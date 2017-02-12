More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
LEICESTER, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 08: Demarai Gray of Leicester City celebrates after scoring his team's third goal during the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round replay match between Leicester City and Derby City at The King Power Stadium on February 8, 2017 in Leicester, England. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)
Watch Live: Swansea City vs. Leicester City (Lineups & Live Stream)

By Kyle BonnFeb 12, 2017, 10:47 AM EST

Leicester City and Swansea City play a vital relegation battle as the Foxes visit the Liberty Stadium at 11:00 a.m. ET live on NBCSN or live online at NBCSports.com.

The defending champions are on a four-match losing streak that has seen them drop to just a point above the drop. That has seen manager Claudio Ranieri ring the changes, as Shinji Okazaki and Ahmed Musa were dropped to the bench in favor of Demarai Gray and Mark Albrighton. Islam Slimani makes the bench as he returns from a groin injury.

Gray scored in the midweek FA Cup win, and has been slotted in with Ranieri hoping to spark something in the squad that will end the miserable run. The Foxes have been shut out a whopping five straight matches, without a goal in 520 minutes. Ranieri has stuck with Christian Fuchs in defense after a poor showing in the 3-0 defeat to Manchester United last time out.

For Swansea City, January signing Jordan Ayew still has not yet made his club debut after returning from the African Cup of Nations. Ki Sung-Yeung and Jefferson Montero are out injured, but Gylfi Sigurdsson continues in the attack, one of the most in-form forwards in the Premier League.

Leicester City has won four straight matches against Swansea City, with 11 goals for and just one conceded over that time. No defending champion has lost five straight in English top flight play since Chelsea in 1956.

LINEUPS

Swansea City: Fabianski; Naughton, Fernandez, Mawson, Olsson; Carroll, Fer, Cork; Dyer, Llorente, Sigurdsson.
Subs: Nordfeldt, Rangel, Kingsley, Amat, Routledge, Narsingh, Ayew.

Leicester City: Schmeichel; Simpson, Huth, Morgan, Fuchs; Mahrez, Drinkwater, Ndidi, Albrighton; Gray, Vardy.
Subs: Zieler, Chilwell, King, Amartey, Musa, Slimani, Okazaki.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 12: Robbie Brady of Burnley celebrates scoring his sides first goal during the Premier League match between Burnley and Chelsea at Turf Moor on February 12, 2017 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)
By Kyle BonnFeb 12, 2017, 10:25 AM EST

Chelsea gains ground on the rest of the Premier League, but maybe not by as much as they would have hoped.

The Blues pummeled Burnley through the final 20 minutes in the snow at Turf Moor, but could not find a winner as Robbie Brady‘s free-kick strike past the half-hour mark was enough for the Clarets to continue their fine home form with a point against the league leaders.

Chelsea forced the hosts onto their heels straight away, and Eden Hazard forced the first save on six minutes as Diego Costa threaded him through but the low shot was in range for Tom Heaton to collect. Just a minute later, the Blues had their opener as a counter featured beautiful movement to ease the ball into the Burnley half, and Victor Moses fed Pedro who beat Michael Keane one-on-one and passed the ball into the back of the net.

It was all too easy for Chelsea, who following the goal seemed content to sit back, let Burnley possess, and hit back on the counter. That strategy would haunt them, however, as the hosts struck to even things up in the 24th minute. An exquisite free-kick from January signing Robbie Brady in his first start for the club beat Thibaut Courtois and buried into top-left corner to bring it back level the score at 1-1.

Burnley continued to look dangerous, forcing Chelsea to take back the initiative. The Clarets nearly went in front in the 36th minute as Joey Barton delivered a brilliant ball to Matthew Lowton who had snuck free near the right post but Courtois saved well. The Blues had a chance of their own minutes later, as a ball into the box by Marcos Alonso screamed just millimeters above the head of Diego Costa who rose high to meet it.

The Clarets seemed in to take the lead just minutes after the halftime break as Ashley Barnes skipped past Gary Cahill on the right wing and then fed Andre Gray, and while the ball scooted through the legs of David Luiz embarrassingly, Courtois was there to save the poor effort on goal.

Chelsea gained control through the final 20 minutes, as they pushed for an opener with substitute Cesc Fabregas pulling the strings, but they could not find a way through a well-organized and hard-working Burnley defense. The point pushes Chelsea 10 points above Arsenal and Tottenham, while Burnley pulls 10 points away from the relegation zone, jumping Watford into 12th position. The draw snaps a five-match home winning streak for Burnley, without a loss at Turf Moor since November 26th against Manchester City.

By Kyle BonnFeb 12, 2017, 9:18 AM EST

With Chelsea leading Burnley 1-0, the Clarets were pressing for an equalizer and doing so with attacking intent. Ashley Barnes found himself on the ball with a bit of space, so he popped off a shot that went just wide. No harm done, and Chelsea took its goal kick in an otherwise completely innocuous moment in an otherwise entertaining game.

Upon further review, we might have witnessed the save of the season.

Replay of the shot showed the ball fly into the stands, where a Burnley fan reaches one row in front of him and palms the ball away from its otherwise inevitable target: a very small child’s head. What a stop.

MY HEART SKIPPED A BEAT.

Seriously, sign that man up. Chelsea could have used his services a few minutes later as Burnley would indeed find the equalizer on an exquisite free-kick from January signing Robbie Brady, and that kiddo was in perfect shape to witness the moment, thanks to this alert fan. What a save.

MADRID, SPAIN - NOVEMBER 06: Gareth Bale of Real Madrid celebrates after scoring his 2nd goal during the Liga match between Real Madrid CF and Leganes on November 6, 2016 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)
By Kyle BonnFeb 12, 2017, 8:59 AM EST

Just Saturday, Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane said he didn’t expect Gareth Bale back until the beginning of March.

The Welshman has been out since late November after undergoing surgery to repair torn ankle ligaments. Today, the club made it clear that Bale had returned to training, raising heads and sparking chatter that maybe he could return sooner than anticipated.

When speaking earlier, Zidane had targeted Madrid’s return leg of their Champions League matchup with Napoli on March 7 as his ideal return. “I hope that Bale is back with us before the return leg against Napoli,” Zidane said. “He still has to return to team training, which is the most important thing.”

Well, he’s done that less than 24 hours later.

Now, it appears the La Liga leaders could potentially have their man back before that. The ambitious goal would now be Wednesday’s first leg at home against Napoli, but having been out for so long, it’s unlikely he would be match fit that quickly. Madrid has a home meeting with Espanyol next weekend and a visit to Valencia in 10 days that he could look towards, plus two more league games against Villareal and Las Palmas before the visit to Naples.

Madrid has for the most part not missed a beat with Bale out, losing just the one league match against Sevilla, although they were eliminated from the Copa del Rey quarterfinals in late January. Zidane has deployed a number of different formations in Bale’s absence, with Marco Acensio seeing time on the wing, or playing Isco in the lone creative attacking role with Casemiro and Modric behind him. Through it all, Zidane has played Cristiano Ronaldo up top with Karim Benzema in a two-striker attack, and it will be interesting to see if Madrid sticks with that and slots Bale in opposite a wide Isco or Lucas Vasquez, or if Ronaldo moves back to a wider inside-forward role.

All this will please Wales boss Chris Coleman, who will now almost surely see Bale fit for the late March international break for a World Cup qualifier against the Republic of Ireland.

SUNDERLAND, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 14: David Luiz of Chelsea is seen during the Premier League match between Sunderland and Chelsea at Stadium of Light on December 14, 2016 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)
By Kyle BonnFeb 12, 2017, 7:35 AM EST

Nine points in front with three months left to play, many believe Chelsea has the Premier League title already wrapped up. They can push the lead even further with a road win today as the Blues visit Turf Moor to take on Burnley live at 8:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN or live online at NBCSports.com.

Thanks to more chaos below them as second-placed Spurs lost on Saturday, the Blues are looking to extend their advantage after naming an unchanged side.

David Luiz is in the starting lineup for the 21st straight time despite Antonio Conte noting midweek that he’s been playing with pain in his knee. The Brazilian has been a revelation in his first season back with the Blues, having returned over the summer from PSG. He starts alongside regular defenders Cesar Azpilicueta and captain Gary Cahill who makes his 150th Premier League appearance for the Blues, while Diego Costa heads the attack with the in-form Eden Hazard behind him.

Burnley, meanwhile, has traded wins and losses dating back to New Year’s Eve, with their home form perfect since that time. They sit in 13th in the table nine points above trouble, but they must continue to trudge on to avoid seeing themselves slip into the relegation battle, as bottom-half sides are often prone to doing towards the end of the season with nothing else to fight for.

With Jeff Hendrick suspended following his straight red in the early proceedings of last week’s loss to Watford, manager Sean Dyche has handed debut starts to January signings Robbie Brady and Ashley Westwood, sending Scott Arfield to the bench as well. Striker Sam Vokes remains on the sidelines with Andre Gray and Ashley Barnes preferred up front.

Should Burnley pull off the upset, it would be the club’s first league win over Chelsea since 1983, and would mark six straight home wins for the first time in 56 years, dating back to an eight-game streak in the early goings of the 1961/62 season.

LINEUPS

Burnley: Heaton; Ward, Mee, Keane, Lowton; Brady, Westwood, Barton, Boyd; Barnes, Gray.
Subs: Tarkowski, Flanagan, Arfield, Robinson, Gudmundsson, Darikwa, Vokes.

Chelsea: Courtois; Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Cahill; Moses, Kante, Matic, Alonso; Pedro, Diego Costa, Hazard.
Subs: Begovic, Zouma, Ake, Chalobah, Fabregas, Willian, Batshuayi.