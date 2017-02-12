VIDEO: Burnley fan saves shot from hitting baby in the face

With Chelsea leading Burnley 1-0, the Clarets were pressing for an equalizer and doing so with attacking intent. Ashley Barnes found himself on the ball with a bit of space, so he popped off a shot that went just wide. No harm done, and Chelsea took its goal kick in an otherwise completely innocuous moment in an otherwise entertaining game.

Upon further review, we might have witnessed the save of the season.

Replay of the shot showed the ball fly into the stands, where a Burnley fan reaches one row in front of him and palms the ball away from its otherwise inevitable target: a very small child’s head. What a stop.

That was a close call! pic.twitter.com/fsdnrELm8o — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) February 12, 2017

MY HEART SKIPPED A BEAT.

Seriously, sign that man up. Chelsea could have used his services a few minutes later as Burnley would indeed find the equalizer on an exquisite free-kick from January signing Robbie Brady, and that kiddo was in perfect shape to witness the moment, thanks to this alert fan. What a save.

