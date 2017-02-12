Panathinaikos beats Panetolikos 4-0 with late surge

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

ATHENS, Greece (AP) Panathinaikos waited until the 67th minute for its first goal against Panetolikos before going on to win 4-0 Sunday in the Greek league.

Marcus Berg completed his hat trick in injury time – after scoring in the 67th and 80th minutes – with Robin Lod scoring in the 89th.

Fourth-placed Panathinaikos is a point behind PAOK – which drew 0-0 at Xanthi – and three behind Panionios, 1-0 winner at Veria on Saturday.

Olympiakos, which beat Larissa 2-0 Saturday, is 13 points ahead of Panionios and seemingly unstoppable in its quest for a 19th league title in 21 seasons.

In Sunday’s most exciting game, Giannena went 2-0 up on host Platanias by the 11th. Platanias equalized before halftime and went 3-2 ahead before Giannena made the final score 3-3.