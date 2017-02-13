Bournemouth 0-2 Man City: Sterling sends City second

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

City climbs second

Sterling, Aguero score

Jesus, Wilshere injured

Caballero makes big saves

Raheem Sterling scored in the first half and assisted in the second as Manchester City leapt into second place on the Premier League table after a 2-0 win over Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Monday.

Sergio Aguero scored City’s other goal. Aguero subbed into the game after an early injury to Gabriel Jesus.

City moves eight points back of Chelsea, and two ahead of Top Four-completing Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal. Bournemouth is 14th, six points clear of the drop zone.

Gabriel Jesus picked up an ankle injury and left the match for Sergio Aguero in the 15th minute, which is not a bad pull off the subs’ bench.

Though City dominated the ball, it was Wily Caballero called into play to make the biggest stop of the first 20 minutes when he slid to deny Jordon Ibe.

The visitors should’ve went ahead when David Silva found Raheem Sterling near the spot. Sterling’s shot was pushed off the pipe by Artur Boruc, and Charlie Daniels cleared the rebound.

The breakthrough came from Leroy Sane’s cross, which deflected into the path of Sterling. The English winger leapt to side foot the ball into the top of the net and it was 1-0 in the 29th minute.

Joshua King saw a goal ruled out after he fouled John Stones en route to nearly equalizing a minute later.

Cherries’ stalwart Jack Wilshere left the pitch injured just before halftime.

5 – Raheem Sterling has scored five Premier League goals v Bournemouth, the most he has against a single opponent. Foe. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 13, 2017

Bournemouth kept working, and the hosts nearly leveled when Benik Afobe dribbled and found Harry Arter for a left-footed rip that forced Caballero to dive right.

City quickly answered, and Aguero finished his chance when Sterling squared into the six. Sterling pushed the ball off Tyrone Mings and into the goal.

