WALES - FEBRUARY 12: Tom Carroll of Swansea City takes on Danny Simpson and Riyad Mahrez of Leicester City during the Premier League match between Swansea City and Leicester City at Liberty Stadium on February 12, 2017 in Swansea, Wales. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
Stu Forster/Getty Images
By Matt ReedFeb 12, 2017, 3:16 PM EST

Claudio Ranieri‘s side have looked anything but the Cinderella story that graced the Premier League a season ago, and now there’s a legitimate chance that Leicester won’t even be back in England’s top flight next season.

Through 25 rounds of action, the Foxes sit just one point above the relegation zone and have gone winless in their last six PL matches.

While the club’s goalscoring woes are certainly a major concern after Jamie Vardy and Riyad Mahrez put on a clinic during the 2015/16 campaign, Ranieri’s side has become one of the worst defensive sides in the PL after conceding on 43 occasions.

“We have two problems – we concede goals and we don’t score,” Ranieri said to Sky Sports. “We have to speak together to find a solution, it is not possible to continue in this way. I wanted this game to be the start of a ‘new season’, but it is the same, it is unbelievable this season.

Sunday’s latest 2-0 defeat against fellow relegation-fighting side Swansea City showed the Foxes’ inability to defend once more, while only mustering up one shot on target throughout the encounter.

Not only have the Foxes floundered at critical moments in the PL season but the club has also bailed out of the Champions League and EFL Cup.

Now, Ranieri and co. are fighting for survival at the bottom of the PL, as six teams sit within five points of one another.

“We started well against a good team but their first two shots on goal are goals and it is very difficult to come back from that. We created chances in the second half but they defended very, very well.

“We wanted to make a good result against another team near the relegation zone. Our mind is on the Premier League. The FA Cup and Champions League is something different.

“We want to play well and be safe in the Premier League. Our main target is to be safe in the Premier League.”

Antonio Conte brushes off Mourinho “defensive” comments

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 04: Antonio Conte, manager of Chelsea applauds during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Arsenal at Stamford Bridge on February 4, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)
Getty Images
By Kyle BonnFeb 12, 2017, 2:38 PM EST

Jose Mourinho feels aggrieved that Antonio Conte has been praised for Chelsea’s defensive prowess this season. Antonio Conte isn’t bothered.

The Manchester United boss claimed that he was criticized for playing with a defense-first mentality, while Conte has been praised for similar tactics this year, which has seen Chelsea vault to a prime position at the top of the table and 10 points clear.

“For many, many years in my career — especially in this country when my teams were ruthless and when my teams were phenomenal defensively and very good on the counter-attack — I listened, week after week, how that was not enough in spite of winning the title three times,” Mourinho said on Saturday. “It looks like, this season, to be phenomenal defensively and in counter-attack is art, so it is a big change in England.”

Chelsea boss Conte wasn’t moved by the comments, brushing it aside that Mourinho was simply having some fun. “I don’t like to reply to the other coaches,” Conte said on Sunday following Chelsea’s draw at Burnley. “I don’t like this joking. He’s playing. I have the experience to understand this.”

The two coaches have a bit of history this season. Conte’s Chelsea took down Manchester United 4-0 back in October, and following the match, Mourinho was not pleased with the beatdown Chelsea put on his squad, having a lengthy postmatch conversation with Conte. Neither manager would elaborate on what was said, but it was assumed that Mourinho was not pleased with Conte’s animated celebration on scoring the fourth and final goal.

“When you work very hard and win, it’s important to celebrate,” Conte said after the October match. “But I prefer to win a war, not a battle.” The two teams meet again at Old Trafford on April 15.