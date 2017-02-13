More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
FILE PHOTO - (EDITORS NOTE: COMPOSITE OF TWO IMAGES - Image numbers (L) 589474814 and 602356360) In this composite image a comparision has been made between Manager of Manchester United and ex-Chelsea manager, , Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte manager of Chelsea. Chelsea and Manchester United meet in the Premier League on October 23, 2016 at Stamford Bridge,London. ***LEFT IMAGE*** BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - AUGUST 14: Manager of Manchester United Jose Mourinho looks on during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Manchester United at Vitality Stadium on August 14, 2016 in Bournemouth, England. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images) ***RIGHT IMAGE*** SWANSEA, WALES - SEPTEMBER 11: Antonio Conte manager of Chelsea looks on prior to the Premier League match between Swansea City and Chelsea at Liberty Stadium on September 11, 2016 in Swansea, Wales. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
Getty Images

Conte vs. Mourinho: Looking behind the banter

Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 13, 2017, 8:57 AM EST

Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte have had a little back and forth over the weekend.

Grab your popcorn.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays

Initially Mourinho gave an answer packed with innuendo when discussing Chelsea following Manchester United’s 2-0 win against Watford at the weekend.

That victory extended United’s unbeaten run in the Premier League to 16 games but Mourinho handed table-topping Chelsea a compliment when discussing the Red Devils’ title hopes.

Well, sort of.

“Chelsea are a very good defensive team,” Mourinho said. “They defend very well and with lots of players and I think in this situation a very defensive team wins the title with counter-attack goals and set pieces goals so I don’t think they will let it slip but football is football.”

Ah, Jose. You rascal.

In response to Mourinho’s comments, Chelsea’s manager shared his thoughts following their 1-1 draw at Turf Moor on Sunday.

“He’s playing,” Conte said. “I have the experience to understand this. I don’t like to reply about the other coaches.”

Stone cold Conte.

Now, this may be nothing more than a few words exchanged between coaches in the media. Yet Mourinho knows that his comments about Chelsea will be repeated to Conte and as he tried to crank up the pressure on the Blues. It’s worth a shot, right?

After all United are 12 points behind Chelsea with 13 games of the season to go and Mourinho’s former club, who he led to three of their previous four PL titles, seem to be cantering towards a crown in Conte’s first season in charge.

That said, just like the old days of Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger going at it back and forth, this rivalry has the potential to blow up in the coming months and years. Conte has somehow managed to rekindle title-winning form from a group of players who seemed to have downed tools under Mourinho last season, leading to his firing as Chelsea boss and Conte’s subsequent hiring.

With Mourinho set to spend big again this summer and slowly building momentum this season to challenge for a top four finish (United sit in sixth place but are just two points off second after the weekend games) these two managers and teams look set to challenge for the title side-by-side.

Remember when Chelsea beat United 3-0 earlier this season and Conte irked Mourinho for firing up the home crowd when the Red Devils were down and out? Yeah, there was a spark there as Mourinho had a word in Conte’s ear. You could see it in the eyes of the Italian manager.

There’s respect between Mourinho and Conte though. That’s obvious. Even Fergie and Wenger have admitted they appreciated the work of one another.

Last week Conte made a point of stating United are still in the title race. Then Mourinho complimented Conte’s defensive system and if anyone can appreciate good defensive play, it’s Mourinho.

It’s all very cordial right now. Perhaps too cordial.

You get the sense that if both clubs stay on their current trajectory then a managerial rivalry is brewing between Mourinho and Conte.

Hang on. There we go. My popcorn is ready.

Preview: Bournemouth vs. Manchester City

Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 13, 2017, 9:58 AM EST

Manchester City head to Bournemouth on Monday (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) with the chance to close the gap on Premier League leaders Chelsea

Pep Guardiola‘s side have found their groove in recent weeks as the talented young trio of Leroy Sane, Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus rip teams apart.

WATCH LIVE ONLINE, HERE

As for Bournemouth, they’ve been ripped apart plenty of times as Eddie Howe‘s side continue to feel the loss of Nathan Ake (who returned to his parent club Chelsea after his loan deal was cut short) with 16 goals conceded in their last five PL games. The Cherries are also winless across those five games.

In team news Bournemouth have several injury worried with Callum Wilson out for the season, while Simon Francis, Adam Smith and Charlie Daniels are all struggling. City have no injury worries with long-term absentee Ilkay Gundogan the only player unavailable.

What they’re saying

Guardiola on Bournemouth’s Jack Wilshere, on loan from Arsenal: “I remember in Barcelona and that year we played Arsenal he left a massive impression when he came. A high, high level. I know the problem with Jack Wilshere was just the injuries. He’s lucky to play regularly for one season and he is going to be back to being one of the best midfield players in England by far. He’s quality, he’s smart and has the quality on the ball. He has a special quality with the ball, dribbling as a holding-midfielder to attack central defenders — it’s not easy to do that.”

Howe on the challenge ahead for the Cherries: “The first year in the Premier League was going to be really tough, and the second year was going to be even harder. But history tells us that, if we stay together, we can achieve anything we want to achieve.”

Prediction

City’s slick attack will rip apart Bournemouth’s shaky defense. Goals galore for Gabriel Jesus and Co. 4-1 win for City as they’ll go eight points back of Chelsea and Bournemouth’s relegation fears will increase.

Guardiola admits Sergio Aguero could leave Man City

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 26: Josep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City congratulates Sergio Aguero after their 2-1 win in the Premier League match between Burnley and Manchester City at Turf Moor on November 26, 2016 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 13, 2017, 8:06 AM EST

The unthinkable may happen.

Sergio Aguero may leave Manchester City in the summer.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

His manager Pep Guardiola said as much ahead of City’s trip to play Bournemouth on Monday (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) with teenage sensation Gabriel Jesus taking Aguero’s place in the starting lineup over the past three weeks and scoring three times in his first two PL starts.

The 19-year-old Brazilian international looks hungry, mobile and tracks back as well as scoring goals. He simply does it all. As for Aguero, we all know he’s a pure predator inside the penalty box.

Despite Guardiola insisting he wants Aguero, 28, to stay at the Etihad Stadium, he admitted he wasn’t sure what the future held for the Argentinian international and said the reason he isn’t starting is because Jesus, Leroy Sane and

“At the end of the season I don’t know. I know how difficult it is to find top goalscorers. I would like him to stay but I don’t know what is going to happen,” Guardiola said. “Even in my career I didn’t know what would happen at the end of the season. I was clear every time we spoke with Sergio from the beginning. I know his strengths.”

Aguero has scored 113 goals in 168 Premier League games for Man City, winning two titles and two League Cups. He is adored by City’s fans and he has 18 goals in 26 appearances in all competitions this season.

Since he joined City from Atletico Madrid in 2011, here’s how many goals he has scored in all competitions each season…

  • 2011-12 – 30
  • 2012-13 – 17
  • 2013-14 – 28
  • 2014-15 – 32
  • 2015-16 – 29

Yet, in Guardiola’s preferred 4-3-3 system being a forward isn’t just about scoring goals.

Aguero perhaps isn’t mobile enough to track back and move defenders Guardiola stated that he could play Aguero alongside Sane, Sterling and Jesus but then he’d lose the balance of the entire side and lose a man in midfield where he likes to possess the ball and dominate play.

It sounds like Sergio is, for now, the odd man out.

When big UEFA Champions League games and the business end of the Premier League season rolls around in the coming months, you can bet your bottom dollar Pep will turn to Aguero for goals.

After May, who knows. Well, that’s the point. Nobody knows what lies in store for Aguero but one thing which is certain is that the top clubs on the planet will be lining up to sign him.

Panathinaikos beats Panetolikos 4-0 with late surge

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS - NOVEMBER 24: Ousmane Coulibaly of Panathinaikos battles with Mitchell Dijks of Ajax during the UEFA Europa League Group G match between AFC Ajax and Panathinaikos FC at Amsterdam Arena on November 24, 2016 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)
Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images
Leave a comment
Associated PressFeb 12, 2017, 10:06 PM EST

ATHENS, Greece (AP) Panathinaikos waited until the 67th minute for its first goal against Panetolikos before going on to win 4-0 Sunday in the Greek league.

Marcus Berg completed his hat trick in injury time – after scoring in the 67th and 80th minutes – with Robin Lod scoring in the 89th.

Fourth-placed Panathinaikos is a point behind PAOK – which drew 0-0 at Xanthi – and three behind Panionios, 1-0 winner at Veria on Saturday.

Olympiakos, which beat Larissa 2-0 Saturday, is 13 points ahead of Panionios and seemingly unstoppable in its quest for a 19th league title in 21 seasons.

In Sunday’s most exciting game, Giannena went 2-0 up on host Platanias by the 11th. Platanias equalized before halftime and went 3-2 ahead before Giannena made the final score 3-3.

Ryan Hollingshead moving closer to recovery after accident

TORONTO, ON - MAY 07: Ryan Hollingshead #12 of FC Dallas passes the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer game against Toronto FC at BMO Field on May 7, 2016 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Matt ReedFeb 12, 2017, 8:30 PM EST

A freak accident could have ended Ryan Hollingshead’s playing career, but the FC Dallas defender is on his way back to the field.

It was just a month ago that Hollingshead was struck by an oncoming car while assisting another driver that had been involved in an accident.

As a result, Hollingshead suffered three fractured fractured cervical vertebrae in the accident.

The 25-year-old posted a picture of himself on social media on Saturday after working out, with the caption, “First bike workout without the neck brace!”

First bike workout without the neck brace!

A photo posted by rmhollingshead (@rmhollingshead) on

Hollingshead is entering his fourth season with FC Dallas after being drafted by the Western Conference side in the 2013 MLS SuperDraft. The 6-feet-1-inch defender has made 73 regular season appearances for Oscar Pareja’s club in three seasons while adding four goals in that span.