Southern African nations endorse challenger in upcoming CAF elections

COSAFA, the 14 nation confederacy encompassing southern Africa, announced its unanimous support for challenger Ahmad Ahmad in the upcoming CAF presidential elections in March.
Current CAF president Issa Hayatou (pictured), who filled in as FIFA president in the immediate aftermath of Sepp Blatter’s ban and before the election of Gianni Infantino, has been in charge since his election in 1988 following the death of Yidnekatchew Tessema. He is seeking an eighth elected term.
Ahmad is the current head of the Madagascar FA, and announced last month he intended to run in the upcoming election.
Hayatou, at 70 years old, had planned to step down after this term due to CAF regulations that barred officials from holding office past 70, but with those regulations struck down in 2015, he changed his mind.
The announcement by COSAFA puts pressure on Hayatou, who now must find support elsewhere in the continent. However, it’s not terribly surprising, given that Madagascar is a member of COSAFA. Ahmad is not on the COSAFA executive committee, which is headed by Zimbabwe FA president Philip Chiyangwa.
A roundup of Sunday’s action in Spain and Italy’s top flights…
La Palmas 0-1 Sevilla
Joaquín Correa kept Sevilla within three points of league leaders Real Madrid on Sunday after rescuing his side in the final 10 minutes against Las Palmas. Despite posting just three shots on target in the match, Sevilla managed to keep its title hopes alive in Spain, which is shaping up to be a three-team race. Las Palmas currently sits in 11th place on 28 points, however, the club is just eight points out of the top six.
Atletico Madrid 3-2 Celta Vigo
Late goals from Yannick Carrasco and Antoine Griezmann helped rescue Atletico Madrid on Sunday at the Vicente Calderon after a tough test from Celta Vigo. The visitors jumped out to a 1-0 lead inside of five minutes before Fernando Torres equalized in emphatic fashion with a brilliant overhead volley. John Guidetti restored the Celta lead in the 78th minute before Atleti turned it up in the final 10 minutes to pull out the victory.
Elsewhere in La Liga
Villareal 1-1 Malaga
Leganes 0-2 Sporting Gijon
Cagliari 0-2 Juventus
Gonzalo Higuain’s brace helped restore Juventus’ seven-point cushion at the top of Serie A on the road. The Bianconeri stymied the Cagliari attack on the afternoon, allowing just one shot on target, while the hosts had their chances of nicking a result diminished after the sending off of Nicoló Barella in the 67th minute.
Crotone 0-2 Roma
Roma continues to fight for a Champions League spot in Serie A after another solid performance on Sunday against Crotone. Radja Nainggolan and Edin Dzeko each found the back of the net for the visitors, who now overtake Napoli for second position in Italy’s top flight. Meanwhile, Crotone remains in the relegation zone on 13 points in 24 matches.
Torino 5-3 Pescara
When there’s three goals in the opening 15 minutes chances are you’re in for a great match, and that’s exactly what happened at the Olimpico di Torino. The hosts jumped out to a comfortable 3-0 advantage in the opening quarter of an hour before expanding the lead to 5-0 in the second stanza. However, Pescara did its best to make it a compelling match after netting three goals in 10 minutes in the second half. Pescara remains at the bottom of Serie A on nine points, while Torino currently sits ninth in Italy.
Elsewhere in Serie A
Inter Milan 2-0 Empoli
Palermo 1-3 Atalanta
Sassuolo 1-3 Chievo Verona
Sampdoria 3-1 Bologna
Just WOW!
While Yannick Carrasco’s cross into Fernando Torres looked anything but threatening, the former Spanish international did something quite extraordinary with his off-balance attempt.
Torres netted his fifth goal of the season in the first half of Sunday’s La Liga encounter against Celta Vigo after cleverly lobbing the ball over goalkeeper Sergio Alvarez from a near impossible angle.
Atletico was trailing early on after Celta took the lead in the fifth minute, but Torres’ response six minutes later got the Vicente Calderon rocking.
Watch Torres’ stunning overhead finish below:
Claudio Ranieri‘s side have looked anything but the Cinderella story that graced the Premier League a season ago, and now there’s a legitimate chance that Leicester won’t even be back in England’s top flight next season.
Through 25 rounds of action, the Foxes sit just one point above the relegation zone and have gone winless in their last six PL matches.
While the club’s goalscoring woes are certainly a major concern after Jamie Vardy and Riyad Mahrez put on a clinic during the 2015/16 campaign, Ranieri’s side has become one of the worst defensive sides in the PL after conceding on 43 occasions.
“We have two problems – we concede goals and we don’t score,” Ranieri said to Sky Sports. “We have to speak together to find a solution, it is not possible to continue in this way. I wanted this game to be the start of a ‘new season’, but it is the same, it is unbelievable this season.
Sunday’s latest 2-0 defeat against fellow relegation-fighting side Swansea City showed the Foxes’ inability to defend once more, while only mustering up one shot on target throughout the encounter.
Not only have the Foxes floundered at critical moments in the PL season but the club has also bailed out of the Champions League and EFL Cup.
Now, Ranieri and co. are fighting for survival at the bottom of the PL, as six teams sit within five points of one another.
“We started well against a good team but their first two shots on goal are goals and it is very difficult to come back from that. We created chances in the second half but they defended very, very well.
“We wanted to make a good result against another team near the relegation zone. Our mind is on the Premier League. The FA Cup and Champions League is something different.
“We want to play well and be safe in the Premier League. Our main target is to be safe in the Premier League.”
Jose Mourinho feels aggrieved that Antonio Conte has been praised for Chelsea’s defensive prowess this season. Antonio Conte isn’t bothered.
The Manchester United boss claimed that he was criticized for playing with a defense-first mentality, while Conte has been praised for similar tactics this year, which has seen Chelsea vault to a prime position at the top of the table and 10 points clear.
“For many, many years in my career — especially in this country when my teams were ruthless and when my teams were phenomenal defensively and very good on the counter-attack — I listened, week after week, how that was not enough in spite of winning the title three times,” Mourinho said on Saturday. “It looks like, this season, to be phenomenal defensively and in counter-attack is art, so it is a big change in England.”
Chelsea boss Conte wasn’t moved by the comments, brushing it aside that Mourinho was simply having some fun. “I don’t like to reply to the other coaches,” Conte said on Sunday following Chelsea’s draw at Burnley. “I don’t like this joking. He’s playing. I have the experience to understand this.”
The two coaches have a bit of history this season. Conte’s Chelsea took down Manchester United 4-0 back in October, and following the match, Mourinho was not pleased with the beatdown Chelsea put on his squad, having a lengthy postmatch conversation with Conte. Neither manager would elaborate on what was said, but it was assumed that Mourinho was not pleased with Conte’s animated celebration on scoring the fourth and final goal.
“When you work very hard and win, it’s important to celebrate,” Conte said after the October match. “But I prefer to win a war, not a battle.” The two teams meet again at Old Trafford on April 15.