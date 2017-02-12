Report: Carli Lloyd receives offer to play for Manchester City

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

One of U.S. Soccer’s most recognizable players could be heading to England.

That’s right, Carli Lloyd has reportedly received an offer to play in the FA Women’s Super League with European giants Manchester City.

According to Philly.com, Lloyd is likely to accept the offer ahead of the WSL Spring Series, which has been set up as a transition to the league’s 2017/18 season which will start in September.

Lloyd currently plays in the NWSL with the Houston Dash in addition to her recognition for his U.S. Women’s National Team success. The 34-year-old has netted 96 goals for the USWNT in her international career.

The veteran midfielder wouldn’t be the first player to complete a move to Europe over recent months, following the likes of Alex Morgan who signed with France’s Lyon and Heather O’Reilly and Crystal Dunn who joined Arsenal and Chelsea, respectively.