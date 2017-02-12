Video: Torres stuns Celta Vigo with overhead volley

Claudio Ranieri‘s side have looked anything but the Cinderella story that graced the Premier League a season ago, and now there’s a legitimate chance that Leicester won’t even be back in England’s top flight next season.

[ MORE: Swansea drops Leicester, puts Foxes in precarious position ]

Through 25 rounds of action, the Foxes sit just one point above the relegation zone and have gone winless in their last six PL matches.

[ MORE: Nathan Dyer’s season in jeopardy after Achilles injury ]

While the club’s goalscoring woes are certainly a major concern after Jamie Vardy and Riyad Mahrez put on a clinic during the 2015/16 campaign, Ranieri’s side has become one of the worst defensive sides in the PL after conceding on 43 occasions.

“We have two problems – we concede goals and we don’t score,” Ranieri said to Sky Sports. “We have to speak together to find a solution, it is not possible to continue in this way. I wanted this game to be the start of a ‘new season’, but it is the same, it is unbelievable this season.

Sunday’s latest 2-0 defeat against fellow relegation-fighting side Swansea City showed the Foxes’ inability to defend once more, while only mustering up one shot on target throughout the encounter.

Not only have the Foxes floundered at critical moments in the PL season but the club has also bailed out of the Champions League and EFL Cup.

Now, Ranieri and co. are fighting for survival at the bottom of the PL, as six teams sit within five points of one another.

“We started well against a good team but their first two shots on goal are goals and it is very difficult to come back from that. We created chances in the second half but they defended very, very well.

“We wanted to make a good result against another team near the relegation zone. Our mind is on the Premier League. The FA Cup and Champions League is something different.

“We want to play well and be safe in the Premier League. Our main target is to be safe in the Premier League.”