Ranieri turns attention to survival after latest PL defeat

Claudio Ranieri‘s side have looked anything but the Cinderella story that graced the Premier League a season ago, and now there’s a legitimate chance that Leicester won’t even be back in England’s top flight next season.
Through 25 rounds of action, the Foxes sit just one point above the relegation zone and have gone winless in their last six PL matches.
While the club’s goalscoring woes are certainly a major concern after Jamie Vardy and Riyad Mahrez put on a clinic during the 2015/16 campaign, Ranieri’s side has become one of the worst defensive sides in the PL after conceding on 43 occasions.
“We have two problems – we concede goals and we don’t score,” Ranieri said to Sky Sports. “We have to speak together to find a solution, it is not possible to continue in this way. I wanted this game to be the start of a ‘new season’, but it is the same, it is unbelievable this season.
Sunday’s latest 2-0 defeat against fellow relegation-fighting side Swansea City showed the Foxes’ inability to defend once more, while only mustering up one shot on target throughout the encounter.
Not only have the Foxes floundered at critical moments in the PL season but the club has also bailed out of the Champions League and EFL Cup.
Now, Ranieri and co. are fighting for survival at the bottom of the PL, as six teams sit within five points of one another.
“We started well against a good team but their first two shots on goal are goals and it is very difficult to come back from that. We created chances in the second half but they defended very, very well.
“We wanted to make a good result against another team near the relegation zone. Our mind is on the Premier League. The FA Cup and Champions League is something different.
“We want to play well and be safe in the Premier League. Our main target is to be safe in the Premier League.”
BERLIN (AP) Daniel Didavi struck for Wolfsburg to come from behind and beat Hoffenheim 2-1, denying the visitors the chance to go third in the Bundesliga on Sunday.
Hoffenheim made the better start, putting the home side under pressure from the off.
Kerem Demirbay struck the crossbar with a free kick early on and it seemed just a matter of time before Hoffenheim would score.
Steven Zuber duly broke the deadlock in the 26th minute with a clinical finish inside the far post after Demirbay timed his pass to perfection.
Wolfsburg goalkeeper Diego Benaglio prevented Nadiem Amiri from making it 2-0 before the break. The chance was greeted with whistles from sections of the Wolfsburg support.
But they had reasons to cheer after it, though Oliver Baumann denied Mario Gomez when the Germany striker should have scored.
Maximilian Arnold scored from the resultant corner, unleashing a fierce strike inside the left post after Hoffenheim only half-cleared the ball.
Benaglio denied Demirbay and then Adam Szalai a response before Jakub Blaszczykowski cleared the loose ball off the line.
Just when it seemed Hoffenheim was back in the ascendancy, Didavi struck from close range with a little more than a quarter-hour remaining to move Wolfsburg six points above the relegation zone.
Freiburg was hosting Cologne in the late game.
One of U.S. Soccer’s most recognizable players could be heading to England.
That’s right, Carli Lloyd has reportedly received an offer to play in the FA Women’s Super League with European giants Manchester City.
According to Philly.com, Lloyd is likely to accept the offer ahead of the WSL Spring Series, which has been set up as a transition to the league’s 2017/18 season which will start in September.
Lloyd currently plays in the NWSL with the Houston Dash in addition to her recognition for his U.S. Women’s National Team success. The 34-year-old has netted 96 goals for the USWNT in her international career.
The veteran midfielder wouldn’t be the first player to complete a move to Europe over recent months, following the likes of Alex Morgan who signed with France’s Lyon and Heather O’Reilly and Crystal Dunn who joined Arsenal and Chelsea, respectively.
A roundup of Sunday’s action in Spain and Italy’s top flights…
La Palmas 0-1 Sevilla
Joaquín Correa kept Sevilla within three points of league leaders Real Madrid on Sunday after rescuing his side in the final 10 minutes against Las Palmas. Despite posting just three shots on target in the match, Sevilla managed to keep its title hopes alive in Spain, which is shaping up to be a three-team race. Las Palmas currently sits in 11th place on 28 points, however, the club is just eight points out of the top six.
Atletico Madrid 3-2 Celta Vigo
Late goals from Yannick Carrasco and Antoine Griezmann helped rescue Atletico Madrid on Sunday at the Vicente Calderon after a tough test from Celta Vigo. The visitors jumped out to a 1-0 lead inside of five minutes before Fernando Torres equalized in emphatic fashion with a brilliant overhead volley. John Guidetti restored the Celta lead in the 78th minute before Atleti turned it up in the final 10 minutes to pull out the victory.
Elsewhere in La Liga
Villareal 1-1 Malaga
Leganes 0-2 Sporting Gijon
Cagliari 0-2 Juventus
Gonzalo Higuain’s brace helped restore Juventus’ seven-point cushion at the top of Serie A on the road. The Bianconeri stymied the Cagliari attack on the afternoon, allowing just one shot on target, while the hosts had their chances of nicking a result diminished after the sending off of Nicoló Barella in the 67th minute.
Crotone 0-2 Roma
Roma continues to fight for a Champions League spot in Serie A after another solid performance on Sunday against Crotone. Radja Nainggolan and Edin Dzeko each found the back of the net for the visitors, who now overtake Napoli for second position in Italy’s top flight. Meanwhile, Crotone remains in the relegation zone on 13 points in 24 matches.
Torino 5-3 Pescara
When there’s three goals in the opening 15 minutes chances are you’re in for a great match, and that’s exactly what happened at the Olimpico di Torino. The hosts jumped out to a comfortable 3-0 advantage in the opening quarter of an hour before expanding the lead to 5-0 in the second stanza. However, Pescara did its best to make it a compelling match after netting three goals in 10 minutes in the second half. Pescara remains at the bottom of Serie A on nine points, while Torino currently sits ninth in Italy.
Elsewhere in Serie A
Inter Milan 2-0 Empoli
Palermo 1-3 Atalanta
Sassuolo 1-3 Chievo Verona
Sampdoria 3-1 Bologna
Just WOW!
While Yannick Carrasco’s cross into Fernando Torres looked anything but threatening, the former Spanish international did something quite extraordinary with his off-balance attempt.
Torres netted his fifth goal of the season in the first half of Sunday’s La Liga encounter against Celta Vigo after cleverly lobbing the ball over goalkeeper Sergio Alvarez from a near impossible angle.
Atletico was trailing early on after Celta took the lead in the fifth minute, but Torres’ response six minutes later got the Vicente Calderon rocking.
Watch Torres’ stunning overhead finish below: