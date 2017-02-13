More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 13: Raheem Sterling of Manchester City celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Manchester City at Vitality Stadium on February 13, 2017 in Bournemouth, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
Bournemouth 0-2 Manchester City: Sterling sends City second

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 13, 2017, 4:54 PM EST
  • City climbs second
  • Sterling, Aguero score
  • Jesus, Wilshere injured
  • Caballero makes big saves

Raheem Sterling scored in the first half and assisted in the second as Manchester City leapt into second place on the Premier League table after a 2-0 win over Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Monday.

Sergio Aguero scored City’s other goal. Aguero subbed into the game after an early injury to Gabriel Jesus.

City moves eight points back of Chelsea, and two ahead of Top Four-completing Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal. Bournemouth is 14th, six points clear of the drop zone.

Gabriel Jesus picked up an ankle injury and left the match for Sergio Aguero in the 15th minute, which is not a bad pull off the subs’ bench.

Though City dominated the ball, it was Wily Caballero called into play to make the biggest stop of the first 20 minutes when he slid to deny Jordon Ibe.

The visitors should’ve went ahead when David Silva found Raheem Sterling near the spot. Sterling’s shot was pushed off the pipe by Artur Boruc, and Charlie Daniels cleared the rebound.

The breakthrough came from Leroy Sane’s cross, which deflected into the path of Sterling. The English winger leapt to side foot the ball into the top of the net and it was 1-0 in the 29th minute.

Joshua King saw a goal ruled out after he fouled John Stones en route to nearly equalizing a minute later.

Cherries’ stalwart Jack Wilshere left the pitch injured just before halftime.

Bournemouth kept working, and the hosts nearly leveled when Benik Afobe dribbled and found Harry Arter for a left-footed rip that forced Caballero to dive right.

City quickly answered, and Aguero finished his chance when Sterling squared into the six. Sterling pushed the ball off Tyrone Mings and into the goal.

Swansea loses Dyer for season with Achilles injury

SWANSEA, WALES - JANUARY 14: Nathan Dyer of Swansea City is tackled by Aaron Ramsey of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Swansea City and Arsenal at Liberty Stadium on January 14, 2017 in Swansea, Wales. (Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images)
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 13, 2017, 4:08 PM EST

It’s been mostly good news since Paul Clement took over at Swansea City, so this is a departure in tone for the Welsh side.

Nathan Dyer is out for the year.

Dyer tore his Achilles tendon seven minutes into Sunday’s win over Leicester City, a victory that boosted Swans into 15th place. Swansea is four points clear of the drop zone.

Dyer joins Jefferson Montero as long-term injuries on the wing for Swansea, which has Luciano Narsingh and Jordan Ayew among its wing options.

Dyer won a PL title on loan at Leicester City last season, and missed eight matches with an ankle injury earlier this season.

A scan today revealed that the 29-year-old has ruptured the Achilles tendon in his left ankle.
It means Dyer, who won a Premier League medal on loan at Leicester last season, will have to undergo surgery in due course to cure the problem.
Dyer is 29, and returning from an achilles injury is no picnic, especially for a speed merchant. All our best to the Premier League vet.

U.S. Soccer hires “performance director” from the Premier League

CARSON, CA - FEBRUARY 5: Jozy Altidore #17 of the United States is congratulated by Michael Bradley #4 after scoring against Canada during the second half of their international friendly soccer match at StubHub Center February 5, 2016, in Carson, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 13, 2017, 3:45 PM EST

U.S. Soccer announced the hiring of James Bunce as “High Performance Director” on Monday.

Bunce, 31, comes from the Premier League, where he was Head of Performance. Before that, he was Head of Sport Science for the PL, having come from Southampton where he held the role of Head of Athletic Development.

So, High Performance Director… What’s that all mean? From U.S. Soccer:

As U.S. Soccer’s High Performance Director, Bunce will lead the supporting personnel and initiatives dedicated to enhancing elite athletic performance and improving the development of younger players. Bunce’s high performance leadership will cover all areas across physical development, nutrition, recovery, strength and conditioning, mental conditioning, performance data and performance research and innovation.

Sounds like a good pull for Sunil Gulati and U.S. Soccer.

Watch Live: Bournemouth vs. Man City (Lineups, Stream)

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - JANUARY 21: Pablo Zabaleta of Manchester City (L) and Gabriel Jesus of Manchester City embrace while Josep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City pats him on the back after the Premier League match between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur at the Etihad Stadium on January 21, 2017 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 13, 2017, 2:19 PM EST

Struggling Bournemouth host top four contenders Manchester City on Monday (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) with Eddie Howe‘s upstarts hoping to cause an upset against in-form City.

Pep Guardiola has caused quite the stir by starting Brazilian teenager Gabriel Jesus over goal-machine Sergio Aguero in recent weeks, but it’s working as a win for City at Bournemouth will close the gap on PL leaders Chelsea to eight points.

As for the Cherries they’re struggling defensively and have conceded 15 goals in their last five PL games, all of which they have failed to win. This is a classic Sophomore slump. It doesn’t help that Bournemouth’s open expansive style has left them very vulnerable against City in the past with Howe’s young side losing all three of their previous PL encounters against the Sky Blues, conceding 13 goals in the process.

In team news Bournemouth make three changes Adam Smith, Charlie Daniels and Jordon Ibe come in for Tyrone Mings, Dan Gosling and Marc Pugh

Man City make one change with the Bacary Sagna in for Gael Clichy as City look to set up in a 4-1-4-1 formation with Fernandinho at right back, according to their official website. Pep always kees everyone guessing…

LINEUPS

Bournemouth: Boruc, A Smith, Francis, Cook, Daniels, Ibe, Arter, Surman, Fraser, Wilshere, King. Subs: Allsop, Mings, B Smith, Gosling, Stanislas, Pugh, Afobe

Manchester City: Caballero, Sagna, Sterling, Kolarov, De Bruyne, Sane, Silva, Stones, Fernandinho, G Jesus, Toure Subs: Bravo, Kompany, Fernando, Nolito, Aguero, Delph, Otamendi

Premier League Playback: Who has edge in top four race?

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 13, 2017, 1:28 PM EST

There is a special scenario playing out in the Premier League this season, hence why this edition of Premier League Playback is focusing solely on the crazy top four race.

With Chelsea 10 points clear at the top (Man City could cut their lead to eight points if they win at Bournemouth on Monday in the final clash of Matchweek of 25) it seem like this season will become all about the race for second place. And third place. And fourth place. Just two points separates Spurs in second place and Manchester United in sixth after the weekend games in Week 25.

With six giants of English soccer scrambling for the top four with their big-name managers, there is so little to divide these behemoth clubs.

Yet, let’s have a go shall we? Might as well…

Below is a look at how many points each of the five contenders for the three remaining UEFA Champions League spots (let’s be very realistic a little wild and assume Chelsea wins the PL…) will get, thus predicting who will finish in the top four.

My word, it’s going to be tight.

MANCHESTER CITY

Why they’ll finish in the top four: Pep Guardiola‘s side have to play four of the top six in the final 13 games of the season, leaving them with a very tough schedule. A spell at the end of March and start of April will decide their season with a triple header of Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea, plus potential Champions League and FA Cup games. Given the fact they’ll likely go deep in the UCL and the FA Cup, that will mean plenty of rotation in the squad. With Sergio Aguero, Vincent Kompany and Kelechi Iheanacho in reserve right now, that should be fine. You get the sense the penny has dropped for Pep’s players in recent weeks. Expect them to go on a run and finish his opening season as a coach in the PL strongly. Chelsea will beat them to the title, for this season at least, but finishing second (especially after their poor start) would be a good achievement. 
Toughest games remaining: vs. Manchester United (TBA), vs. Liverpool (Mar. 19), at Arsenal (Apr. 1), at Chelsea (Apr. 5)
Predicted final points total: 82 points (2nd place finish)

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Why they’ll finish in the top four: Following their early UCL exit, Spurs’ players will be determined to put things right in Europe next season. Given their remaining schedule, plus it being their last season at the old White Hart Lane, motivation levels will be high. You’d like to think there won’t be a late season collapse a la 2015-16 and Mauricio Pochettino and his players will have learned from that. Harry Kane and Dele Alli have to turn up in the big games as Spurs only have one win this season against the current top six. Luckily they only have two games against the current top six in their remaining 13 fixtures. That’s the main reason they’ll seal a top four finish. 
Toughest games remaining: vs. Arsenal (Apr. 29), vs. Manchester United (May 13)
Predicted final points total: 78 points (3rd place finish)

LIVERPOOL

Why they’ll finish in the top four: With no European or cup action to worry about, Klopp’s men have 13 cup finals to get themselves into the top four. Like Chelsea, that’s a massive bonus. With Sadio Mane back, plus injuries at a minimum, Liverpool has a great chance to finish in the top four. Like Spurs, they could easily go unbeaten in their final 13 games of the season and delivering a UCL spot was always the target this season. Looks like Liverpool will do it. Just about. It all depends on limiting those sloppy defensive mistakes and the only other issue is the fact that they play a couple of relegation contenders who will be scrapping for their lives in the final weeks of the season. That always throws up some bizarre results. 
Toughest games remaining: vs. Arsenal (Mar. 4), at Manchester City (Mar. 19)
Predicted final points total: 77 points (4th place finish)

MANCHESTER UNITED

Why they’ll finish in the top four: All of those draws look like they will cost surging United dear. Jose Mourinho’s men have only lost three games this season and none of their last 16 in the PL in a fine unbeaten run. But with Man City, Chelsea, Arsenal and Spurs to play in the final six weeks of the season, they’ll likely drop plenty more points. With Chelsea, Arsenal and Spurs to come in their last six games of the season, Mourinho’s men have to rack up the points now and then hope they can power over the line. Having a taxing Europa League campaign, plus FA Cup involvement, will make that tough. You get a horrible sense that they may have left this surge in the second half of the season just a little too late. 
Toughest games remaining: at Manchester City (TBA), vs. Chelsea (Apr. 15), at Arsenal (May 6), at Tottenham (May 13)
Predicted final points total: 77 points (5th place finish, on goal difference)

ARSENAL

Why they’ll finish in the top four: Because it’s Arsenal. Duh. Seriously, they have a better defense than last season and despite the “Wenger Out” brigade once again warming up their vocal chords, things aren’t that bad. The only thing which could derail their top four chase is if one, or all three, of Wenger, Alexis Sanchez, Mesut Ozil decide to make an announcement about a future move away from the Emirates before the end of the season. That, plus actually getting past the UCL Round of 16, would throw a major spanner in the works. It will be a close call for the Gunners because they arguably have the hardest remaining schedule of any top four contender. Looks like they may just miss out when you consider the fixtures below…
Toughest games remaining: at Liverpool (Mar. 4), vs. Manchester City (Apr. 1), at Tottenham (Apr. 29), vs. Manchester United (May 6)
Predicted final points total: 74 points (6th place finish)

Premier League Playback comes out every week as PST’s Lead Writer and Editor takes an alternative look at all the action from the weekend. Read the full archive, here.