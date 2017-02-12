Watch Live: Burnley vs. Chelsea (Lineups & Live Stream)

Nine points in front with three months left to play, many believe Chelsea has the Premier League title already wrapped up. They can push the lead even further with a road win today as the Blues visit Turf Moor to take on Burnley live at 8:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN or live online at NBCSports.com.

Thanks to more chaos below them as second-placed Spurs lost on Saturday, the Blues are looking to extend their advantage after naming an unchanged side.

David Luiz is in the starting lineup for the 21st straight time despite Antonio Conte noting midweek that he’s been playing with pain in his knee. The Brazilian has been a revelation in his first season back with the Blues, having returned over the summer from PSG. He starts alongside regular defenders Cesar Azpilicueta and captain Gary Cahill who makes his 150th Premier League appearance for the Blues, while Diego Costa heads the attack with the in-form Eden Hazard behind him.

[ WATCH LIVE: Burnley vs. Chelsea live online at NBCSports.com ]

Burnley, meanwhile, has traded wins and losses dating back to New Year’s Eve, with their home form perfect since that time. They sit in 13th in the table nine points above trouble, but they must continue to trudge on to avoid seeing themselves slip into the relegation battle, as bottom-half sides are often prone to doing towards the end of the season with nothing else to fight for.

With Jeff Hendrick suspended following his straight red in the early proceedings of last week’s loss to Watford, manager Sean Dyche has handed debut starts to January signings Robbie Brady and Ashley Westwood, sending Scott Arfield to the bench as well. Striker Sam Vokes remains on the sidelines with Andre Gray and Ashley Barnes preferred up front.

Should Burnley pull off the upset, it would be the club’s first league win over Chelsea since 1983, and would mark six straight home wins for the first time in 56 years, dating back to an eight-game streak in the early goings of the 1961/62 season.

LINEUPS

Burnley: Heaton; Ward, Mee, Keane, Lowton; Brady, Westwood, Barton, Boyd; Barnes, Gray.

Subs: Tarkowski, Flanagan, Arfield, Robinson, Gudmundsson, Darikwa, Vokes.

Chelsea: Courtois; Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Cahill; Moses, Kante, Matic, Alonso; Pedro, Diego Costa, Hazard.

Subs: Begovic, Zouma, Ake, Chalobah, Fabregas, Willian, Batshuayi.

Follow @the_bonnfire